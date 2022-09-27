ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Cook Co. gives small business hurt by the pandemic grant money, up to $10,000

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thousands of small businesses are about to get a big boost.On Thursday, Cook County launched the Source Grow Grant Program. About $71 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act will be available for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.The program gives qualified business owners grants worth up to $10,000. It will also provide one-on-one business counseling. Applications open October 3rd.
evanstonroundtable.com

Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges

Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
WGN News

CBS Chicago

Illinois Lottery Claim Center a rare government office that leaves visitors smiling

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago's Pedway - an underground tunnel that's useful to get from here to there but not the prettiest path.Turns out, it's not all drab down here.Morning Insider Lauren Victory shows us if you follow the beige floors and flickering lights, you might hit a pot of gold. Head down the George W. Dunne Cook County Office Building escalator and, like a mirage, it appears: the Illinois Lottery Claim Center. It's a place of instant happiness. CBS 2 immediately encountered Carl Hill doing a happy dance. "Heyyy! Heyyy! Big C! Lemme stop because I do have arthritis," he...
The Crusader Newspaper

Whole Foods employees in Englewood given 60-day notice

Employees at Whole Foods in Englewood reportedly received a 60-day notice five months after the grocer announced that it would close the struggling store. That means the store is likely to close November 13, near the start of the holiday season. But Whole Foods corporate office will not confirm the date of the store’s closure.
seiu73.org

CHA Workers Protest the Outsourcing of Front Desk Monitors

Chicago Housing Authority workers took their fight against privatization to Authority headquarters. On the chilly morning of September 30, workers flyered and raised awareness about the outsourcing of the Front Desk Monitor position. CHA awarded $163 million to three private security firms without any input from workers or CHA residents. Current Front Desk Monitors were allowed to apply through the private security companies – with lower pay, no benefits, and no pension.
bhhschicago.com

2253 W North Avenue #1

3 Bedrooms 1 bath apartment in the heart of Bucktown! Hardwood floors living room , dining room , carpeted in all 3 bedrooms. Plenty of closet space, Stove and refrigerator provided. Central air and central heat!! Enclosed porch!! Available immediately. Excellent location!! Trendy bars, restaurants, gyms, shopping , few blocks to blue line!! from Downtown to O'hare Airport!! Steps to the Bus line !!
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Plan accordingly – Chicago bridges to be raised Wednesdays and Saturdays

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Look Out, Drivers: Bridge Lifts Along The Chicago River Are Back Wednesdays And Saturdays: Bridges along the Chicago River from Lake Shore Drive to Ashland Avenue will be raised on Saturdays and Wednesdays until mid-November.
Secret Chicago

Celebrate National Coffee Day Today With These Free Promotions

Today is National Coffee Day and while coffee connoisseurs consider that to be every day, it really is an actual holiday. Falling on September 29th, there’s a whole brew of great deals out there to celebrate. Today only. loyal Dunkin’ members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase through the DD Perks loyalty program. Find the closest Dunkin’ to you right here. Get a drip coffee for $1 or a cold brew for $3 all day long. Plus, if you’re looking to receive a bonus offer, text BEATRIX to 70717 to join the mobile text club. Participants must join by Wednesday, September 28 to receive the offer.   Customers can alsp enter an Instagram giveaway to win a free month of coffee! Find your local shop here.
Fox 32 Chicago

Teenage crew robbing pedestrians at gunpoint on South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police issued a community alert for South Siders after five recent robberies in the South Chicago and Calumet Heights neighborhoods. In all the robberies, two-to-three teens approach the victims, sometimes flashing multiple guns, and demand their property, police said. The suspects then either run away on foot...
WGN News

Class action lawsuit filed against Alden nursing homes

CHICAGO — A class action lawsuit is now underway against an Illinois nursing home provider. It’s been filed by AARP and alleges the company is continually putting residents at risk by purposely understaffing their facilities. AARP is alleging Alden has long understaffed its facilities in an effort to cut back on costs and boost profits, […]
