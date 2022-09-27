ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Street to host free job fair on Wednesday

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
 2 days ago
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Various organizations are partnering together to host a free job fair on State Street on Wednesday, and Your News Channel will be participating with a booth.

The event will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. on the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street, with businesses on the 400-1300 blocks offering walk-in applicants into their businesses.

Attendees will be able to talk to local businesses in the community, and participating businesses will be able to meet applicants directly who could be a fit for their growing team.

Look out for News Channel 3-12's booth at the job fair!

