Boston University
POV: What BU’s School of Public Health Learned after Dropping GRE Requirement
Study of data collected from six admissions cycles led to SPH decision to drop standardized testing requirement. There has long been substantial debate about the utility of standardized testing in university admissions processes. Arguments in favor of testing say it is a fair way of measuring academic aptitude, helping ensure accepted students can thrive in their academic programs. A different perspective on testing says that these assessments themselves are inequitable, creating financial and logistical barriers that disadvantage students from marginalized backgrounds and prevent the full flowering of diversity on campus. While this debate has unfolded around testing at the undergraduate and graduate level, we write today from the perspective of graduate professional education, reflecting our roles at the Boston University School of Public Health, where we offer graduate professional and research degree programs.
