Summerville, SC

WCBD Count on 2

DD2, BCSD make schedule changes due to Ian

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District 2 and Berkeley County School District are making changes to their scheduled due to Ian. Dorchester District 2 will implement eLearning days on Thursday and Friday. District leaders said schools and district buildings will be closed on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30. All after school […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, groups announce schedule changes because of Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School districts, businesses and community events are announcing closings, cancellations and postponements as Ian threatens the Palmetto State. After Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida, forecasts vary on the exact path it will take as it heads toward the state. But Gov. Henry McMaster held a briefing from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia where one thing was clear: the state will feel the effects of whatever is left of Ian by the time it makes its way to South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

CLOSINGS & CANCELLATIONS: Schools, government offices, attractions announce plans

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Lowcountry schools announce changes ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools throughout the Lowcountry are making schedule changes as severe weather is expected towards the end of the week. News 2 is tracking these changes and will keep a running list here: CHARLESTON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning on Thursday and Friday […]
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Lawmaker appoints new HC Airport Commissioner for 'transparency' reasons

Hampton County now has a new member of the HC Airport Commission, but she wasn't exactly welcomed with open arms by county officials. After a behind-the-scenes power struggle between a member of the HC Legislative Delegation and Hampton County officials, Audrey Hopkins-Williams was officially seated on the county airport commission during a Sept. 12 special meeting of the County Council.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County officials hold briefing ahead of Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Mayor John Tecklenburg (City of Charleston) :08 “I don’t like what I see with Hurricane Ian. As you know, right now, it’s just pounding Southwest Florida.” TRI-COUNTY OFFICIALS — WARNING CITIZENS ABOUT THE IMPACT IAN COULD HAVE.. ON THE LOWCOUNTRY Joe Coates (Director of Emergency Management, Charleston County) :17 “We […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County School District moving to virtual learning ahead of Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed. Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

What is OPCON? What Do The Different Levels Mean?

You’ve probably seen or heard the term OPCON numerous times over the last few days, but may not have known what the heck it is. As we all prepare for the possibility of poor weather, it’s probably a good idea to get acquainted. OPCON stands for Operating Conditions...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County students making gains, test scores show

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Students in the Charleston County School District are rebounding after years of pandemic learning loss, according to new end-of-year test results recently released. The End-of-Course Examination Program results show a huge spike in scores from last year in most cases and a boost to pre-pandemic scores...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County School District to switch to eLearning for Sept. 30

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County School District announced Sept. 28 that it will switch to eLearning on Sept. 30 due to "expected inclement weather as a result of Hurricane Ian." "All after-school activities, programs and athletics are canceled for Thursday, September 29 and Friday, September 30," GCSD spokeswoman Kristi...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Tri-County leaders bracing for Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties held a joint press conference Wednesday as the Lowcountry braces for the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is approaching landfall on Florida’s western coast Tuesday afternoon as a strong Category 4 storm with winds near 155 miles per hour — just shy of a […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

SANDBAGS: Charleston, North Charleston to offer sandbags for residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to help them prepare for the effects of Ian. The city of Charleston will distribute sandbags while supplies last on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of the city. Residents should bring...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County leaders approve more multifamily housing

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Council voted unanimously to rezone two parcels of land in Summerville from what would have been commercial space to areas for multifamily homes. This project would include 278 multifamily units, a clubhouse and walking trails for people who live there. However, some residents...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
live5news.com

SANDBAGS: These municipalities are offering sandbags for residents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three Charleston County municipalities plan to distribute sandbags to residents Wednesday to help them prepare for the effects of Ian. The city of Charleston will distribute sandbags while supplies last on Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for residents of the city. On Wednesday, the city announced they will distribute sandbags on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

More attainable housing a possibility for Mount Pleasant

Another attainable housing complex could be coming to Mount Pleasant. The Town received five proposals for Faison Road, a roughly 30-acre property purchased in 2021 for $6.5 million. Originally purchased for economic development, Mount Pleasant Town Council remained divided on what to do with the property. Wetlands make up a...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
FOLLY BEACH, SC

