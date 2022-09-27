Read full article on original website
History will soon come to life at Talking Tombstones No. 2
WILMINGTON — Local volunteers are set to educate and entertain you as a brand new cast, costumes, and local history are back for Talking Tombstones: A Live Historic Sugar Grove Cemetery Tour on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Clinton County History Center is hosting its second annual cemetery walk —...
Covering, and becoming, local news
On August 31, 2022, Clinton County changed. It was deeply personal. It wasn’t a shooting, some public figure resigning from office, a scandal, or a big company closing. It was two news men, who had done their duty to bring us the news, announcing their retirement. Tom Barr and...
WCS superintendent at Rotary
WILMINGTON — Jim Brady, the new superintendent of Wilmington City Schools, spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Meeting Room. Brady is a former principal at Clinton-Massie and superintendent of Fayetteville Local Schools. He also served 20 years as...
Music of peace at WC carillon concert
WILMINGTON — Locals and students got a special treat with a free concert with a landmark of Wilmington College. On Wednesday, as part of the Westheimer Peace Symposium, Wilmington College held a carillon concert called “For the Beauty of the Earth.”. The theme for the symposium is “Regenerative...
Throwback Thursday: Plowing power
These are some highlights from the News Journal on September 29, 1959:. ‘Hurricane Gracie Rips Against Carolina Coast’. “Charleston, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Gracie smashed against the South Carolina shoreline today venting its full fury on this historic port city. With the storm’s center and its peak winds of 125 miles an hour reported slightly southwest of Charleston, high winds uprooted trees, tore down power and communication lines, and unroofed buildings.”
Joshua McGee awarded Young Professional honor
Wilmington native Joshua McGee, shown with his wife Ciara, received the Young Professional of the Year from PRSA Dayton Area on Wednesday. McGee is a communication specialist for TriComB2B in Dayton.
New Life Clinic Fall Fundraiser Oct. 18
WILMINGTON — New Life Clinic will host its annual Fall Fundraiser at 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 18 (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) at Wilmington Church of Christ at 909 W. Locust Street. A dessert reception will feature cheesecakes by Mel’s Creations and cookies by Sweet Treats by Emily.
Semi-trailer in Wilmington will be collecting donated items for Hurricane Ian victims
WILMINGTON — Liberty Savings Bank and Sewell Motor Express are combining efforts to bring disaster relief to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Along with volunteers from the Wilmington Rotary Club and efforts from Mathew 25 Ministries, Liberty and Sewell have placed a 53-foot semi-trailer at Liberty Savings Bank, 2251 Rombach Ave. in Wilmington.
Local Briefs: Cape May sets hiring event
Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington will be hosting a hiring event 1-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11. Sign-on bonuses are available for many positions. Current openings include LPN, RN, resident assistant, dietary aide, server, cook and housekeeping associate. Additional information, including position details and benefits, can be found via careers.ohioliving.org.
Week 7 Preview: Wilmington at Goshen
Coming off two impressive wins and facing a team that has struggled to start the season, it wasn’t a surprise Wilmington came out a little flat last week against Batavia. Despite playing in front of a large Homecoming crowd, the Hurricane got off to a slow start then poured it on to the tune of 62-14.
Clinton County Health Dept. looks forward to added staffing
WILMINGTON — The Clinton County health commissioner is excited that the next anticipated allocation of the Workforce Development Grant will enable the local health district to add at least one new staffer with the funds. “For us to get this first-hand to beef up the staff is fantastic, especially...
Highland Co. farmer tops in conservation
Highland County farmer Nathan Brown was one of five Ohio family farmers recognized by the Ohio Department of Agriculture as a winner of the 2022 Conservation Family Farm Award at the Farm Science Review in London, Ohio late last week. “It’s a pretty awesome feeling to have been recognized,” said...
Burwinkel to become next Clinton County Environmental Health director
WILMINGTON — Following interviews this week by the Clinton County Board of Health, Katie B. Burwinkel was named the next Environmental Health Director succeeding Matt Johannes, who will be retiring. A Clinton County resident, Burwinkel has been employed by the Clinton County Health District since spring 2008. Her current...
Ole! Chipotle busy at Tuesday grand opening
Chipotle Mexican Grill in Wilmington officially opened for business Tuesday — across from WalMart at the corner of Progress Way and Rombach Avenue — with the expected large crowd. Antonino Gonzalez had waited at Chipotle since 8:30 a.m. to make sure he was the first customer.
Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA holds CDE Night
The Blanchester-Great Oaks FFA chapter hosted its inaugural Chapter CDE Night. Chapter officers and experienced members presented to members about several different CDE’s — Career Development Events — trying to increase the number of participants within each contest this year. Kimberly Hurst and Shelbie Panetta presented about...
Clinton County Health District’s drive-thru vaxx clinics continue
WILMINGTON — Other drive-thru vaccination clinic dates, for which you should pre-register, are Tuesday, Oct. 4; Wednesday, Oct. 12; Wednesday, Oct. 19; and Tuesday, Oct. 25. COVID and influenza vaccines are both offered.
East Clinton runners post 8 PRs at Goshen
GOSHEN — East Clinton recorded eight personal best runs Monday at the Goshen Invitational cross country meet. Molly Seabaugh was was fifth in the girls race in 21:38.35 and Kaylyn Deaton was 17th in a personal best of 23:45.44. The EC boys team was ninth, led by Dylan Arnold...
Dogs beat Cane, stay unbeaten in American
WILMINGTON — Batavia remained unbeaten in league play with a 4-0 win over Wilmington in SBAAC American Division play Tuesday at Alumni Field. Wilmington is 3-9 overall and 0-6 in the American. Batavia is 5-4-2 overall and 5-0 in league play. Coach Pat Black said the Hurricane played a...
Wilmington City Schools District continues to add security upgrades
WILMINGTON — It’s a sign of the times when a facilities report given to the school board centers on security and safety measures. In that facilities update, Wilmington City Schools (WCS) Director of Operations Curt Bone noted that the administrative offices for both of the district’s elementary schools, Holmes and Denver Place, are currently in the middle of those buildings “which may have been a great design in the 1950s, but not really advantageous for today’s climate.”
Eyes on future at today’s Career Exploration Fair
The Clinton County Career Exploration Fair with over 40 local employers is today (Wednesday) — for students (shown) 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and then for adults 3-6 p.m. — at Laurel Oaks Career Campus. — — — Photos by John Hamilton | News Journal.
