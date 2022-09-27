Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in GeorgiaKristen Walters
4 Family-Friendly Historical Haunted Places in the United States.HotMamaTravelAmericus, GA
JDS Glass-Lining Manufacturer Announces Joint Venture with German-Based GMM PfaudlerSumter County Georgia Development AuthoritySumter County, GA
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Park bridge to Fullers Park to close for construction work
The Friends for the East Cobb Park has announced that the pedestrian bridge and bridge joining East Cobb Park and Fullers Park will be closed temporarily for construction work. The closure is expected to begin Monday and could last a month. Cobb Parks and Recreation is set to restore and...
eastcobbnews.com
Rising construction costs to delay Gritters Library rebuild
A proposed contract to begin construction of the replacement building for Gritters Library in Northeast Cobb was pulled by Commissioner JoAnn Birrell Tuesday because she couldn’t get enough support from her colleagues. Near the end of a five-hour meeting, Birrell said she was withdrawing a $10.5 million proposal for...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. shoppers preparing ahead of Hurricane Ian
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As people prep for Hurricane Ian’s arrival in Southwest Georgia, store shelves in the Dougherty County area are already taking a hit. At Publix on Dawson Road in Albany, many customers said they are stocking up on water in preparation for the storm. When WALB News 10 checked the shelves earlier on Tuesday, there was enough water in stock for people to buy.
WALB 10
Suspects wanted for theft of around $120K worth of lawn mowers in Dougherty Co.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are still wanted by the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) after they say they stole four lawnmowers. Kenneth Cox, 59, of Albany, and Antwann Henderson, 36, of Albany are wanted for theft by receiving. Out of the four lawn mowers stolen from the...
WALB 10
South Ga hotels booked with Florida evacuees and power crew members
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Evacuees from Florida have arrived in Georgia as Hurricane Ian intensifies. Several hotels In Tifton are completely booked up. People who are traveling from Florida said this is not their first rodeo. They lived through Hurricane Irma, which they described to be one of Florida’s most impactful storms, so they said they didn’t want to take any chances with Hurricane Ian.
WALB 10
Albany gas station hit with armed robbery, APD says
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with armed robbery after police say he stole money and another item from an Albany gas station, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The robbery happened on Wednesday at the Liberty Food Mart on the 400 block of West Oglethorpe...
WALB 10
Douglas tree trimming services prepare for possible stormy weather
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Several Southwest Georgia tree service businesses say they are picking up business ahead of Hurricane Ian’s path toward Florida. Trees are already starting to get removed in several residential areas where trees stand over people’s homes. South Georgia Tree Service Owner Jeremy Shaw said he had to cut down 17 trees just for one resident on Tuesday.
Here's the latest in school schedule changes in Central Georgia due to Hurricane Ian
MACON, Ga. — As Central Georgia prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian starting later this week, local schools have started to make plans on whether to close or go virtual. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Ian is a major hurricane, with sustained winds of 155 mph, just 2...
41nbc.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after east Macon crash
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in east Macon Monday night. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says it happened just after 9 o’clock at the intersection of Emery Highway and Fort Hill Street.
WTVM
Investigator saves 2 children from burning car in Talbot County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cpl/Investigator Kiyanna Johnson saved two children from a fiery vehicle on Highway 96 in Talbot County. The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office says, on Sept. 25, Johnson was doing a routine patrol when she received information about a wreck on Highway 96/Butler Highway at mile marker 3.
wfxl.com
Albany armed robbery suspect arrested after foot chase with police
A man is in custody following an armed robbery at a local food mart. On September 28, Albany police responded to Liberty Food Mart located in the 400 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to an armed robbery. Owners told police that a white male, wearing sunglasses, a white...
Ian could bring tropical-force wind gusts to Albany area
ALBANY — Hurricane Ian became a category 4 storm at 5 a.m. Wednesday and was strengthening as it continued to churn toward Florida’s west coast and landfall later in the day. For southwest Georgia, the storm could bring tropical storm-force winds and rain, with the storm expected to...
WALB 10
Arson suspect wanted by Albany police
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is currently looking for a man they say is wanted for arson, burglary and other charges. William Donnie McCulligh, 41, is also wanted for giving a false name, address, or date of birth, according to police. He weighs approximately 222 pounds...
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Albany police seek help in finding burglary, arson suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance in locating William Donnie McCulligh, 41,who has warrants taken on the following charges: Burglary, arson in the second degree, and giving false name, address or date of birth. McCulligh’s last known address...
wfxl.com
Police looking for missing 13-year-old Albany boy
Albany police need help from the community to locate a missing teenage boy. Police say that 13-year-old Ka'Narrious Roberts was reported missing from Albany since September 23. Roberts stands four-feet-six and weighs approximately 75 pounds. He has a slim build with brown eyes and a short, black afro. Police say...
southgatv.com
Albany’s overnight drug bust
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police say officers responding to a reported domestic disturbance end up arresting the complainant’s boyfriend and two associates on drug charges. Police say they got the call to the Woodall’s convenience store at 261 E. Oglethorpe Blvd. around 1:30 A.M. in reference to a domestic situation regarding a couple.
southgatv.com
Colquitt County preps for Hurricane Ian
MOULTRIE, GA – Due to the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian’s impact on our area, Colquitt County School District announces the following changes to Homecoming week activities and other events. We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as decisions are made via our website, social media...
southgatv.com
Ocilla suspect fatally shot at roadblock
OCILLA, GA – The GBI confirms it is investigating a deadly officer involved shooting in Irwin County Friday afternoon. The Irwin County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation after a fleeing suspect was shot and killed. No deputies were injured during this incident. Preliminary...
Albany Herald
Region-opening clash between Dougherty and Crisp County is a big one
ALBANY — The No. 7-ranked Dougherty Trojans are preparing this week for a football game with the No. 6-ranked Crisp County Cougars in what could eventually be a battle for the top spot in the region. It is the first game of the year in region play, but the...
