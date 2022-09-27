Read full article on original website
How to Apply for Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Program
Some 40 million federal student loan borrowers are slated to have a large chunk — and in many cases all — of their student debt forgiven. President Joe Biden’s forgiveness plan, announced at the end of August, will cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt for borrowers with an annual income less than $125,000. Borrowers who received a need-based Pell Grant while in college can receive up to $20,000 of forgiveness, so long as they meet that same income cap.
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
'Folks have an option to opt out': White House responds to student loans lawsuit
The White House on Tuesday responded to a legal challenge against President Joe Biden's $500 billion student loan forgiveness program, arguing that "folks have an option to opt out" of the program rather than incur a tax penalty.
Student Loans: Parent Plus Loans Could Get $10K Forgiveness
President Joe Biden announced his administration’s much-anticipated plan for student loan forgiveness on Aug. 24. But now, a group of senators is urging the administration to revise the forgiveness of Parent PLUS loans to match Pell grants, which get the highest relief under the plan. Live Richer Podcast: How...
"Moron who has no business running for president": Trump-DeSantis cold war devolves into insults
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who recently made headlines for flying 48 migrants to Martha's Vineyard, was praised by Republicans for standing up against the Biden administration's immigration policies, but his political stunt has angered one of his closest allies – former President Donald Trump. Trump has privately accused DeSantis...
Trump Credited Bi-Racial Ex-Girlfriend Kara Young’s Intelligence To ‘White Side’ Of Family, New Book Says
A new book about Donald Trump claims a bi-racial woman the former president once dated said he played up racial stereotypes during their relationship even though she has made it a point in the past to claim he never said anything racist when they were together. The upcoming book by...
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Trump's legal troubles mount as Oath Keepers plan to throw him under the bus at sedition trial
With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Florida, it's completely understandable why the House committee investigating the January 6 insurrection postponed Wednesday's scheduled hearing. No new date has been scheduled, though it will be coming soon and is likely to be another doozy of a hearing. As Heather "Digby" Parton, notes, the word is that the committee will focus heavily on the role of long-time Donald Trump confidante Roger Stone, and the role he played in planning and executing the Capitol riot.
Ted Cruz Jokes Floridians Don't 'Have to Worry' About Floods Thanks to Dems
Cruz's tweet was in response to a clip of Senator Amy Klobuchar saying that Hurricane Ian is a reason why voters should back Democrats in the midterms.
abovethelaw.com
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book
Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
These 5 States May Tax Your Student Loan Forgiveness
Student loan borrowers in a handful of states could wind up having to pay hundreds of dollars in taxes on student debt forgiven under President Joe Biden's new plan. Student loan forgiveness is exempt from federal income taxes, thanks to a clause in last year's American Rescue Plan. Most states either follow that new federal rule or don't have an income tax.
President Biden’s student loan forgiveness is unconstitutional. Where is the outrage?
“People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”. I fully agree with that statement, but it’s not mine. It’s...
Special master rebukes Trump judge that appointed him for order that “made no sense”
When former President Donald Trump went to court against the Justice Department to stall the federal investigation into classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, a district judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, granted Trump everything he asked for, appointing a special master to review the documents for executive privilege even though no legal precedent grants a former president privilege over national security documents, and effectively blocking the DOJ from conducting a national security review until the special master's work is complete.
Washington Examiner
Biden's next student loans move could place billions more in debt on taxpayers
While money has yet to go out the door from President Joe Biden 's $500 billion student debt transfer , his next move in the higher education sector could have a much more significant impact on both borrowers and taxpayers. Going forward, Biden's Education Department proposes to cap student loan...
A conservative group is suing to block Biden's student debt forgiveness, but it faces legal hurdles
Legal experts point out the challenges a conservative organization faces in the first major lawsuit against Biden's student loan relief.
newsy.com
Government Announcing More Student Loan Forgiveness Details In October
An estimated 43 million Americans will receive student debt relief, with the Biden administration saying the details on how to get it will be announced in early October. It's welcome news to lots of borrowers, like Mary Dunne, who owes $60,000 in loans. "The $5,600 that I'm paying towards my...
msn.com
1 student loan bill you might not know ready for Biden's signature
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - While student loan debt relief has divided politicians in both the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate, one student loan bill that has garnered bipartisan support is the Joint Consolidation Loan Separation Act, sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and John Cornyn (R-Texas).
Budget office: Biden's student loan forgiveness could cost around $400 billion
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released a report with the estimate and said it could go higher after a payment pause extension last year.
Biden's student loan relief plan will cost $400 billion. Republicans call it 'unsustainable' and Democrats say it will give 'Americans more breathing room.'
The price tag for President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness plan is about half of this year's national defense budget.
