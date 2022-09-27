Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
evanstonroundtable.com
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Who left fake eviction notices for Rogers Park residents?
Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon has details on:. Do Chicago Bagels Stink? NYC Transplant Looks To Solve ‘Bagel Problem’ By Selling Them Out Of His Apartment:...
$10K for qualified Cook Co. business owners
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act is being devoted to helping small business owners in Cook County through the newly formed Source Grow Grant program. The program was announced Thursday at a morning press conference featuring Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, other county leaders, community partners and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Mayoral allies urge Lightfoot to scrap plans for $42.7 million property tax increase
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is being urged to scrap plans for a $42.7 million pre-election property tax increase — half of what an automatic escalator would have allowed — to avoid risking defeat and she’s listening, her City Council allies said Wednesday. Ald. Jason Ervin (28th),...
Former CTU President Karen Lewis receives honorary street in front of headquarters Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The street in front of the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on the Near West Side will be renamed for Karen Lewis.That section of Carroll Avenue will be known as "Karen Lewis CTU Way."Lewis was the longtime CTU president who led a Chicago teachers' strike against former Mayor Rahm Emanuel in 2012.Lewis died from brain cancer in 2021.
Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice
Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
IN THIS ARTICLE
seiu73.org
CHA Workers Protest the Outsourcing of Front Desk Monitors
Chicago Housing Authority workers took their fight against privatization to Authority headquarters. On the chilly morning of September 30, workers flyered and raised awareness about the outsourcing of the Front Desk Monitor position. CHA awarded $163 million to three private security firms without any input from workers or CHA residents. Current Front Desk Monitors were allowed to apply through the private security companies – with lower pay, no benefits, and no pension.
Utility bills are increasing, causing inflation frustration | How you can get some relief
Do you qualify for utility assistance? One organization is looking to help.
bhhschicago.com
2253 W North Avenue #1
3 Bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bucktown! Hardwood floors living room , dining room , carpeted in all 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, Stove and refrigerator provided. Central air and central heat!! Enclosed porch!! Available immediately. Excellent location!! Trendy bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping , few blocks to blue line!! from Downtown to O'hare Airport!! Steps to the Bus line !!
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces 12 weeks of paid parental leave for city of Chicago employees
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Friday that all city employees will soon receive up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions
Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer. Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
Willie Wilson calls out Mayor Lightfoot for her handling of controversial Chinatown high school deal
Mayoral candidate Willie Wilson is critical of Mayor Lightfoot regarding the plans for a new high school on a former public housing site on the Near South Side.
Rogers Park Tent City Residents Served Fake Eviction Notices That Promised To Move Them To Fancy Hotel: ‘Don’t Do That To Us’
ROGERS PARK — Residents of a Far North Side tent city were given fake eviction notices this week as part of an apparent stunt from a college student linked to a political gadfly challenging the incumbent aldermen. The one-page notices titled “Maria Hadden’s Five Day Notice To Vacate” were...
Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
CPS Approves Land Deal For Near South Side High School — But State Rep Vows To Kill Key Funding
NEAR SOUTH SIDE — A controversial land deal for a new $120 million Near South Side high school was narrowly approved by the Chicago Board of Education despite a key lawmaker’s vow to yank the state funds she helped secure for the project. School board members voted 4-3...
Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes
CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
Comments / 2