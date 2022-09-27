Read full article on original website
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
BBC
BBC Radio 1Xtra announces 2022 ‘Future Figures’ List
The Black community is at the very core of everything BBC 1Xtra stands for and so for us, it is important that we celebrate those doing extraordinary work to positively impact Black lives now and for years to come. It is an honour to dedicate a space on our network to these special groups and individuals over the next month, and I hope that it inspires our young listeners who one day may end up on the 1Xtra Future Figures list themselves.
Voices: Good vibes and great tunes: Where better to host the next Eurovision than Glasgow?
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 after the shortlist of cities in contention was cut from seven to two. This means Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have missed out on the chance to host the competition next May.Well, au revoir – the aforementioned English cities just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Glasgow. The BBC will announce a final decision within weeks, after the UK replaced Ukraine to host the event after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Italy, which would normally make Ukraine the 2023 host. However,...
Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans
Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
‘Period dignity officer’ role axed after ‘threats and abuse’
The role of Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer has been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals, it has been confirmed.It comes after a major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay region.Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job.Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman.But Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue, and asked...
Police launch investigation after TV host Nicky Campbell said he was 'badly beaten' in abuse at his old school in Edinburgh
A police investigation has been launched into historic claims of abuse at a top independent school after BBC presenter Nicky Campbell alleged he was seriously abused there as a schoolboy. The Radio 5 Live Breakfast host claimed he had suffered abuse during his time at Edinburgh Academy in Scotland in...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
BBC
'Toxic culture' of abuse at mental health hospital revealed by BBC secret filming
Humiliated, abused and isolated for weeks - patients were put at risk due to a "toxic culture" at one of the UK's biggest mental health hospitals, BBC Panorama can reveal. An undercover reporter at the Edenfield Centre filmed staff using restraint inappropriately and patients enduring long seclusions in small, bare rooms.
BBC
Mortgage rates: 'If we can't afford higher payments, we lose our home'
Sales assistant Robin Price, who is on the minimum wage, has been saving up his mortgage deposit for years and thanks to that and an inheritance, is now ready to buy. But with the threat of a sharp rise in interest rates looming, he says he now feels completely lost.
Popculture
TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61
Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
BBC
Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs
A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
NME
Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed
Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
BBC
Event organiser quits Edinburgh Christmas festival
The company that won the contract to deliver Edinburgh's Christmas festival has pulled out. Angels Event Experience Limited told City of Edinburgh Council it would not be able to fulfil the contract it was awarded in June. The local authority said the festival had not been cancelled and discussions had...
BBC
Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino
Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
BBC
Kelvingrove Museum to be sold over Glasgow equal pay bill
Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum and Art Galleries and City Chambers are set to be sold by the city council to settle equal pay claims. Councillors approved a strategy to sell these and other buildings, valued at about £200 million, to a council-owned property firm and lease them back. The council...
'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'
Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
BBC
Illustration released of unidentified woman who drowned in Thames
A digital image of an unidentified woman, whose drowned body was pulled from the River Thames 45 years ago, has been released for the first time. It is part of a fresh appeal to identify the "Lady in the Thames" found at the foot of Vauxhall Bridge in central London in 1977.
What is the Bank of England doing in bid to stabilise UK economy?
Threadneedle Street will buy UK government bonds as pound tumbles in response to Truss and Kwarteng’s mini-budget
BBC
Luton Airport delivered 15 years' of growth in five years, inquiry hears
An airport delivered 15 years' worth of growth in five years, a planning inquiry heard. Plans to increase London Luton Airport's passenger capacity from 18 million to 19 million per year and amend noise contours were approved by Luton Borough Council in December. The airport is owned by the council's...
