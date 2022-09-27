Nebraska Defense Hopes Simpler Is Better
Changes made in scheme and signaling ahead of Indiana game
As Nebraska gets set to face an up-tempo Indiana offense, Bill Busch is simplifying things for the Huskers' defense.
Busch, Nebraska's interim defensive coordinator, is trying to "make it so we can get our feet set in the ground and just be ready to play," safety Marques Buford said during Nebraska's game-week press conference Tuesday.
"We'll be matching tempo way better this week," Buford said.
Interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Busch "eliminated some things" from the defense's schemes and is aiming to get signals to the players more quickly and efficiently.
"One word has got to tell you everything," Joseph said. "The front, the coverage, the blitz. So we do a lot of one-word things. The linebackers really gotta get the call from the sidelines, and the safeties have to get the signals so we can get going."
On the injury front, Joseph said offensive lineman Kevin Williams Jr. will be sidelined for two to three weeks with a high ankle sprain.
The Huskers and Hoosiers will kick off shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday on BTN.
Scroll down for all the coverage from Tuesday's session. Refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Go here for the HuskerMax discussion.
Commentary
- HuskerOnline* | Mickey Joseph pushes forward with pragmatic approach
- Omaha World-Herald | Adam Carriker: Top three takeaways from Mickey Joseph's press conference (video)
- Inside Nebraska | Smith/Marik/Carpenter analysis (video)
Coverage
Non-paywall
- Husker247 | Mickey Joseph talks dealing with tempo, resetting for Big Ten play
- Husker247 | Bill Busch brings some changes in trying to fix Husker defense
- Inside Nebraska | Quick hits from Mickey Joseph press conference as Nebraska football prepares for Indiana
- Daily Nebraskan | Nebraska football enters eight-game prove-it stretch
- KLKN | 'Reset, refocus and improve': Nebraska football prepares for Indiana game
- On3 | Joseph: Nebraska deserves a national coaching search
- Transcripts | Joseph , Belt , Buford , Buschini , Feist
More sources
- Omaha World-Herald* | Nebraska simplifies playcalling to speed up defensive readiness ahead of Indiana game
- Omaha World-Herald* | Husker notes: Brody Belt enjoys tribute from former teammate Adrian Martinez
- Omaha World-Herald* | During eight-game ‘interview’ Mickey Joseph blocks out coaching search noise
- Omaha World-Herald* | Buschini appreciates the art of punting on display in Big Ten conference
- Omaha World-Herald* | New guys in new roles: Nebraska's "reset" to extend to playing time
- Lincoln Journal Star* | Red Report: Huskers implement bye week changes, hit reset button on season
- HuskerOnline* | What we learned from Nebraska football's press conference
- Hail Varsity* | Mickey Joseph, Huskers Ready for 'Fresh Start' After Bye Week
- Hail Varsity* | Brian Buschini and the Big Ten's Art of Punting
- Hail Varsity* | Nebraska Recruiting: 'Everybody Still Loves Nebraska' on the Trail
Video
From the other side
- Hoosiers Now | Meet the Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Peegs.com | Ten Takeaways: Nebraska week
- Hoosiers Now | Tom Allen, Walt Bell Respond to Offensive Line Concerns
More info
- Depth charts: Neb. | Ind. | Flip sheet
- Pregame notes: Neb. | Ind.
- HuskerMax game page
- Practice schedule
- KLIN/HuskerMax reports
- NU roster
- 2022 schedule
Comments / 0