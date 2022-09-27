ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years

Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims

Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers

Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

Investors Pulling Out of Trump SPAC Deal

Investors in the blank-check company that wants to take the former president's media company public have demanded that it return their cash for failing to complete the deal by the agreed deadline of last week.
POTUS
MySanAntonio

Jefferies profit drops on slump in dealmaking, underwriting

Jefferies Financial Group said profit dropped 52% in its latest quarter as Wall Street contends with the persistent slump in dealmaking and capital markets activity. Total investment banking revenue dipped 44% to $681.8 million, the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. While the results topped the $672 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, the firm warned its investment-banking pipelines remain similar to last quarter's levels and noted "realization remains dependent on market conditions."
FINANCIAL REPORTS
KXLY

Sold Tesla Shares After the Stock Split? Don’t Forget About Taxes

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) completed its second stock split after close of trading on Aug. 24. If you had one share of Tesla in your account before the stock split, you now have three whole shares of the electric vehicle maker sitting in your account. Although it may be tempting to...
STOCKS
crowdfundinsider.com

After Raising $35 Million Under Reg CF and Reg A+, Atlis Motor Vehicles Trades on Nasdaq, Creates Gains for Early Investors

Atlis Motor Vehicles, an EV company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq this week trading under the ticker symbol AMV. One of the most interesting aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) is the fact that Atlis first raised capital under Reg CF as well as Reg A+ creating an opportunity for retail investors to capture early gains typically only available for big VCs.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Stocks reverse, 10-year Treasury yield nears 4%, Hurricane Ian hits oil

Inflation hit: Brace for heating bill sticker shot this winter. Durable goods orders fall for a second month in August. New home price growth rises at slowest pace since 2020. Sales of new single‐family houses jumped 28.8% in August compared to July, the Commerce Department reported. The median new...
STOCKS
Investopedia

Harley-Davidson Spins Off Electric Motorcycle Division

Harley-Davidson (HOG) spun off its electric motorcycle division, LiveWire, in an SPAC deal creating the first publicly-traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. New shares of LiveWire (LVWR) were up 1.5% in their U.S. market debut following the unit’s $1.77 billion merger with a blank check company, but are falling steeply today.
CARS

