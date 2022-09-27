Read full article on original website
Orlando officials: Shelter in place, stay off roadways
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando city officials are asking residents to stay off roadways and shelter in place due to reports of flash flooding. Flash flooding has been reported at the following roadways:. Primrose Drive and Colonial Drive. Semoran Boulevard near Lake Underhill Road. Semoran Boulevad and Hoffner Avenue. South...
wvtm13.com
VIDEO: Florida reporter rescues woman stuck in high floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. — A reporter in Orlando rescued a woman who attempted to drive through floodwaters caused by Hurricane Ian early Thursday. The woman was a nurse on her way to work when her vehicle became stuck in high water on Orange Avenue. Sister station WESH 2's Tony Atkins...
WESH
Residents donate supplies to hurricane shelter at Celebration High School
We take you inside a hurricane shelter in Central Florida where acts of kindness provided warmth during a tough time for many. Click the video player above to see the acts of generosity.
WESH
'Just so thankful': Apopka family grateful to be alive after tree falls on house during Ian
APOPKA, Fla. — As heavy rain from Hurricane Ian soaked Central Florida Wednesday, a family in Apopka says they are so thankful to be alive after an uprooted tree fell on their home. The mother, daughter and their pets are OK. The fallen tree cracked the ceilings in the...
click orlando
Tree brought down by Hurricane Ian sparks house fire in Altamonte Springs, crews say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A tree brought down by Hurricane Ian landed on a home in Altamonte Springs, sparking an electrical fire, according to Seminole County Fire Department. The fire started at a home along Oak Avenue around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the firefighters. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS:...
Orange County nursing home evacuated due to rising flood waters
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue crews evacuated people from a nursing center Thursday morning. Crews responded to the Avante at Orlando facility off Semoran Boulevard. Officials said the evacuations were being done over concerns from rising flood waters. Video shared on social media shows crews walking...
click orlando
News 6 reporter Mike DeForest meets hungry couple on International Drive during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – While reporting live on Hurricane Ian in Orange County, News 6 reporter Mike DeForest encountered a man and woman out looking for food. International Drive, the usually bustling tourist destination, was mostly empty when the couple who said they were from Orlando asked, “Are we on TV?” then said, “We rented a room and we’re chilling out.”
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
wmfe.org
Orlando works to get families without permanent housing to safety before Ian
The City of Orlando and the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida are working together to make sure that people without permanent housing are safe during Ian. Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says local homeless shelters are expanding in order to provide housing to people living out of their cars or on the street.
WESH
WATCH: Catfish swims in flooded street in Kissimmee
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A catfish interrupted WESH 2 Reporter Kelsi Thorud's live report Thursday morning, swimming through a flooded street in Kissimmee. So much rain has fallen in the area that the water reached into some homes, neighbors told WESH 2. >> Continuous Coverage | Ian weakens to tropical...
fox35orlando.com
Ambulance trapped in severely flooded streets near downtown Orlando during Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - An ambulance got trapped in extremely flooded streets in the SoDo District of Orlando early Thursday morning as Hurricane Ian lashed the area with downpours and high wind gusts. The system downgraded to a tropical storm on Thursday morning. FOX 35's Dave Puglisi was driving in the...
WESH
Hurricane Ian brings flooding, strong winds to Lake Eola
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought flooding to many areas of Florida, and Lake Eola was among the areas impacted. At Lake Eola, there were strong winds and tree branches scattered across the sidewalk along with flooded waters.
Time running out for those seeking shelter against Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian less than 24 hours away from making landfall, officials have announced a number of shelters opening in Orange County. Those will be especially important to those living in low-lying areas in Orange County. Residents in need of shelter are encouraged to get...
click orlando
Here are the Central Florida counties imposing curfews for Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Curfews are in place in different Central Florida counties as of Wednesday, meant to keep people safe as Hurricane Ian risks exposing them to hazards such as downed power lines, flying debris, flooding and more dangers. Currently, leaders of Volusia and Flagler counties have said...
WESH
Alligator spotted in high water as Hurricane Ian moves across Florida
ASTOR, Fla. — An alligator was caught on camera swimming through the floodwaters in Lake County, Florida, as Hurricane Ian brings major flooding to parts of the state on Wednesday. The video above, taken by WESH’s Marlei Martinez, shows an alligator about 9 or 10 feet long in the...
Hurricane Ian is now a Category 4 storm. Here are resources for Florida's homeless
Various counties across central Florida are opening up various shelters for the general population. Here are some of the resources being made available for the homeless.
Hurricane Ian: Photos, videos capture devastation in Florida
Ian made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and devastating storm surge to parts of the Florida Peninsula, according to the National Hurricane Center. First responders, news organizations and other social media users are sharing photos and videos of the devastation. Here are...
click orlando
VIDEO: Troopers remove tree blown onto I-4 between Maitland, Altamonte Springs
ORLANDO, Fla. – While Seminole County has not enacted an official curfew, law enforcement officials are warning drivers to stay off the road as Hurricane Ian moves north and Central Florida feels its impact. Video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Orlando working to remove a tree that blew...
WESH
Eatonville residents stock up on hurricane food, water at community pantry
EATONVILLE, Fla. — Just when getting your hands on water seemed like a pipe dream, some people in Eatonville were fortunate to find water and much more. The St. Lawrence AME church opened its food pantry doors Monday. “Beautiful, it's a great help,” one resident said. The need...
WESH
‘There goes that roof’: High winds tear roof off Daytona Beach building
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A video shared with WESH 2 News Thursday morning shows high winds tearing the roof off of a building in Daytona Beach as Ian continues to bring heavy rain and damaging winds to Florida. Watch the video above to see the moment the roof was...
