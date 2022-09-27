Read full article on original website
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
Is It Legal To Dumpster Dive In North Dakota?
Whether you're doing it to make a profit or furnish your home, here's what you need to know.
voiceofalexandria.com
See the former jobs of the governor of North Dakota
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in North Dakota using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers working to change harassment policies following expulsion of House member
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Legislature is making changes to their workplace harassment policy. The move comes more than a year-and-a-half after the House expelled former Dickinson Representative Luke Simons, who is facing extensive harassment allegations. The changes include additional training for floor leaders who will act as contacts for handling complaints. Training for lawmakers will also include a focus on retaliation.
It’s Here! Snow Caught on Video Falling This Morning in Northern Minnesota
Well, it's here, our old friend snow made its first appearance of the season in Northern Minnesota, see for yourself. Temperatures in Northern Minnesota got as low as 26°F in Celina, MN, which is about 20 miles west of Cook, Hibbing hit a low of 30°F, and the National Weather Service office in Duluth had a reading of 34°F. These temperatures were surely cold enough to produce snow, and there were confirmed reports of the white stuff falling from the sky according to the NWS.
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
capcity.news
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Attorney General Candidate Tim Lamb: "It's Drew's race to lose and it seems like he sure is working on it."
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Democratic Party's Attorney General Candidate joined WDAY Midday to speak against his Republican opponent, voice his support for accountability, and more. Tim Lamb is a North Dakota Attorney General Candidate looking to unseat current Attorney General Drew Wrigley. Lamb says he is "up for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Minnesota Department of Health declares Measles outbreak
(St. Paul, MN) -- The Minnesota Department of Health says there is a measles outbreak in the state. Half of all current cases in the United States are in Minnesota. The department says there have been 12 cases of measles in unvaccinated children who traveled internationally since June. Measles typically...
North Dakota’s Most Underrated Attraction Seems Just A Little Off
An article on a website has a BOLD statement concerning North Dakota.
oilcity.news
Snow expected in Wyoming; rain possible in Casper on Thursday, likely by Friday
CASPER, Wyo. — Rain and snow showers are expected in areas of Wyoming starting on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Showers are possible in western and central Wyoming on Thursday, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. The Wind River Range has a 70% chance of rain during the day Thursday and a 60% chance of rain and snow on Thursday night, according to the NWS in Riverton.
This Is North Dakota’s Top-Searched True Crime Story
A study was done, looking at 63 different true crime cases.
How Often Do North Dakotans Fake it? Sick Days That Is
North Dakota is considered one of the hardest working states but do we fake sick days?
wdayradionow.com
Community Organizer for Democratic NPL running for state representative in Fargo's District 10
(Fargo, ND) -- The New American Community Organizer for the North Dakota Democratic NPL is running for state representative in Fargo's District 10. "You know I came to Fargo when I didn't know much of English and went to school and in between I've worked in everything you can imagine. I worked in group homes taking care of our elders, I worked in schools with students who are at risk of dropping out," said Hamida Dakane.
