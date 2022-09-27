ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando officials: Shelter in place, stay off roadways

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are asking residents to stay off roadways and shelter in place due to reports of flash flooding. Flash flooding has been reported at the following roadways:. Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive. Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road. Semoran Boulevad and Hoffner Avenue. South...
ORLANDO, FL
wvtm13.com

VIDEO: Florida reporter rescues woman stuck in high floodwaters

ORLANDO, Fla. — A reporter in Orlando rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian early Thursday. The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue. Sister station WESH 2's Tony Atkins...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Doors
wmfe.org

Orlando works to get families without permanent housing to safety before Ian

The City of Orlando and the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida are working together to make sure that people without permanent housing are safe during Ian. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says local homeless shelters are expanding in order to provide housing to people living out of their cars or on the street.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy