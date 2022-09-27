ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
CAMDEN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
FanSided

Meet the two Pistons you may not know

You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
NBC Sports

What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms

Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Nba Players#Nba Finals#Mvp#Nba Mvp Odds#Central Division#Southeast Division
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 8

After taking a 3-1 lead in the 2000 Western Conference Finals over the Portland Trail Blazers, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were a lock to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in nine years. Instead, they dropped the next two games, setting up a nerve-racking Game...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy