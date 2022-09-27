Nebraska Defense Hopes Simpler Is Better

Changes made in scheme and signaling ahead of Indiana game

As Nebraska gets set to face an up-tempo Indiana offense, Bill Busch is simplifying things for the Huskers' defense.

Busch, Nebraska's interim defensive coordinator, is trying to "make it so we can get our feet set in the ground and just be ready to play," safety Marques Buford said during Nebraska's game-week press conference Tuesday.

"We'll be matching tempo way better this week," Buford said.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Busch "eliminated some things" from the defense's schemes and is aiming to get signals to the players more quickly and efficiently.

"One word has got to tell you everything," Joseph said. "The front, the coverage, the blitz. So we do a lot of one-word things. The linebackers really gotta get the call from the sidelines, and the safeties have to get the signals so we can get going."

On the injury front, Joseph said offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr. will be sidelined for two to three weeks with a high ankle sprain.

The Huskers and Hoosiers will kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN.

