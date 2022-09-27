Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian hits southwest Florida, but largely spares Tampa Bay
That could've been worse. In much of Tampa Bay, you’d have a hard time proving that a Category 4 hurricane blew by overnight. State of play: Communities farther south took the full force of Ian, which made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa and sent a troubling surge of floodwater into communities along southwest Florida coastlines and tributaries.
Florida begins recovery efforts as Ian moves through state
Recovery efforts are underway in Florida in the aftermath of devastating Hurricane Ian, which continued to move northeast as a tropical storm across the state Thursday on its way to the Carolinas. Driving the news:. 2.6 million in the state were without power Thursday after Ian brought strong winds, "life-threatening,...
Hurricane Ian slams Florida
Hurricane Ian’s not expected to make landfall in Florida until this afternoon, but the impact of this Category 4 storm is being felt already across a huge swath of the state. From flooding in Florida’s southernmost tip of Key West, to tornados in Broward County, and wind gusts already kicking up this morning in Tampa.
Flooding from Hurricane Ian likely to linger in Florida
Much attention has focused on Hurricane Ian's storm surge flooding coastal areas of Florida, setting records in coastal areas like Fort Myers and Naples. But the National Hurricane Center warned in an advisory Wednesday that "widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flash and urban flooding, with major to record flooding along rivers, is expected to continue across central Florida" — damage that will last after the storm moves away.
Live updates: Hurricane warning issued for South Carolina coast
After bringing record storm surge flooding and 150 mph winds to Florida's west coast, a re-intensifying Tropical Storm Ian has emerged over the Atlantic Ocean north of Cape Canaveral, on its way to a damaging encounter with the Carolinas. The big picture: Hurricane warnings have been issued for the South...
Hurricane prep: Can’t afford to, can’t afford not to
As Hurricane Ian hammers southwest Florida, Tampa's lower-income households lack the funds to stock up on hurricane supplies — and rising prices add to that pressure. The big picture: Millions of Floridians spent the past few days evacuating or gearing up for the storm. But preparation ahead of a hurricane is an added stressor for the 42% of Hillsborough County’s population — and the 46% of neighboring Pinellas County — that can’t afford the basic cost of living.
Biden intends to visit Florida and Puerto Rico after hurricane devastation
President Biden said Thursday that he intends to visit Florida and Puerto Rico in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona. Driving the news: Biden said Hurricane Ian "could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida's history" in remarks from FEMA headquarters. He said he'll visit the state "when conditions allow."
Utah Inland Port Authority hits pause on major capital projects
The Utah Inland Port Authority is taking a pause on all major capital projects, including a proposed transloading facility, until they develop a master plan, KSL.com reports. Details: The proposed facility, estimated to cost tens of millions, would be located next to Union Pacific Railroad's intermodal terminal, where imports from California ports would be loaded into domestic trailers for re-shipment.
California abortion-info law ups stakes in online war between states
California's unprecedented new law to bolster protections for abortion-related personal information held by tech companies marks a new phase in the deepening legal fight between red and blue states over digital regulations. Why it matters: With Congress deadlocked over national laws to govern online privacy and free speech, states are...
National Democrats will spend big in Arizona to support Adrian Fontes
A national Democratic group is preparing to fund a likely seven-figure ad campaign to help Adrian Fontes in the secretary of state race. Driving the news: The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) announced on Tuesday that it's preparing a $25 million nationwide campaign to back Democrats in races to be their states' top election officials.
A swim beach, voting machine and greenhouse: Colorado localities are spending billions in pandemic relief with little oversight
Data: U.S. Treasury; Map: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsThe massive chunk of federal pandemic relief for Colorado is landing directly in local government bank accounts with essentially no strings attached.Why it matters: The unprecedented, one-time infusion raises major questions about how it is spent and whether it will generate the economic stimulus promised.Driving the news: Colorado cities and counties are set to receive $1.7 billion of the $3.8 billion earmarked for the state in the American Rescue Plan Act, U.S. Treasury figures show. Even the smallest counties are getting at least $10 million, a potentially game-changing sum for rural areas.In addition to...
A blind taste test: Here's Colorado's best fresh hop beers in 2022
Once a year, the hops gods deliver a truly unique beer to Colorado breweries.What to know: It features hops — the much-hyped flavoring element in beer — fresh from the vine, often within 24 hours of being picked.Because each harvest varies, every year's edition is a different flavor exploration.The intrigue: A panel of beer experts — Axios Denver's John Frank included — gathered Tuesday for a blind tasting of 16 fresh hop (also known as wet hop) beers made by Colorado breweries.The entries covered the entire range of styles, from pilsners to IPAs, but the best had a punch of fresh fruit flavors from the hops without being too bitter.The results: The top three finishers:Comrade Superdamp, the fresh-hopped version of the Superpower IPA, both multi-award winning beersStation 26's fresh-hopped Juicy Banger IPARatio's wet-hopped Antidote IPAJohn's picks: Two other favorites were Outer Range's Strata Gems, a fresh-hopped hazy double IPA with strawberry hop flavor, and Odell's Strata Fresh Hop IPA.The bottom line: Now's a great time to visit your local brewery and try the freshness.
Mapping Arkansas' brain drain
About 21% more four-year college graduates leave Arkansas than remain as of 2021, according to a study by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Of those who leave the state, most go to Texas, followed by Tennessee and Missouri, a Washington Post data analysis reveals. Why it matters: Retaining college...
Iowa's craft brews crack $1 billion in economic impact
Iowa now has more than 100 craft breweries.That's up from 27 since 2011, according to 2021 data compiled by the Colorado-based Brewers AssociationWhy it matters: The economic impact of the small, independent breweries in Iowa hit more than $1 billion last year, according to the association's estimates.The state of beer: Toppling Goliath dominated Iowa's craft beer scene.Yes, but: Big Grove sported the biggest percentage of growth compared to the prior year.Data: Brewers Association; Table: Sara Wise/AxiosThe big picture: The national craft beer industry grew by 8% in 2021, while the overall market inched up 1%.Craft brews now make up more than a quarter of the overall $100 billion beer market.Zoom in: Iowans on average just under two gallons of craft brew a year, according to the association.That ranks 32nd in the nation.Of note: The analysis only includes small, independent breweries that allowed their data to be published.What's next: This year's projected growth is between 4-5%, according to Bart Watson the association's chief economist, writes Axios Denver's John Frank.Inflation is hurting the industry as is the ongoing carbon dioxide crisis.
Amy Schumer attacks Roe v. Wade reversal in new "Colorado" sketch
"Colorado … We're more than just beautiful wilderness," comedian Amy Schumer says in a new video, donning a cowboy hat, flannel and a vest in front of a green-screened mountain range. "We also have … access to all the services you may need," she adds, as images of a women's health clinic and exam chair are pictured. "All as legal as a fresh cup of hot cocoa is refreshing."Driving the news: That's the premise of one of Schumer's new sketches, titled "Colorado," that will air in the fifth season of "Inside Amy Schumer" on Paramount+. In the scene, Schumer plays a tourism booster for the state, where she emphasizes you can "do with your own body what you want to do with your own body." Context: Schumer — known for her politically tinged humor and abortion-rights stance — is taking aim at the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Colorado, which in April passed a law codifying the right to an abortion, has largely stood as an island of access.What's next: The new season of "Inside Amy Schumer" debuts Oct. 20.
6 GOP states sue Biden over student loan forgiveness plan
Six Republican-led states on Thursday filed a lawsuit against President Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and the Department of Education over the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan. Why it matters: It's the second lawsuit filed against the Department of Education this week as part of attempts to block...
The watering down of St. Paul's rent control policy might not be enough to re-start Highland Bridge
Ryan Cos. is not sure that St. Paul's recent amendments to its rent control ordinance will be enough to reignite its massive Highland Bridge development project. Driving the news: Ryan developer Maureen Michalski told Axios the company does not know if a 20-year exemption from a 3% rent hike cap for newly constructed housing will bring investors and lenders back to fund new apartment projects. "We had been advocating for a 30-year new construction exemption," Michalski said. "We're not sure that 20 years is enough to incentivize investment at this time."The other side: St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter's spokesperson Kamal...
Ian confirms the new normal for hurricanes
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon as a high-end Category 4 storm. More than a million Floridians have already lost power. Other effects of the storm won’t be clear for days. Plus, low income Americans struggle to afford hurricane prep. And, Russia looks to annex parts...
Another Herschel Walker attack ad, but are they working?
Democrats continue to hammer Republican U.S. senate hopeful Herschel Walker for his alleged history of domestic violence, but with the race still tied, some question whether the issue is making an impact with voters. Driving the news: Georgia Honor, a group aligned with the Democratic-leaning Senate Majority PAC, Thursday released...
Income inequality in Ohio
While the top 1% of Ohioans earn 10% of the state's total income, the bottom 50% earn just 13%.That disparity puts Ohio 29th among states per a new Scioto Analysis study.Why it matters: Income inequality can negatively impact the well-being of a population and cause social and health problems.By the numbers: The top 1% of earners make about 19 times more than the rest of Ohioans — almost $813,000 yearly. Ohioans with a high school diploma are earning almost $12,000 more than those without one.College graduates earn about $27,000 more on average than Ohioans with only a high school diploma.As...
