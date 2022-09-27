ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to do this week in East Idaho

By By Journal Staff
 3 days ago

Check out this week’s events happening in East Idaho.

Wednesday

Wanderlust Craft Beer Taproom & Wine Bar, 1799 Hurley Drive, Suite A, in Pocatello, will host a wine tasting from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Every Wednesday, Load ‘em in the Dark Cattle Co. hosts Team Roping from 6 to 10 p.m. in the Indoor Arena of the Bannock County Event Center in Pocatello. Admission is free.

Healthy City, USA, hosts their weekly Wednesday night dog walks around the Portneuf Wellness Complex at 5:30 p.m. Meet at Pavilion 2 by the concessions stand and remember dogs must be on a leash.

Thursday

Black Rock & Sage, ISU’s student journal of creative works, is celebrating the release of their 2022 issue from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the Little Wood River Room of the Pond Student Union Building on the Pocatello campus.

Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. in Pocatello, hosts a free trivia night every Thursday at 7 p.m.

There will be an open mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. in Pocatello, from 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday. Come join in a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and music.

Thursday-Saturday

“Thor: Love and Thunder” plays Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Saturday matinee at 4 p.m. at ISU’s Bengal Theater. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID.

Friday

Are you and your vehicle a good fit? ISU students and faculty will be offering free assessments to the community from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday during the annual CarFit event in the northeast corner of Holt Arena parking lot. Attendees are encouraged to make an appointment by calling 208-282-2590. Drive-ups are welcomed but may experience longer wait times. The first 50 attendees will receive a free blanket and goodies.

The Summer Concert Series will host its final concert of the season on Friday with legendary rockers Candlebox, with support from The Glorious Sons and Ayron Jones. The show will take place at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., the opening act goes on at 7 p.m., and the main act starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at idahoconcertseries.com.

ImPressed Coffee Co., 127 W Burnside Ave. in Chubbuck, hosts open mic night every Friday at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Jarid Greene will perform live from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at The Stump, in the alley behind 510 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

Deleta Skating, 520 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host Harry Potter Theme Night from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday. There will be Harry Potter themed music, games and treats. Dress up and get $1 off your admission and a free glow stick. Costumes must be family friendly and safe to skate in.

Friday & Saturday

“Celebrating our Newe’nuh” Indian Day activities are set for Friday and Saturday at Timbee Hall in Fort Hall. This event is open to the public. For a full schedule of events, visit facebook.com/shobantribes.

The Riverwoods Event Venue, 1499 Bannock Highway in Pocatello, will host its grand opening this weekend. On Friday, there will be tours of the venue from 6 to 9 p.m. Come take a look around, get a donut and take a cute family photo. On Saturday, there will be a free bridal fair from noon to 4 p.m. featuring all The Riverwoods’ favorite vendors.

Almost Famous will perform live from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday in the Loft at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. in Pocatello.

Saturday

The annual Oktoberfest in Lava Hot Springs will take place all day Saturday. This family-friendly Oktoberfest is stuffed full of food, activities and entertainment. View a full schedule of events at lavahotsprings.org/event/oktoberfest.

The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the downtown pavilion, 420 N. Main St. in Pocatello.

The Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Crafter’s Market is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St.

ISU football returns home to play the University of Montana this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Holt Arena, with a tailgate party beginning at 11 a.m. in the Holt Arena parking lot.

The annual OktoBEARfest beer tasting event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Zoo Idaho in Pocatello. The event will also include a raffle and live music from Shawn Barnby. Lemon Smashers & Tacos el Guero will be on-site with food and non-alcoholic beverages to purchase. Tickets are $25 for the general public. Discount tickets of $15 are available for designated drivers. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/pokyoctobearfest.

The Idaho Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will host “The Roaring 20s” Ladies Event at 5 p.m. Saturday at Grand Idaho Inn & Suites, 1399 Bench Road in Pocatello. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at events.rmef.org/shop/southeastidaho.

The Country Concert Series will host its final concert of the season on Saturday with Uncle Kracker. The show will take place at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre in Pocatello. Doors open at 6 p.m., the opening act goes on at 7 p.m., and the main act starts at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at countryconcertseries.com.

SRD’s Haunted Fairgrounds returns on Fridays and Saturdays throughout October in the D barn at the fairgrounds in Pocatello. This is open to all ages and scare levels. Tickets are $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 3 to 11, and children 2 and under get in free. Purchase tickets at pocatelloevents.ticketspice.com/srdshaunt. The attraction is open from 7 to 10 p.m. Fridays and from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturdays.

Sunday

Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St. in Pocatello, hosts free pool games on Sundays from 1 p.m. until close.

Acclaimed British movie “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” plays at ISU’s Bengal Theater at 4 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more info, go to www.isucinema.com/mrsharris.

Monday

The Bannock County Rodeo Association hosts barrel racing Monday nights at the Bannock County Event Center’s indoor arena. From 7 to 9 p.m., the public can watch cowboys and girls of all ages compete in barrel racing. Admission is free.

Tuesday

The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St. in Pocatello, will host Wine Tasting at The Y Lounge from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

The 121st annual Chamber Awards Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino in Fort Hall. The winners of the following awards will be announced: Minnie Howard Award, Volunteer of the Year, Member of the Year, Distinguished Citizen Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and the Sales Person of the Year. Tickets are available at this link: bit.ly/3RCICQz. The attire is business to formal.

To submit an event for a future publication, email dlenz@journalnet.com. Limit entries to 50 words.

