Rutgers stumbles in latest USA TODAY 1-131 re-rank

Rutgers football came crashing back to Earth this past weekend as they fell 27-10 to a strong Iowa team Saturday night. They suffered their first loss of the season in front of a sold-out crowd in Piscataway after starting the season with three victories.

The Scarlet Knights had a lot of things go wrong, but the offensive line and their ability to protect quarterback Evan Simon was the main reason why this game felt so out of hand. Partner those struggles with the Hawkeyes scoring two defensive touchdowns, and you have the perfect combination for a three score advantage for Iowa. Rutgers may not have continued their winnings ways, but they did confirm one thing for sure: Their rebuild is far from over.

Related

Rutgers football's loss in Big Ten opener shows that massive rebuild remains a work in progress

On Monday morning, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY released his weekly re-rank of all 131 FBS schools and Rutgers, despite losing by 17, only saw a slight drop in their ranking – falling just six spots to No. 58 which is where they stood after their dominant victory over Wagner. A lot of the Big Ten stayed close to their rankings from last week as well. In fact, only two teams moved more than eight spots in either direction.

Michigan State saw the farthest fall as their struggles continue. The Spartans dropped 17 spots down to No. 53. Moving the other way, Minnesota continues their early-season surge and moved to 4-0 on the season and as a result were voted No. 23 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll . As a result, they jumped 13 spots up to No. 26 in the re-rank. The top three teams in the Big Ten saw no movement and all remained undefeated.

Rutgers faced a big challenge in Iowa and things are not getting any easier. They hit the road to take on No. 3 Ohio State in which will be a true measuring stick for how much longer this rebuild has to go. They have three top 25 opponents in the next five weeks. The Scarlet Knights will need to tighten things up a bit if they want to receive a bowl bid by season’s end.

Let’s see how the Big Ten did in the 1-131 re-rank and how Rutgers measures up against the conference.