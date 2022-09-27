ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

'Just inhumane': Family of man attacked in brutal Wilmington robbery speaks out

By Isabel Hughes and Hannah Edelman, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

The owner of Solid Gold Jewelers has been through a lot in the 35 years he's been in business.

His downtown Wilmington store has been robbed "a number" of times, and two years ago the coronavirus pandemic and statewide shutdowns left him barely able to scrape by. Then when rallies decrying the killing of George Floyd devolved into riots , the jewelry store was looted, leaving him with little inventory.

But until recently, when the 68-year-old was brutally attacked during a mid-morning robbery, his business has always been able to recover.

That may no longer be the case.

The man, whom Delaware Online/The News Journal is not identifying because he is the victim of a crime, remains hospitalized following the Sept. 15 attack. While he has been moved out of the intensive care unit and into a rehabilitation hospital, he is re-learning how to walk and talk, said his son Steve Suh.

Suh gave Delaware Online/The News Journal permission to use his name, given the accused attacker was arrested last week.

His family is shaken by the robbery.

Beyond his father's physical scars − the man was pistol-whipped and struck more than two-dozen times, including with a hammer to the point of unconsciousness − Suh's mother is "emotionally drained." The mental anguish and worry are also taking a physical toll on her body, Suh said.

Suh's brother, a disabled combat veteran, is struggling to come to grips with the attack on his father. He suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and the robbery has been "very challenging" for him.

And Suh, who believes "the business is done" − he said he doesn't want his father working at the store "ever again" − worries how his parents will afford to retire.

"He's already mentioned he wants to move to Korea to retire with my mom, and I feel like it's safer over there," Suh said. "There (aren't) the guns you have to worry about here. I just want my dad to be in peace and live a good rest of his life."

Suh said some of the items stolen in the robbery have been recovered but the majority are still missing. He believes that if Wilmington Police had alerted the public to the robbery sooner, more inventory might have been found. They've only recovered about 10% to 15% of what was stolen.

"It's been very frustrating for us," Suh said. "We saw what was posted to the police department's website and it was nothing significant in our eyes."

Wilmington Police did not publicize the incident until last Friday, more than a week after the robbery occurred. The agency also did not provide any details about the brutality of the crime, saying only that police "responded to the 100 block of West 9th Street for a robbery that had occurred" and that an arrest had been made.

CrimeMapping.com, an online map that is supposed to provide information about crime going on in Wilmington, also does not come close to explaining the savagery of this incident.

The website has an entry for assaults, which is usually a fist icon. In those entries, police are typically able to specify if it’s an assault or the more severe aggravated assault. But in its entry for the Sept. 15 attack, the robbery is categorized as a possession of a weapon and has a gun icon for the incident.

READ: Madison Sparrow: How two people she once loved committed the ultimate betrayal

While Wilmington police do not manually enter data into the map, a spokesperson for the Florida-based online service previously told Delaware Online/The News Journal that each police agency makes the decision of which records to release on CrimeMapping.com.

Police spokesperson David Karas did not explain why there was a delay in notifying the public about the incident. He said, in an email, "the charges in the release we issued last week speak to the severity of the incident and the actions of the suspect we have arrested and charged."

Suh said his family is thankful the crime is now "getting the attention that it should have seen from the very beginning."

But that's just one step in the right direction, he said − his father still has a long recovery ahead.

What happened?

The attack occurred just after 9:40 a.m. on Sept. 15, a Thursday.

Surveillance video from the jewelry store shows a man, whom police later identified as Calvin Ushery, walking into the business and pulling out a handgun. After pointing it at Suh's father, the video shows Ushery attack the 68-year-old, beating him several times until he falls onto the floor, where he is bleeding and unconscious.

The video then shows Ushery climbing over the display case and stomping on Suh's father multiple times before stealing much of the store's jewelry.

At one point, Suh's father begins to move and Ushery is seen on video stomping on him again. After about 20 minutes in the store, the video shows Ushery leaving on a black mountain bike.

After Suh's father regained consciousness, he dialed 911. When police arrived, they found "a large pool" of blood behind the smashed counter along with a pair of broken glasses. Suh's father spoke with officers briefly before again losing consciousness. He was rushed to the hospital, where he spent four days in the ICU.

Local business owners who spoke with Delaware Online/The News Journal said they had no idea what had happened until after the attack.

Michael Flood, owner of Shoe Tech, Inc., located next door to the jewelry store, said he was working the morning of the robbery. But because the business keeps its doors closed, “nobody was the wiser” about what was happening until it was too late.

Flood said he’s known Suh's father for many years. While he was skeptical the store would be successful when it was first opened, it quickly became one of the busiest shops on the street.

Flood said Suh's father was also one of the nicest owners in the neighborhood.

“He’s the greatest guy on this block,” Flood said.

Because of its merchandise, Flood said he wasn't surprised that the jewelry store would be robbed. However, the violence “was a shocker.”

“If you rob somebody, that's low enough,” Flood said. “He brutally assaulted this guy and left him for dead, more or less, and went about his business.”

Another nearby business owner who did not want to be identified said he’s known Suh's family for 15 years. He said he was concerned by the lack of transparency about the robbery from police, especially as matters of public safety affect his business and employees as well.

How police ID'd the suspect

According to court records, one week after robbing the store, 39-year-old Ushery tried to sell the stolen jewelry to two pawn shops on North Market Street but was denied both times. The owner of the second pawn shop called Wilmington police, informing them that a man tried to pawn “a large quantity of jewelry.”

Detectives reviewed surveillance footage from both pawn shops and found that the man who attempted to sell to them had the same height, weight and “distinct gait” as the man who robbed Solid Gold Jewelers, court records show. He was also wearing a golden cross necklace that had been stolen from the store.

Officers began canvassing the area and found Ushery in Wilmington’s Eleventh Street Bridge neighborhood. He was trying to sell the stolen jewelry to a woman on the street, court documents show, and he ran away when he saw police.

After a brief chase, Wilmington police caught Ushery and found a black bag full of stolen jewelry, which had been divided up into Ziploc bags. The items included: 106 earrings, 62 rings, 55 chains, four bracelets, two watches and 12 necklaces, records show.

Suh's family later identified them as store inventory.

Police also spoke with the woman Ushery was selling to, who said she'd paid him $300 in exchange for a plastic grocery bag of gold and silver necklaces.

When detectives later searched Ushery's home, they found a black bicycle that matched what video surveillance showed the suspect leaving on after the robbery. His grandmother told police the bike belonged to Ushery.

He was charged with robbery, two gun charges and criminal mischief and given $130,000 cash bail. He remains in prison − something Suh's family said brings them some level of comfort.

"My dad is one of the most caring, loving people I know and he's a very well-liked person," Suh said. "To have one person come in and just unnecessarily beat my dad, eventually using a hammer twice, I mean who does that?

"It's just inhumane."

Suh has set up a GofundMe page to help his father. It can be found at gofundme.com/f/robbery-and-aggravated-assault-in-wilmington-de .

Reporter Esteban Parra contributed to this report.

Got a story tip or idea? Send to Isabel Hughes at ihughes@delawareonline.com. For all things breaking news, follow her on Twitter at @izzihughes _ Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on Twitter at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 'Just inhumane': Family of man attacked in brutal Wilmington robbery speaks out

Comments / 18

Shuveet Upuhazz
1d ago

This is really sad, and mournful testimony in favor of taking one's business out of the city. Everything has changed since 2020 and it's not going to improve anytime soon.

Reply
13
Elaine Field
1d ago

tell me please how robbing a store let alone a jewelry store helped 🙏 George Floyd 🙏 .this is just a reason for people to.act like animals where do the parents think the loot came from. now this poor man fights for his life go figure 🤔🙄 no morals no No faith .for shame ..

Reply
13
Mark Buckalew
1d ago

Joe Biden’s Wilmington…….. Don’t lock up the Criminals because the Democrats Voting Base would loose a Breathing Voter

Reply(4)
10
Related
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case

Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE
6abc

Wilmington jewelry store owner attacked in brutal armed robbery

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A jewelry store owner was attacked in a brutal armed robbery in Wilmington, Delaware. It happened at Solid Gold Jewelers on 9th Street in the heart of downtown on September 15, and the business remains closed. Nydia Han spoke to the owner's two sons on Tuesday,...
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Three Escape Death As Gunman Opens Fire On Route 1 In Dover

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
firststateupdate.com

Police: Teen Arrested In Overlook Colony Shooting Incident

Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Tuesday, September 28, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to...
CLAYMONT, DE
nccpdnews.com

OFFICERS ARREST JUVENILE SUSPECT DURING IN-PROGRESS SHOTS FIRED

(Claymont, DE 19703) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested a 16-year-old male suspect following a gun violation that occurred in Overlook Colony. On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, officers responded to the unit block of Brandywine Avenue in Claymont in reference to a person with a gun. While on the scene, officers heard shots being fired and immediately began checking the community. Officers responded to the area of Fourth Avenue at which time they saw an unknown suspect wearing black clothing and a black ski mask running away. Officers then chased the suspect and were able to arrest him without any further incident. Upon being arrested, the suspect was found to have a handgun hidden in a fanny pack he was carrying.
CLAYMONT, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Highway Shooting

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the Dover area on Tuesday evening. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 11:43 p.m., troopers responded to a report of shots fired on Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 1) just north of Exit 95. The ensuing investigation revealed that a truck occupied by three subjects had been traveling southbound on Route 1 when the rear window of the vehicle was struck by gunfire. No vehicles were contacted by the victims, and no suspect was located or identified. None of the three occupants, which included a 22-year-old male from Dover, a 21-year-old female from Dover, and an 18-year-old male from Dover, were injured in this incident.
DOVER, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Video Shows Moments 5 Gunmen Jumped Out of SUV, Shot 5 HS Students

UPDATE (Sept. 29, 2022, 11:10 a.m.): Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating an SUV found in Southwest Philadelphia that they believe may have been used in the deadly quintuple shooting outside of Roxborough High School, police told NBC10. SkyForce10 was over the vehicle in the parking lot of the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Guns#Violent Crime#Solid Gold Jewelers#Delaware Online#The News Journal
WDEL 1150AM

UPDATE | Two shot Monday in Wilmington

A 17-year-old girl was shot Monday, September 26, 2022, according to Wilmington Police. Police said officers are still investigating the shooting which occurred in the 1,000-block of D Street at about 4:35 p.m. The victim arrived at a hospital in stable condition. Then, just before 8 p.m., officers responded to...
WILMINGTON, DE
PennLive.com

4 people shot at Philadelphia high school: police

Four people were shot Tuesday at Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of the city, police said. Police surrounded the school on the 6400 block of Ridge Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to a report from nbc10. The news organization’s SkyForce10 flying overhead noted at least one person was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Kelly Patrick of Dover, Delaware. Patrick was last seen on September 28, 2022, in the Dover area. Attempts to contact or locate Patrick have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Patrick is...
DOVER, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc27.com

Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
LANCASTER, PA
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy