ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Burlington, IA

Fire causes evacuation, but no injuries, at West Burlington Borghi USA plant

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
The Hawk Eye
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v488u_0iCO1mE900

Fire crews put out a fire at the Borghi USA plant in West Burlington that caused an evacuation of the facility Monday.

At 4:22 p.m., the Burlington and West Burlington fire departments responded to a structure fire at the plant, located at 402 W. Division St.

When crews arrived, heavy smoke was showing from the west side of the facility with employees evacuating the building.

Employees activated the fire alarm system and called 911 to report the fire while others attempted to control the fire with fire extinguishers, according to Burlington Fire Marshal Mark Crooks.

Firefighters located the fire inside the west side door of the building and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes, according to Crooks.

No injuries were reported. Fire crews cleared the scene at 6 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington and West Burlington fire departments and is not considered suspicious.

The fire was limited to a small portion of the building, but it did receive significant smoke damage, according to Crooks.

Damage estimates from the fire are not available.

The West Burlington Police Department and Borghi maintenance staff also assisted in the response to the incident.

The fire comes more than five months after a chemical spill at the plant in April that saw more than 2,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid leak and spread throughout the floor of the plant over the course of two days.

In that incident, the plant was shut down by the West Burlington Fire Department for over a week after several employees sought medical treatment from exposure to the chemicals and special cleaning crews were called to the plant.

Brad Vidmar covers public safety and education for The Hawk Eye and can be reached via email at BVidmar@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

1 man found dead in Atalissa house fire

ATALISSA, Iowa (KWQC) - Atalissa Police Department reported finding one man dead after a house fire Wednesday afternoon. Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a call at 4:25 p.m. of a house fire at 215 Cherry Street in Atalissa, Iowa, according to a press release. Atalissa Fire crews on scene found an active fire in the downstairs apartment of the building, as well as a dead man.
ATALISSA, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Burning home, ravine rescues staged to help train firefighters

Imagine falling down into one of the many ravines that dot the Muscatine landscape, or being trapped inside a home filled with smoke. These were two scenarios used by the Muscatine Fire Department for training exercises this past week. “You can do a lot of training at the station but...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

No injuries in Borghi USA fire

No injuries were reported in a commercial fire in West Burlington yesterday afternoon. The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 W. Division Street in West Burlington at about 4:22 p.m. on Monday, September 26. Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the […]
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Keokuk teen cited following single vehicle crash

Henry County, IA- A Keokuk teen was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of a Vehicle following a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, On Sunday, September 25th, at about 5:13 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single vehicle collision involving a rollover on US Highway 218 near mile marker 48.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
West Burlington, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
West Burlington, IA
Accidents
Burlington, IA
Accidents
West Burlington, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Burlington, IA
KBUR

BFD release details of fire at Borghi USA

West Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department has released details regarding a fire Monday, September 26th, at Borghi USA. According to a news release, on Monday at 4:22 PM the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a structure fire at Borghi USA, 402 West Division Street in West Burlington. Burlington Firefighters arrived on scene at 4:26 pm to find heavy smoke showing from the west side of the commercial manufacturing facility with employees evacuating the structure.
BURLINGTON, IA
khqa.com

Witnesses help pull driver out of crashed car

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy woman became trapped in her car on Tuesday after the Chevy Impala she was driving swerved off the road and slammed into a tree, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. near Overhead Door Company of...
QUINCY, IL
KCRG.com

Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
LINN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Fire Extinguishers#West Side#Plant#Fire Safety#Accident#Borghi Usa#Burlington Fire#Crooks
104.5 KDAT

Take the Family on a Haunted Train & Trolley Ride in Eastern Iowa

Eastern and Central Iowa are home to a bunch of cool haunted houses and attractions, but did you know there's also a haunted trolley?. Thanks to a new article from Only in Your State, we have some details on Midwest Haunted Rails, "Southeast Iowa's family-friendly Halloween event." The attraction is located at McMillan Park on South Walnut Street in Mount Pleasant, in partnership with the Midwest Old Threshers and Midwest Central Railroad. It's been in operation since 1998!
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
LEE COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Moline seeks information about submerged cars from 2006, ’13

On Monday, Sept. 26, at approximately 9:43 a.m. a subcontractor dive team for Lunda Construction Company was doing underwater surveying along the shoreline next to Ben Butterworth Parkway when workers found two vehicles submerged in the Mississippi River near the 55th Street boat ramp. They notified the Moline Police Department,...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Octapharma Plasma investigating “situation” at Moline location, employee alleges bed bug infestation

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Octapharma Plasma says they are “investigating” a situation at their donation center on Avenue of the Cities in Moline. According to employees at the Octapharma Plasma center, the location has been infested with bed bugs. Madeline Reddy, an employee at Octapharma Plasma’s Moline location, said the center has had bed bugs for a few weeks. According to an email sent to donors, the plasma center was closed due to “unforeseen circumstances” and reopened on September 20.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pen City Current

For the Record - Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

09/27/22 - 5:35 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited William Francis Rankin, 43, of Donnellson in the 1100 block of 21st Street on a charge of driving while barred. 09/27/22 - 5:57 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2000 block of 303rd Avenue.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Filling up for free: $4,000 in gas given away

Kings Harvest gave away $4,000 in free gas on Tuesday. “Just trying to bless the community,” Kings Harvest Director Terri Gleize said. “We have some extra money and we were just hoping to help some people out since gas prices are so high.”. Customers lined up for blocks...
DAVENPORT, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa utility crews heading south to help with hurricane recovery

A long convoy of bucket trucks and other MidAmerican Energy vehicles left the Davenport area this morning, headed south. About 80 utility workers are initially destined for Atlanta, Georgia, where they’ll be on stand-by until Hurricane Ian comes ashore on Florida’s Gulf Coast this afternoon. MidAmerican spokeswoman Tina Hoffman says the emergency response team is ready to get the lights back on after the storm knocks them out.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Seither & Cherry hits 150 years

Seither & Cherry Co. celebrated it’s 150th anniversary in business with a celebration Wednesday at Victory Park in Keokuk, Iowa. Seither & Cherry Co. is a multi-discipline contractor providing structural steel erection, heavy rigging, electrical service, piping, conveyor installation, mechanical installation, equipment installation, carpentry, industrial concrete and industrial maintenance services throughout the Midwest. They specialize in working in industrial settings. Their family of companies also includes Tri-State Sheet Metal and McDowell Crane & Rigging. Tri-State Sheet Metal provides custom sheet metal fabrication, installation of ventilation and dust collection systems, equipment lining services, tank fabrication and more. McDowell Crane & Rigging offers short term and long term crane rentals.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident

LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
SAINT PAUL, IA
ourquadcities.com

School receives another threat that’s unsubstantiated

Five days after a threat at Davenport West High School was found to be a hoax, a similar threat of violence Wednesday morning was found to be unsubstantiated. At 10:51 a.m., families of West students were notified that an air drop threat was made Wednesday morning, similar to that from Friday, Sept. 23, at the school, 3505 W. Locust St., Davenport.
DAVENPORT, IA
The Hawk Eye

The Hawk Eye

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Burlington, IA from The Hawk Eye.

 http://thehawkeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy