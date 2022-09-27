Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Elon Musk says the Tesla Cybertruck will cross rivers, lakes, and seas with waterproof ability
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the Cybertruck will cross rivers, lakes, and seas “that aren’t too choppy,” because it will be waterproof enough to “serve briefly as a boat.”. The Cybertruck was unveiled in late 2019 and was set for production and deliveries in late 2020....
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory is in full throttle in Q3’s final stretch
The end of the third quarter is coming, and Tesla’s electric vehicle factories are at full throttle. This includes the Fremont Factory, which is filled with vehicles that are ready to be delivered to customers. Flyovers of the Fremont Factory in recent days indicated that vehicle production is in...
The Verge
NASA just crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid to see what would happen
A NASA spacecraft slammed into the surface of a distant asteroid at 7:14PM ET on Monday night, the climax of the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). An hour before impact, the target asteroid, Dimorphos, wasn’t even visible in the images from the spacecraft. In some of the early images sent back to Earth, even Dimorphos’ larger companion Didymos, looked like a single speck against a sea of black. The DART spacecraft was moving at 14,000 miles per hour, and details quickly came into view. Viewers on Earth saw the rough surface of Didymos zip by as the spacecraft cruised autonomously towards Dimorphos. Boulders filled the screen just before it went bright red, indicating a loss of signal — DART had reached its final destination.
Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort
At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
CNET
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
CNET
The Moment NASA's DART Probe Hit an Asteroid Captured in Epic Telescope View
When NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, the daring but doomed probe was sending back some pretty incredible images -- but on impact, the screen faded to black. We couldn't see just how big of a dent DART made. Fortunately, many telescopes around the world...
NASA’s Perseverance rover may have found signs of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover may have struck gold. The rover has collected some of the most significant samples yet from the ancient river delta site at Mars' Jezero Crater — chosen as a prime candidate in the search for signs of ancient microbial life. According to a NASA blog post,...
Tonight: Watch NASA Knock An Asteroid Off Its Path With A Spacecraft
The time has come! NASA is set to test its defense system designed to protect Earth should an asteroid set a path to collide with us. (Insert Armageddon/Bruce Willis joke here.) The test, called DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test, will help scientists see if their kinetic impact theory works before a space rock impact becomes an actual concern. The test will be live-streamed, so you can watch the whole thing, and we have all the details.
Gizmodo
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
Phys.org
NASA's DART spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth. The galactic slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles (11.3 million kilometers) away, with the spacecraft named DART plowing into the space rock at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). Scientists expected the impact to carve out a crater, hurl streams of rocks and dirt into space and, most importantly, alter the asteroid's orbit.
scitechdaily.com
ESA’s Deep Space Network Tracks DART Asteroid Impact
Today, all eyes will be looking up as NASA intentionally crashes the 1260-pound (570-kilogram) DART spacecraft into an orbiting asteroid at high speed. ESA’s Estrack network of ground stations, Europe’s ‘eyes on the sky’, will be particularly focused on the humanmade impactor, keeping track as it closes in on the 500-foot-wide (160-meter-wide) moving target in the world’s first test of asteroid deflection.
NASA will crash a spacecraft into an asteroid on Sept. 26 and you can watch it through telescopes online for free
The Virtual Telescope Project will attempt to show DART's impact through its network of ground-based telescopes.
Toyota president calls meeting California zero emissions requirements 'difficult'
LAS VEGAS, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor (7203.T) President Akio Toyoda said California's new zero emission requirements that seek to end sales of new gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 will be "difficult" to meet.
teslarati.com
Polestar 3, the company’s first SUV, to be unveiled October 12
Polestar announced today that it would unveil its first all-electric SUV, labeled the Polestar 3, at an event in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 12. Polestar is owned by Volvo and Geely Motors from China and has released several electric vehicle designs in the past several years. The Polestar 1 was the company’s first released vehicle, produced in extremely limited quantities from 2019 to 2021. The Polestar 2 was then unveiled in February 2019 and started deliveries in 2020. It now has the Polestar 3, 4, 5, and 6 all under development.
Research shows oil field flaring emits nearly five times more methane than expected
Scientists took a dozen research flights over major U.S. oil and gas fields to sample flare emissions. They found more methane than was supposed to be there.
NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid
NASA released pictures on Thursday of the collision between its Double Asteroid Redirection Test and an asteroid seven million miles away.
CNET
NASA Shares Stunning New DART Crash Images From Webb, Hubble Telescopes
NASA wasn't about to miss the opportunity to capture its historic ambush of an unassuming asteroid with its most powerful space observatories. On Thursday, NASA and the European Space Agency released new images taken by the Hubble and James Webb space telescopes of the moment the DART spacecraft impacted the small asteroid Dimorphos.
teslarati.com
Lordstown brings Endurance truck to commercial production, expanding EV pickup market
Lordstown Motors announced this morning that it has started commercial production of the Endurance pickup truck, expanding the electric pickup market by an additional vehicle in the early days of U.S. EV adoption. The company announced this morning that the first two commercial release production Endurance units rolled off the...
IFLScience
JWST Caught DART Smashing Into Asteroid
This week NASA made history with DART, the world’s first planetary defense test mission, by purposely colliding with an asteroid to see if it’s possible to change a space rock’s orbit should we ever need to deflect any future ones heading our way. There have been many...
