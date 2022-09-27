Read full article on original website
Related
“I love her to this day”: How former staffer came to organize NOLA mayor recall efforts
Before Eileen Carter teamed up with Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste in an attempt to have New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell recalled, Carter was once a part of the Cantrell administration. How did things get this far?
fox8live.com
‘I’m tired;’ Overwhelming violence pushes DJ Jubilee away from mentoring, coaching New Orleans kids
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For 45 years, Jerome Temple, also known as DJ Jubilee, has coached and mentored New Orleans’ at-risk youth, but the city’s violence has now become too much for him. “Seeing these kids lose their life so quick... and then you don’t have an answer...
theadvocate.com
Michael Darnell, New Orleans lawyer, interim judge and City Council member, dies at 72
Throughout his life, Michael Charles Darnell was a striver. He graduated from St. Augustine High School, earned undergraduate and law degrees at Yale University and made partner at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious law firms. But in 1995, Darnell left Adams & Reese to start a law firm...
fox8live.com
Cedric Richmond, back from the White House, has thoughts on New Orleans’ crime and education
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond is back in New Orleans full time, and says he is deeply concerned about the soaring crime rate in his hometown. Richmond told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that he has spoken with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Our Views: A Jefferson Parish legend shows that communities can change
When he was a kid, Stanley Crosby walked to Gretna Colored Elementary School, avoiding sidewalks because, as he remembers it, Black people weren’t supposed to use them. Some White children took school buses. Black children who got rides rode in the back of pickup trucks. Crosby remembers his school...
WDSU
WDSU reporter Heath Allen announces retirement
NEW ORLEANS — After 28 years at WDSU-TV, reporter Heath Allen will retire on September 30th, 2022. Allen started at WDSU in 1994. During his tenure, he has been an assignment editor, an anchor, and the news director before ultimately becoming a reporter on WDSU News This Morning. “There...
fox8live.com
Treme residents decry growing homeless camp along Claiborne, business owners say patrons being harassed
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - City and state leaders held a community meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss a growing homeless encampment underneath the I-10 overpass in Treme. The meeting was held by Councilmen Eugene Green and Freddie King, and was attended by a variety of city and state leaders and State Representative Royce Duplessis.
myneworleans.com
5 Tips from a Minister and Marriage Coach
We regularly ask experts their opinions about various facets of wedding preparation. From flowers to venues and gowns, there is no shortage of knowledgeable professionals around the Big Easy. We haven’t, however, talked to a professional whose area of expertise is to ensure that couples remember the most important part of a wedding: their relationship. LaToya Papillion-Herr, more commonly known as Minister Toya, is a local wedding minister, marriage coach and author. Minister Toya has been helping couples around New Orleans and beyond since 2015 – after becoming inspired to serve couples following the Supreme Court ruling on same-sex marriage. We picked Minister Toya’s brain on what couples might be forgetting when it comes to their relationship and preparing for the marriage after the vows.
RELATED PEOPLE
bizneworleans.com
Catholic Charities Announces New Director of Food for Seniors
NEW ORLEANS — Renée Davenport, a 34-year employee with Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, has been promoted to director of the organization’s Food for Seniors program. This program is the sole agency of Louisiana’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides a monthly box of nutritional foods...
Scoot: New cliffhanger in the saga of Mayor Cantrell!
With a long list of excuses, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has presented herself as an entitled politician who suffers from PES - politician entitlement syndrome.
Longtime New Orleans pastor charged with money laundering
According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr.Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering.
“A wake up call”, Bridge City resident agrees with juvenile offenders move to Angola
One escapee reportedly carjacked and shot a man in Uptown New Orleans, back in July.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scoot: Is Mayor Cantrell’s claim that anxiety is why she must fly first class real - or bogus?
I believe Mayor Cantrell’s claim that her anxiety is the legitimate reason she must fly first class is bogus. And if her anxiety claim is real - why would she continue to refuse to pay the citizens back for her misuse of funds?
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell recall organizers say they've amassed 20% of signatures needed to force vote
Leaders of the drive to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Tuesday that they have amassed 20% of the signatures necessary to put a vote on whether to remove the mayor from office on the ballot. During a news conference on the steps of City Hall, held a month...
NOLA.com
Letters: Why no more reporting on Jeff Landry, imported workers story?
On Feb. 14, 2020, this paper reported an amazing story entitled: “Jeff Landry-owned firm imported workers with help of a felon who broke immigration laws.”. On Feb. 29, 2020, this paper reported a follow up story entitled: “Questions linger over AG Jeff Landry's lack of required contractor license for welding gig.”
theadvocate.com
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOLA.com
At Lincoln Beach, New Orleans officials cart away trash, making good on vow to organizers
City Hall officials have made good on their promise to clear trash out of Lincoln Beach, which is technically closed to the public but was adopted by community activists who have worked to make it more accommodating for visitors. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration, which is pursuing redevelopment plans at the...
$8.5 million project in the Lower 9th Ward completed
According to city officials, 24 blocks in the Lower Ninth Ward community were reconstructed.
WDSU
Federal monitor suggests staffing issues could hurt NOPD's chances of complying with consent decree
NEW ORLEANS — The head federal monitor overseeing the New Orleans police in relation to their compliance with the federal consent decree suggests their understaffing could be an issue when it comes to ending the decree. Jonathan Aronie, the lead federal monitor, suggests that a lack of staffing is...
WDSU
City attorney rules that Mayor Cantrell is considered an employee of the city, travel policy pertains
NEW ORLEANS — The city attorney has ruled that all elected officials, including the mayor, are deemed as city employees, and a policy of travel pertains. The policy says all employees cannot upgrade their flights to first class, even though Mayor Cantrell has admitted to doing so. If employees...
Comments / 1