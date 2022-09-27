ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where is Ian right now? See NWS radar showing storm's movement near Naples, Florida

By Jigsha Desai, Naples Daily News
 2 days ago
Hurricane Ian has moved past Cuba. The category 3 storm will bring heavy rainfall to south Florida today, spreading into central and northern Florida tonight and Wednesday.

The NHC track for Tuesday shows Hurricane Ian could make landfall along Florida's Gulf coast late Wednesday night. The NHC advisory states Ian will have the potential to produce significant wind and storm surge impacts along the west coast of Florida.

The radar below shows what conditions are like over Southwest Florida, as Ian moves over the Caribbean. (Refresh the page for the latest radar loop)

Having trouble seeing the radar? Click here for a direct link to see it.

Insurance tips:What you need to know about insurance and hurricanes

Photos:See images of Hurricane Ian as it continues to strengthen

Theme parks:Disney World, Busch Gardens announce closures ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival in Florida

Jigsha Desai leads digital audience teams that support newsrooms across the United States. Support local journalism by subscribing to your local news organization.

