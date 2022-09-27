ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
