Moses Lake, WA

Flying Magazine

BREAKING: Eviation’s ‘Alice’ Electric Demonstrator Flies for the First Time

Eviation’s Alice, based in Arlington, Washington, breaking away on its inaugural flight. [Photo: David Honan]. After months of ground testing and anticipation, Eviation’s sleek, electric airplane demonstrator—dubbed Alice—flew for the first time Tuesday, taking off from Grant County International Airport (KMWH) in Moses Lake, Washington, west of Spokane.
KREM

I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
nbcrightnow.com

I-90 westbound closed near Warden after crash

WARDEN, Wash.- Westbound I-90 is currently closed at exit 189 (Road U/Warden). According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the road is closed due to a tractor-trailer collision. Traffic is being re-routed to nearby county roads. Drivers should expect delays.
kpq.com

East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island

A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
NEWStalk 870

Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why

The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
ncwlife.com

That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day

The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
ifiberone.com

2 Chelan PUD employees to be honored at state's Lifesaving Awards ceremony

TACOMA — Two Chelan PUD employees will be among those honored at the state’s 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards. Seventeen workplace heroes will be honored on Wednesday at the annual awards in Tacoma for their life-saving efforts. In 2021, Chelan PUD parks maintenance employee Evan Smith responded to...
nbcrightnow.com

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university

Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
ifiberone.com

Appointment of permanent CEO signals new era for REC Silicon

MOSES LAKE - Effective Sept. 28, REC Silicon's new Chief Executive Officer, William Kurt Levens is leading the company. REC Silicon's Board of Directors appointed Levens to replace interim CEO James May II. May became REC Silicon's interim leader in November 2021. Levens, a senior vice president and general manager...
MOSES LAKE, WA

