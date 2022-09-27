ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

White House, FEMA urge Floridians to listen to local officials, evacuate if asked as Hurricane Ian approaches

By Emma Kinery, @emmakinery
CNBC
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state, and the heavily populated Naples to Sarasota region was at highest risk...
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

CNBC Transcript: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin Speaks with CNBC’s Ylan Mui Live During the CNBC Delivering Alpha Conference Today

Following is the unofficial transcript of a CNBC interview with Governor of Virginia (R) Glenn Youngkin and CNBC's Senior Congressional Correspondent Ylan Mui live during the CNBC Delivering Alpha conference today, Wednesday, September 28th. Mandatory credit: CNBC Delivering Alpha conference. GOV. YOUNGKIN: Well, hello, everybody. Can't just sit there. Hello....
VIRGINIA STATE
CNBC

California job-seekers will soon see salary ranges on job postings

California job postings will soon include pay ranges, thanks to a new salary transparency bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom Tuesday. The law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023, will require nearly 200,000 companies with 15 or more employees to start disclosing pay ranges on ads for jobs that will be done in the state. The move makes California the largest state where job listings will require salary information by law. It's home to 19 million workers and some of the most influential companies in the world including Apple, Disney, Google and Meta.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
Texas State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Government
CNBC

New York expedites efforts to ban the sale of new gas cars by 2035

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced she is ordering state regulators to make changes necessary to require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035. The move comes about a month after California voted to ban the sale...
POLITICS
CNBC

Lordstown Motors begins production of its Endurance electric pickup truck

Lordstown has begun production of the Endurance, an electric pickup truck designed for commercial customers. Lordstown has so far completed two trucks for customers, and is aiming to build 50 by year end. It hopes to increase production in 2023 but may need to raise more cash first. Lordstown Motors...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy