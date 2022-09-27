Read full article on original website
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock That Turned $50,000 Into $1 Million in Less Than 10 Years
Tesla’s share price has skyrocketed by more than 2,100% since September 2013. Tesla enacted a 3-for-1 stock split in August 2022, hot on the heels of a 5-for-1 stock split enacted in August 2020. Tesla achieved an industry-leading operating margin over the past year, and the company has outlined...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry says the epic market crash he predicted is in full swing — and flags crypto, SPACs, and meme stocks as early victims
Michael Burry declared that the epic market crash he'd predicted is underway. The "Big Short" investor checked off the downturn as another accurate prediction he's made. He'd said the frenzy around meme stocks, crypto, SPACs, and other trends assets would end badly. Michael Burry identified a market bubble of unprecedented...
Goldman Sachs' bankers get their marching orders as Wall Street starts to purge under-performers
Roughly a dozen investment bankers said their farewells to Goldman Sachs on Friday. Senior associates and vice presidents in Goldman's tech, media, and telecommunications team were handed pink slips in a further sign of strain on a Wall Street apparatus that is hamstrung by depressed dealflow, and suffering from a slowing economy and stubbornly high inflation.
Billionaire investor John Paulson warns US house prices could tumble - and touts gold as an inflation hedge
John Paulson said house prices could drop, but a decline wouldn't spark another financial crisis. Paulson, who shorted the mid-2000s housing bubble, said there's much less risk in the system today. The investor criticized some of his fellow short sellers, and touted gold as an inflation hedge. John Paulson, who...
US home prices could plunge 20% by next summer as a housing recession kicks in, a top economist says
The US housing market is in a recession, Pantheon Macroeconomics' Ian Shepherdson said. House prices are down about 5% since May, and may slump another 20% by mid-2023, the economist said. Federal Reserve officials have indicated they want a correction in the housing market. The US housing market is in...
FOXBusiness
Bed Bath & Beyond CFO who leapt to his death accused of 'pump and dump' to inflate company's stock value
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond who plunged to his death from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper on Friday was the subject of a class-action lawsuit alleging that he and majority shareholder, GameStop Chairman Ryan Cohen, had artificially inflated the company’s value in a "pump and dump" scheme.
Investors Pulling Out of Trump SPAC Deal
Investors in the blank-check company that wants to take the former president's media company public have demanded that it return their cash for failing to complete the deal by the agreed deadline of last week.
Billionaire Big-Shorter John Paulson Says The Housing Downturn May Be Different This Time Around
John Paulson, the billionaire hedge fund investor who made around $15 billion shorting $25 billion worth of subprime mortgages back in the "no credit, no money, no cash, no problem" underwriting debacle back in 2007-2008, says another downturn in the current "frothy" housing market may be in the cards. Still,...
'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach Is Fading Equities In Favor Of This Investment
Billionaire "Bond King" Jeffrey Gundlach has been grabbing hold of U.S. debt. "The U.S. Treasury Bond market is rallying tonight," the DoubleLine Capital founder tweeted Tuesday morning. "Been a long time. I have been a buyer recently." On Tuesday, Sept. 27, saw a decline in U.S. bond yields along with...
MySanAntonio
Jefferies profit drops on slump in dealmaking, underwriting
Jefferies Financial Group said profit dropped 52% in its latest quarter as Wall Street contends with the persistent slump in dealmaking and capital markets activity. Total investment banking revenue dipped 44% to $681.8 million, the New York-based firm said Wednesday in a statement. While the results topped the $672 million average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, the firm warned its investment-banking pipelines remain similar to last quarter's levels and noted "realization remains dependent on market conditions."
CarMax says inflation taking toll on car demand; auto stocks fall
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Used-car retailer CarMax Inc (KMX.N) said on Thursday that an uncertain economic environment was starting to take a toll on vehicle demand, sending ripples through the auto sector, which has largely dodged a significant hit from inflation this year.
electrek.co
Tesla’s (TSLA) sudden drop in wait times doesn’t mean demand for EVs is dropping
Tesla (TSLA) has had a sudden drop in wait times for deliveries on new orders on some of its electric vehicle models, and some are reading into it as demand falling off, but there’s more to it. In recent weeks, industry watchers have noted that Tesla’s delivery wait times...
KXLY
Sold Tesla Shares After the Stock Split? Don’t Forget About Taxes
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) completed its second stock split after close of trading on Aug. 24. If you had one share of Tesla in your account before the stock split, you now have three whole shares of the electric vehicle maker sitting in your account. Although it may be tempting to...
crowdfundinsider.com
After Raising $35 Million Under Reg CF and Reg A+, Atlis Motor Vehicles Trades on Nasdaq, Creates Gains for Early Investors
Atlis Motor Vehicles, an EV company, listed its shares on the Nasdaq this week trading under the ticker symbol AMV. One of the most interesting aspects of the initial public offering (IPO) is the fact that Atlis first raised capital under Reg CF as well as Reg A+ creating an opportunity for retail investors to capture early gains typically only available for big VCs.
FOXBusiness
Stocks reverse, 10-year Treasury yield nears 4%, Hurricane Ian hits oil
Inflation hit: Brace for heating bill sticker shot this winter. Durable goods orders fall for a second month in August. New home price growth rises at slowest pace since 2020. Sales of new single‐family houses jumped 28.8% in August compared to July, the Commerce Department reported. The median new...
Powell Predicts Housing Market Correction As Existing Home Sales Decline For Seventh Straight Month
The hot housing market that has sent average home prices to record highs in 2022 is likely headed for a correction, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Whether that leads to lower purchase costs for home buyers remains an open question. Find Out: Should You Still Buy a...
Jefferies beats quarterly profit estimates on lift from merchant banking
Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF.N) on Wednesday beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit as robust performance in its merchant banking unit helped cushion the blow from sluggish dealmaking.
Investopedia
Harley-Davidson Spins Off Electric Motorcycle Division
Harley-Davidson (HOG) spun off its electric motorcycle division, LiveWire, in an SPAC deal creating the first publicly-traded electric motorcycle company in the U.S. New shares of LiveWire (LVWR) were up 1.5% in their U.S. market debut following the unit’s $1.77 billion merger with a blank check company, but are falling steeply today.
CARS・
