Read full article on original website
Related
Detroit Lions: Jared Goff’s top 3 weapons suffer injuries
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions not only lost in painful fashion to the Minnesota Vikings but to make things worse, three of Jared Goff‘s top weapons so far this year suffered an injury. We already knew that D’Andre Swift (shoulder) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) suffered injuries against...
New York Giants schedule: Rebounding on a short week against the Chicago Bears
New York Giants schedule Week 4: vs. Chicago Bears Date Opponent Time TV Sunday, Oct. 2 Bears 1:00 PM FOX
NFL・
Bears' Khalil Herbert Wins NFL's Ground Player Award for Week 3
Herbert wins NFL's ground player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears running back Khalil Herbert won the ground player of the week award for his Week 3 performance against the Houston Texans. The NFL's FedEx ground player of the week lets fans vote for the best...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Lions
The Seattle Seahawks are coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Falcons at home, 27-23 Sunday. We look ahead and reveal the Seahawks Week 4 bold predictions as they square off against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are also 1-2 and coming off a tough loss. They blew a double digit second half lead to their division rival, the Minnesota Vikings, 28-24. In the loss, breakout star running back D’Andre Swift was banged up and might not play this week. That would be a big help to a struggling Seahawks defense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFC North power rankings: Not much separation following Week 3
Week 3 is officially in the books and the NFC North still has most of its teams tied at the top at 2-1. The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Chicago Bears all got a victory on Sunday, while the Detroit Lions were the only losers. Someone had to take a defeat, however, with the Vikings and Lions squaring off against one another.
NFL・
Centre Daily
Quandre Diggs: Seahawks Defense ‘Needs To Be Better’
Shortly after the Seattle Seahawks' tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, safety Quandre Diggs shared his dissatisfaction. The two-time Pro Bowler was as blunt as last Week in his now infamous “we’re not that good” presser. "We need to be better," Diggs said. "I mean...
2023 NFL draft order: Seahawks currently on pace for a top-3 pick
The Seahawks’ 2022 season has been a smashing success so far – if getting a top pick in next year’s draft is more important than winning games, anyway. After three weeks Seattle is tied with more than a dozen other teams with a 1-2 record. However, they have the weakest strength of schedule among them, which puts them at No. 3 in the draft order.
FOX Sports
Colts' Taylor, Bills' Diggs among best bets to score
In the blink of an eye, Week 4 of the NFL season is already upon us, and with it comes the best bets to reach the end zone. Taylor’s production has waned since Week 1, going scoreless in his past two games, but he’s primed to correct his course this week against a Titans team that is our fourth-best matchup for opposing RBs, allowing 145 yards on the ground on average. With juicy -200 odds to score going in, Taylor is one of the week’s best bets to find the end zone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar
Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 on Thursday for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central.
Yardbarker
Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks preview, prediction, odds: Injuries impact Lions
The Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will meet at Ford Field during a Week 4 matchup that has shootout written all over it. Will the Lions be able to keep rolling? NFL handicapper Matt MacKay makes his prediction. Looking for the latest odds on Lions-Seahawks? Click here for LIVE updates...
Comments / 0