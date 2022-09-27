ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement

NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
myneworleans.com

5 Tips from a Minister and Marriage Coach

We regularly ask experts their opinions about various facets of wedding preparation. From flowers to venues and gowns, there is no shortage of knowledgeable professionals around the Big Easy. We haven’t, however, talked to a professional whose area of expertise is to ensure that couples remember the most important part of a wedding: their relationship. LaToya Papillion-Herr, more commonly known as Minister Toya, is a local wedding minister, marriage coach and author. Minister Toya has been helping couples around New Orleans and beyond since 2015 – after becoming inspired to serve couples following the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. We picked Minister Toya’s brain on what couples might be forgetting when it comes to their relationship and preparing for the marriage after the vows.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Charles Kingsley
bizneworleans.com

Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors

NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?

On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
