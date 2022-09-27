Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
SCDHHS and U of SC, partner to establish School Behavioral Health Academy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — It’s a crisis in the classroom, and many of our children are struggling with mental issues. The Covid-19 pandemic brought it the forefront but, experts say it’s been going on for more than 20 years. That’s why the University of South Carolina has...
abcnews4.com
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
abcnews4.com
Additional arrests follow largest dogfighting ring bust in the state, 305 dogs rescued
COLUMBIA, SC — It is thought to be the largest dogfighting ring ever in South Carolina. Over the weekend, federal agents and SLED arresting 21 people they say are involved in the abuse of hundreds of dogs. The Humane Society of the United States and Bark Nation are both...
abcnews4.com
Joe Cunningham accepts South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor's Race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Joe Cunningham announced Tuesday that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association. At a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina's education system. “It’s past time for South Carolina to have an education governor,” Cunningham...
abcnews4.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Evans Correctional Institution
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution was found dead Friday night, according to the SC Department of Corrections. Officials say Quinton Jamar Lampley, 26, was found dead in his cell. He did not have a roommate. His death is being investigated as a suspected suicide.
abcnews4.com
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash Tuesday night
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCIV) — A driver was killed after running off the road in Orangeburg County Tuesday night. The driver was trying to pass another vehicle along Highway 176 near Holly Hill around 9:55 p.m. at the time of the crash, officials say. South Carolina Highway Patrol reports...
abcnews4.com
'This is the future': $100 million Eastover Solar Project brings clean energy and jobs
EASTOVER, SC — In a story that you will only see on WACH FOX News, there are new developments in a 100-million-dollar solar energy farm in Eastover. We first brought you this story as state leaders demanded answers after years of delays, now we have the answers and the impact this farm will bring to the area.
