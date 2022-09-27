ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

Ashland County Fair winners: Draft Pony Pull

By Ashland Times Gazette
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
The Central Ohio Draft Pony Pulling Club held a contest on Sept. 23, at the Ashland County Fair.

Draft Pony Class of 52” highFirst, Bill Cole, Mt. Vernon: FP “Fred” and “Maggie”Second, Rick Foster/Dale George, Jr, Carrollton/Lowellville; 13-0” by “Bill” and “Bob”Third, Bob Francis, Bellevue: FP by “Charlie” and “Rick”Fourth, Linley Clark, Lagrange: 13-0” by “Bud” and “Kate”Fifth, Dalton Bischoff, Cardington: 3-2” by “Sonny” and “Smokey”Sixth, Rick Foster, Malvern: FP by “Dawn” and “Dan"Seventh, Bobby Foster, Lowellville: 1-0” by “Jerry” and “Sadie”

Draft Pony 56” high:First, Paul Arnold, Uhrichville: FP by “Star” and “Jack”Second, Knysi Mattox, Zanesville: 8-8” by “Dollar” and “Prince”Third, Beaver Clark, Lagrange: FP by “Tom” and “Ginger”Fourth, Rick Foster/Knysi Mattox, Malvern/Zanesville: FP by “Doc” and “Dan”Fifth, Alix Voorsia, Whitney Pt, NY: 6-9” by “Bert” and “Kate”Sixth, Rick Foster, Malvern: 4-0” by “Dottie” and “Bubba”Seventh, Dale George, Jr., Carrollton: FP and passed by “Lexie” and “Penny”Eighth, Lance Wildman, East Canton: FP and passed by “Jan” and “Dan”

Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.
AKRON, OH
