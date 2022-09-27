Read full article on original website
World’s first all-electric commuter aircraft takes to the skies over central Washington
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — History was made when the world’s first all-electric commuter aircraft graced the skies around Moses Lake Tuesday morning. We first shared this story with you last summer when development and production were still underway. “The feeling here is electric. We’re absolutely excited about what...
Flying Magazine
BREAKING: Eviation’s ‘Alice’ Electric Demonstrator Flies for the First Time
Eviation’s Alice, based in Arlington, Washington, breaking away on its inaugural flight. [Photo: David Honan]. After months of ground testing and anticipation, Eviation’s sleek, electric airplane demonstrator—dubbed Alice—flew for the first time Tuesday, taking off from Grant County International Airport (KMWH) in Moses Lake, Washington, west of Spokane.
KREM
I-90 back open in Grant County after semi crash closed lanes for hours
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Westbound I-90 is back open in Grant County after a semi rolled over on Thursday morning. I-90 was blocked for several hours between milepost 188 and 192, about 15 miles east of Moses Lake. Traffic was rerouted onto adjacent county roads near Warden, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
ifiberone.com
UPDATE: SR 28 near Ephrata back open; westbound I-90 still closed east of Moses Lake
UPDATE (9:30 a.m.) - State troopers say state Route 28 near Ephrata has reopened. The wreck involved a rolled-over log truck, just west of Ephrata. Troopers say the driver might have suffered a medical issue that led to the crash. Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Road U, east of...
2 People Injured After A Two-Vehicle Crash Near Royal City (Grant County, WA)
According to the deputies, a tire service truck failed to stop at an intersection with Dodson road and struck an unloaded potato truck. Two occupants in the tire service truck were taken to Samaritan Healthcare for unknown injuries. The potato truck driver was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
ifiberone.com
White River, Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have merged; 9,579 acres burned
PLAIN — Fire officials say the White River and Irving Peak fires near Lake Wenatchee have now merged as the fires continue to slowly burn downhill. The two fires have burned a combined 9,579 acres since being sparked by lightning on Aug. 11 about 15 miles northwest of Plain.
nbcrightnow.com
I-90 westbound closed near Warden after crash
WARDEN, Wash.- Westbound I-90 is currently closed at exit 189 (Road U/Warden). According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office the road is closed due to a tractor-trailer collision. Traffic is being re-routed to nearby county roads. Drivers should expect delays.
kpq.com
East Wenatchee Man Dead From Tractor Rollover in Rock Island
A 71-year-old East Wenatchee man was found dead under a tractor in Rock Island Tuesday night. Around 7 p.m., Douglas County deputies were called out to the 3200 block on Rock Island Road. A family member found the man deceased and pinned under a tractor. Cause of the tractor rollover...
Tri-Cities Sonic Locations Closing Forever? Now We Know Why
The Kitsap Sun (paywall) and other outlets report the headquarters of Sonic Industries LLC filed a lawsuit against the franchise owner of Sonic Drive-In's in Washington and Oregon. Two of those affected by the lawsuit are the newly closed locations in Kennewick and Pasco. What is in the lawsuit and what does it mean for the Tri-Cities?
KHQ Right Now
Tire service truck collides with potato truck in Grant County, injures 3
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) says three people were injured in a blocking collision on Monday afternoon at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest. According to an update, a tire service truck was heading west on Road 12 and failed to stop at the Dodson Road...
Body found floating in the Columbia River near the cable bridge in Kennewick
Benton County officials are investigating.
Body found by a Columbia River fisherman was a woman
Her body was found east of the bridge Tuesday afternoon.
ncwlife.com
That smoke we're experiencing has been getting worse all day
The air quality in the Wenatchee Valley started off poorly this morning and has grown progressively worse since. At 3 p.m., Wenatchee, Cashmere and Leavenworth all were recording unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Ecology monitoring stations. Wenatchee started with good air quality at midnight but by 2...
ifiberone.com
2 Chelan PUD employees to be honored at state's Lifesaving Awards ceremony
TACOMA — Two Chelan PUD employees will be among those honored at the state’s 2022 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards. Seventeen workplace heroes will be honored on Wednesday at the annual awards in Tacoma for their life-saving efforts. In 2021, Chelan PUD parks maintenance employee Evan Smith responded to...
nbcrightnow.com
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university
Ellensburg police prioritizing residential street parking as many don't have a garage or driveway near university. The Ellensburg Police Department gives about 40 tickets, on average, every week to parking violators, said police officer Clayton Self. Tickets start at 25 dollars and go up 25 after every violation. He said cars could get towed if they cause safety hazards.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Ellensburg (Ellensburg, WA)
According to the Washington State Trooper, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday morning. The officials reported that a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were involved in a crash on Interstate 90. The officials revealed that 47-year-old Sandra Macias De Alba, the passenger of...
ncwlife.com
Arrest made after driver of stolen pickup reportedly flees, gets stuck in Cashmere ravine
An East Wenatchee man was arrested early this morning after allegedly fleeing from multiple police agencies in a stolen truck, which wound up at the bottom of a ravine near Cashmere. Eric Owen Conner, 35, faces possible felony charges. Washington State Patrol troopers and Wenatchee police reportedly spotted Conner driving...
ifiberone.com
Appointment of permanent CEO signals new era for REC Silicon
MOSES LAKE - Effective Sept. 28, REC Silicon's new Chief Executive Officer, William Kurt Levens is leading the company. REC Silicon's Board of Directors appointed Levens to replace interim CEO James May II. May became REC Silicon's interim leader in November 2021. Levens, a senior vice president and general manager...
Burglars shoot Moses Lake homeowner, steal firearms
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – Burglars shot and injured a Moses Lake homeowner early Sunday morning. Two men shot the 41-year-old victim in the leg while breaking into his home on Road 4-Northeast. Authorities said they stole several rifles and pistols before leaving. No one else was injured. The suspects...
Richland man calls police for help during crisis, turns his hidden firearm over
RICHLAND, Wash. — A firearm was recovered on Monday evening near the Richland Community Center, where an unidentified individual admitted to being in a state of crisis and informed police that he hid a gun in nearby bushes. According to a public notice from the Richland Police Department, officers...
