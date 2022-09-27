We regularly ask experts their opinions about various facets of wedding preparation. From flowers to venues and gowns, there is no shortage of knowledgeable professionals around the Big Easy. We haven’t, however, talked to a professional whose area of expertise is to ensure that couples remember the most important part of a wedding: their relationship. LaToya Papillion-Herr, more commonly known as Minister Toya, is a local wedding minister, marriage coach and author. Minister Toya has been helping couples around New Orleans and beyond since 2015 – after becoming inspired to serve couples following the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. We picked Minister Toya’s brain on what couples might be forgetting when it comes to their relationship and preparing for the marriage after the vows.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO