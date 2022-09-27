ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden City, KS

Garden City zoo gets new residents, hopes for babies

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20rjhA_0iCNxuVr00

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City has some new animals for visitors to enjoy. But the animals have more to do than just be on display. The zoo hopes they will help save their species.

Red panda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akgu7_0iCNxuVr00
Paprika, the new red panda at the Lee Richardson Zoo. (Courtesy Lee Richardson Zoo)

One of the new animals is a 1-year-old female red panda named Paprika. Before coming to Garden City, she was at Idaho Falls Zoo.

The animal experts at Lee Richardson Zoo say she is currently going through the introduction process to meet the zoo’s male red panda, 2-year-old CJ, in the Wild Asia habitat.

Red pandas are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They are found from Nepal to Burma and into Central China. However, their habitat in the wild is slowly disappearing due to things like logging and farming. Red pandas are also the target of poachers and pet trade traffickers.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums has a Red Panda Species Survival Program. The program recommends that Lee Richardson Zoo breed Paprika with CJ to help the sustainability of the species.

Trumpeter swan

The other new animal at the zoo is a male trumpeter swan from Tracy Aviary in Utah. The 9-year-old male swan is originally from Alaska.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01TmUW_0iCNxuVr00
The male and female trumpeter swans at Lee Richardson Zoo (Courtesy Lee Richardson Zoo)

He has joined the female trumpeter swan on the pond on the north side of Lee Richardson Zoo.

The elegant-looking birds are the largest species of swan. They used to be fairly common in the northern U.S. and throughout Canada. But, due to the trade of swan skins and feathers, their numbers dropped to a low of just 69 in the U.S. in 1932.

Their numbers have improved thanks to a focused effort to conserve the species. They were removed from the endangered species list in the mid-1970s.

The goal is to reintroduce trumpeter swans to their native territory. If the Lee Richardson Zoo swans have any cygnets (baby swans), the cygnets will probably be sent to one of those native areas.

Lee Richardson Zoo

If you want to learn more about the red pandas, the trumpeter swans, or many other animals, visit Lee Richardson Zoo . Admission is free. The current hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
Salina Post

Police arrest 3, make large fentanyl bust in southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a large drug investigation in southwest Kansas. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police and members of the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E U.S. Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release.
GARDEN CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Idaho State
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Garden City, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
City
Garden City, KS
kscbnews.net

Road Closure for Maintenance– Plan Ahead Seward County Road O User’s

CHS Inc., the nation’s leading agribusiness cooperative, owner of Jayhawk Pipeline Company in conjunction with Seward County Bridge and Road Department will be conducting road maintenance on October 11th Tuesday, 2022. This maintenance will affect individuals accessing Road O via North of Hwy 54 and Road 8 as well as Eastbound from Road M and Road 11.
SEWARD COUNTY, KS
westernkansasnews.com

Wanted man arrested after leading Garden City Police in high speed chase

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On September 25, 2022, at around 10:35 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Kansas Avenue, in reference to vehicles driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers observed two vehicles race through...
GARDEN CITY, KS
Hays Post

Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry

A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
ELLIS, KS
KSN News

KSN News

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy