ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort Co. crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Wednesday crash that left one person dead. It happened on SC 179 around 12:20 p.m. near the Beaufort area. A 2022 Dodge Charger sedan was traveling west and attempted to turn left onto Callawassie Drive. The sedan...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Crews respond to fire at Summerville apartment complex

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews responded to a fire at a Summerville apartment complex Thursday morning. A large response of emergency vehicles was at the Summerville Station apartment complex on Old Trolley Road. The Summerville Fire Department and Summerville Police Department are responding. The American Red Cross could also be...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person died after a crash on Highway 176 in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on Tuesday around 9:55 p.m., 10 miles west of Holly Hill, according to troopers. A car was traveling west on 176 and while the driver attempted to pass another vehicle, the...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Dorchester County, SC
Accidents
Dorchester County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Dorchester County, SC
Summerville, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Awendaw, SC
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal Orangeburg tractor-trailer collision

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, one person is dead after an early morning collision on US 321 at Arts Lane. The collision occurred around 5:42 a.m., 1 mile south of Woodford. According to officials, the Freightliner tractor-trailer was entering US 321 and the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
The Post and Courier

Body recovered at Old Trolley Road fire

Summerville Fire & Rescue received an alarm for a structure fire at 1660 Trolley Road on Sept. 29 just before 3 am. Reports from dispatch were multiple people were trapped in the fire. First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment building fully involved with fire spreading to the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Homicide at Cypress River Apartments in N. Charleston: NCPD

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department reported a homicide last night, September 27th. Around 9:30 p.m., police reportedly drove to Cypress River Apartments after shots were heard. NCPD said police witnessed a car leaving the scene driving at a high rate of speed. When the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Campbell
abcnews4.com

Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

NCPD ask public for information about Tuesday's homicide

UPDATE: The victim of the Blue House Road shooting has been identified by Charleston County Coroner, Bobbi Jo O'Neal. Tymel Howard, 24, from Summerville was found dead in a car by officers Tuesday, September 27th. NCPD is investigating the case. ------------------------------------------------- The North Charleston Police Department is requesting information about...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 has two left eastbound lanes closed Wednesday morning. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at exit 211. Traffic cameras in the area show a significant backup. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
abcnews4.com

Charleston Co. resources & updates for residents amid Hurricane Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County has issued locations for available shelters and parking garages. Updates for recycling cancellations and the Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) have been shared as well. Shelters:. Pet Shelter, 3841 Leeds Avenue, opens Thursday at 8 a.m. Dunston Elementary, 1825...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Update: Missing South Carolina autistic woman found safe

GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update: She has been found safe. Initial report: Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding an autistic woman who ran away from home. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office, Janie Elizabeth Mihalakis, 25, left her parents...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man dead following shooting at Summerville barber shop

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a deadly shooting at a Summerville barber shop. Doug Kennerly, 34, was shot at the Creative Cuttin’ Styles barber and beauty salon off Cedar Street around 7:20 p.m., according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. Kennerly was taken to Trident Medical […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

Boyfriend arrested in missing Aiken County mom case

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An arrest warrant was issued for the boyfriend of an Aiken County mother of four who’s been missing for weeks. Wednesday night, Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Tony Berry was arrested by the West Columbia Police Department. He will be held pending his transfer to the Aiken County Detention Center.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy