Hurricane Ian: St. Johns County orders evacuations for coastal areas starting 6 a.m. Wednesday
The Florida Times-Union has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Please consider supporting local journalism with a digital subscription.
Quick Northeast Florida Hurricane Ian links:
- Hurricane Ian: See the latest forecast, tracking map
- High school football: Florida games postponed, canceled due to Hurricane Ian
- Hurricane Ian: Duval, Jacksonville area closings and cancellations
- Hurricane evacuation zones: Evacuation information for Duval, Clay, Nassau and St. Johns counties.
St. Johns County Emergency management officials have announced an evacuation for coastal areas of St. Johns County. This includes Zone A, Zone B and Zone F South of County Road 214 starting at 6 a.m. tomorrow.
These zones include the entire city of St. Augustine and Anastasia Island. This includes people who live in boats, RVS and mobile homes.
Officials say once you leave the barrier islands, the roads may close and it may become difficult to come back.
If you are able to leave today, officials encourage you to leave today.
If you live in St. Johns County, can find your evacuation zone by clicking here.
Comments / 0