Shakira and Gerard Piqué coincide in one of their son’s baseball game [PHOTOS]

Shakira and Gerard Piqué might not be together as a couple, but the parents would always be there for their two sons despite their status. Recently the Colombian singer and the FC Barcelona star were spotted together watching their 9-year-old son, Milan , play baseball.

The estranged couple kept their distance and sat on opposite sides with their guests. Shakira cheered alongside some of her friends and her mother while sitting in the stands, while Gerard was on the other side with his mother.

GrosbyGroup

The 45-year-old star got closer to the dugout where her ex was standing, but according to eyewitnesses, they didn’t look at each other.

GrosbyGroup

Shakira has had a difficult year. Aside from splitting from her partner of a decade-plus, her father is experiencing health challenges and she’s also under investigation by the Spanish government, and is facing eight years in prison.

Shakira recently appeared on the cover of Elle Magazine , and shared some details about her private life and an update on her music. “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light,” she said.

The star said she gave it all for her family. “As a soccer player, he wanted to play football and to win titles and I had to support him. I mean, one of the two of us had to make a sacrifice, right?” she said. “And I did it. I put my career in second gear and I came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. And it was a sacrifice of love,” she said.

“Thanks to that, my kids were able to have a present mom, and I have this amazing bond with them that is unbreakable and that sustains us. You know, that is it. That’s all I can say.”

Shakira also talked about the song “Te Felicito,” which many consider a response to her breakup. When asked about the lyrics and whether they reference her relationship with her ex, she said, “Either consciously or subconsciously, everything I feel, everything I go through is reflected in the lyrics I write, in the videos I make. When the glove fits, it fits. Like I said before, my music is that channel.”