Tom Green County, TX

Top 5 high school football games to watch in West Texas in Week 6

By Paul Harris, San Angelo Standard-Times
 2 days ago

Here are our top high school football games to watch in West Texas in Week 6 of the 2022 season:

Mason (4-1) at Wall (3-1)

On a night many of the teams around the state are enjoying their bye week, we have a heavyweight matchup in Tom Green County to highlight Week 6. Wall, which debuted at No. 10 in the Class 3A Division II state rankings this week, hosts 2A D-II Mason. This rivalry was rekindled in 2018 after a 13-year break, with Class 2A Mason toppling 3A Wall 27-21 that year on the way to the Punchers' second state title. Wall has won the three meetings since, which included two blowouts and a 20-14 victory last year in which the Hawks scored the winning touchdown with 4:40 remaining. This game looks like it could be headed for a close finish again this year. Mason has four straight wins since a 7-6 loss to Coleman, and the Punchers' defense has been phenomenal in allowing only 6.5 points per game. Wall's defense has also been stout, giving up 11 points per game. The Hawks shut out Jim Ned 3-0 in their last home appearance when they renamed their stadium in honor of Clayton Weishuhn. Wall's only setback was an 18-14 loss to Cisco in Week 2. This should be a great game for football fans to enjoy.

The pick: Mason 21, Wall 17

Coleman (4-1) at San Saba (4-1)

This is a matchup of 4-1 teams, but their records aren't exactly identical. While Coleman won its District 5-2A Division I opener last week 61-0 over Goldthwaite, San Saba stumbled in a 40-28 loss to Hamilton. Now the Armadillos are facing an uphill battle with No. 6-ranked Coleman coming to town, but San Saba will have home-field advantage on its side at Rogan Field, aka The Graveyard. San Saba has played four straight road games since it last played at home in Week 1. The Armadillos will try to contain a Coleman offense that has scored 48 points or more three times. The Bluecats were corralled in a 7-6 win over Mason and a 31-6 loss to Llano. San Saba had allowed less than six points per game through the first four weeks, so the Armadillos are capable of playing some strong defense, but it may not be enough.

The pick: Coleman 26, San Saba 20

Bronte (3-2) at Robert Lee (5-0)

The Coke County War will continue this week, carrying on a tradition that began in 1927. Robert Lee and Bronte -- separated by a mere 12 miles -- have met 107 times over the years, mostly in 11-man but more recently in six-man. Robert Lee won 52 of them. Bronte won 51. Four ended in ties. Bronte won last year's meeting 38-16, but both teams ultimately struggled to a 2-8 record. They've each already surpassed that win total this season. Robert Lee's perfect start has included three wins by 12 points or fewer, though the Steers rolled to a 50-0 win last week over Wilson. Bronte hasn't 45'd anyone, but the Longhorns have three wins to their credit, including last week's 52-25 victory over Eden. Robert Lee edged Bronte 43-42 in this game in 2021, and we could see another exciting battle Friday.

The pick: Robert Lee 40, Bronte 36

Water Valley (2-3) at Eldorado (2-3)

We'll find out a little more about these teams after district openers that didn't tell us much. Water Valley lost to No. 4-ranked Wink 60-16 last week, and Eldorado won due to a forfeit from Midland TLCA. Water Valley has seen results all over the place with two lopsided wins, two blowout losses and a 6-2 loss to Hamlin. Water Valley's three losses came against teams that are a combined 13-2. Eldorado hasn't won on the field since a 7-0 victory against Christoval in Week 1. Since then, the Eagles have scored a combined 19 points in losses to Winters, Sonora and San Saba. This game could be important in the playoff race, and one play could make or break it.

The pick: Eldorado 20, Water Valley 19

Kermit (2-3) at Reagan County (2-2)

Reagan County will end its nondistrict schedule with a test against Class 3A Division I Kermit. The Owls have had back-to-back wins after an 0-2 start, including a 47-6 win over Iraan in their last game. Kermit has also strung together a couple of wins after dropping its first three games. The Yellowjackets earned an impressive 14-13 win over previously unbeaten Forsan last week. These teams have a common opponent in Crane, which beat Kermit 23-12 but lost 16-6 to Reagan County. The Owls have a difficult road ahead in District 3-2A D-I. This game could help prepare them for a playoff push.

The pick: Reagan County 28, Kermit 24

