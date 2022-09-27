Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign 4x NBA Champion
On Monday, the Golden State Warriors officially signed Andre Iguodala.
Chauncey Billups Is The Only Player In NBA History To Have A Winning Record Against Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are widely regarded as the three best players to ever play in the NBA. The three superstars were the faces of the NBA during their respective primes and had an unforgettable impact on the league. While MJ and Kobe have retired from the...
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Healthy and hungry, James Harden and Joel Embiid are ready to chase title with Sixers
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The NBA season is just around the corner. Is this the year that the Sixers will bring home the championship?Two words come to mind: pain and suffering. The last time Joel Embiid was on the court, he had a broken face and an injured hand. But time heals all wounds. Well, time and surgery.The Sixers were back in uniform Monday for the first time since May, holding their media day.With a strengthened roster surrounding their two main stars, the Sixers look primed for a title run -- just don't tell them that.Is this season a championship...
Paul George Calls Warriors Best Team in NBA
Paul George gave respect to the champs.
Meet the two Pistons you may not know
You will be seeing Jules Bernard and Stanley Umude in action for the Detroit Pistons in the pre-season. If you watched summer league, you are familiar with them. If you did not, or may have forgotten (it was back in July) we have a rundown on their talents. With the...
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
Nets' Steve Nash discusses Kevin Durant, offseason drama
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash said that his relationship with Kevin Durant is just fine after a rocky summer in which Durant requested a trade.
What NBA team-buying process looks like as Suns sale looms
Robert Sarver announced last week that he plans to sell his portion of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury in the wake of rising pressure from owners, fans and players around the league. Sarver was recently handed a one-season suspension and $10 million fine following a year-long investigation that found...
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
Joel Embiid is an American citizen
LeBron James among NBA All-Stars buying Major League Pickleball team
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of the Lakers is among a group of NBA All-Stars that has secured the rights to purchase a Major League Pickleball team.
Andre Iguodala Reacts to Returning to Golden State Warriors
Andre Iguodala is back for a final NBA season.
Miami Heat: Biggest question for Omer Yurtseven entering 2022-23 Season
The Miami Heat have a ton of things to sort out as they head into the season. One of them and heard about, ad nauseam to this point, is how they’ll handle their power forward situation. With Caleb Martin prepping to take on the roll, by most indications, the...
Kobe Bryant's top 100 games: No. 8
After taking a 3-1 lead in the 2000 Western Conference Finals over the Portland Trail Blazers, it looked like the Los Angeles Lakers were a lock to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in nine years. Instead, they dropped the next two games, setting up a nerve-racking Game...
