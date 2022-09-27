Read full article on original website
Deadly Summerville apartment fire under investigation by state officials
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A deadly early morning fire at a Summerville apartment complex is being investigated by state officials. Officials said the fire was reported around 3:00 a.m. Thursday at Summerville Station Apartments. Multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find […]
live5news.com
Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
live5news.com
Crews respond to fire at Summerville apartment complex
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road. The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department are responding. The American Red Cross could also be...
WIS-TV
One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers. A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the...
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an early morning collision on US 321 at Arts Lane. The collision occurred around 5:42 a.m., 1 mile south of Woodford. According to officials, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was entering US 321 and the...
The Post and Courier
Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire
Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
abcnews4.com
Homicide at Cypress River Apartments in N. Charleston: NCPD
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department reported a homicide last night, September 27th. Around 9:30 p.m., police reportedly drove to Cypress River Apartments after shots were heard. NCPD said police witnessed a car leaving the scene driving at a high rate of speed. When the...
abcnews4.com
Human remains found in Georgetown County identified as missing man
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The human remains found in Georgetown County on Sept. 25 have been identified as a man that has been missing since July. Wesley Blake, 31, was last seen not far from the St. Frances Animal Center, according to the Georgetown County Coroner's Office. The...
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
abcnews4.com
NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide
UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 has two left eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at exit 211. Traffic cameras in the area show a significant backup. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
abcnews4.com
While storm preparations continue, some drainage ditches in Charleston are left neglected
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Drainage ditches are important for keeping Lowcountry neighborhoods above water. While crews work to make sure those drains are well maintained and ready for storms, the ditches in people's backyards can often remain overlooked. Isaac Washington says in all the years he has been in...
abcnews4.com
Charleston Co. resources & updates for residents amid Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County has issued locations for available shelters and parking garages. Updates for recycling cancellations and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) have been shared as well. Shelters:. Pet Shelter, 3841 Leeds Avenue, opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Dunston Elementary, 1825...
WJCL
Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
abcnews4.com
Buses no longer shuttling people to shelters in Charleston County; shelters still open
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County officials announced Thursday afternoon that buses would no longer be taking people to shelters due to increasing wind speeds. The two shelters in the county still remain open. Those shelters are:. Pet Shelter, 3841 Leeds Avenue, opened Thursday at 8 a.m. Dunston...
Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a traffic crash over the weekend. The post Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Bonneau Identified appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
abcnews4.com
Emergency shelters, parking garages to open Thursday in Charleston County
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Tri-County leaders held a press briefing Wednesday afternoon to prepare Charleston-area residents for potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Leaders urge residents of low-lying or flood-prone areas to relocate ahead of the storm's arrival. "This storm will be dangerous, and it needs to be taken...
WRDW-TV
Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
