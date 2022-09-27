ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Hurricane Ian: St. Johns County orders evacuations for coastal areas starting 6 a.m. Wednesday

By Staff
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRnGr_0iCO1VAg00

The Florida Times-Union has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.

Quick Northeast Florida Hurricane Ian links:

St. Johns County Emergency management officials have announced an evacuation for coastal areas of St. Johns County. This includes Zone A, Zone B and Zone F South of County Road 214 starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow.

These zones include the entire city of St. Augustine and Anastasia Island. This includes people who live in boats, RVS and mobile homes.

Officials say once you leave the barrier islands, the roads may close and it may become difficult to come back.

If you are able to leave today, officials encourage you to leave today.

If you live in St. Johns County, can find your evacuation zone by clicking here.

