The New York Giants would certainly like to unload Kenny Golladay, and one of these five teams might be desperate enough to bail them out. Once upon a time, Kenny Golladay was a budding star for the Detroit Lions. After a 1,000-yard season in 2018, his second season in the league, he topped 1,100 yards and led league in receiving touchdowns with 11 in 2019.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO