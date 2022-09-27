ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

BBC Radio 1Xtra announces 2022 ‘Future Figures’ List

The Black community is at the very core of everything BBC 1Xtra stands for and so for us, it is important that we celebrate those doing extraordinary work to positively impact Black lives now and for years to come. It is an honour to dedicate a space on our network to these special groups and individuals over the next month, and I hope that it inspires our young listeners who one day may end up on the 1Xtra Future Figures list themselves.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Voices: Good vibes and great tunes: Where better to host the next Eurovision than Glasgow?

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host Eurovision 2023 after the shortlist of cities in contention was cut from seven to two. This means Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have missed out on the chance to host the competition next May.Well, au revoir – the aforementioned English cities just aren’t cut from the same cloth as Glasgow. The BBC will announce a final decision within weeks, after the UK replaced Ukraine to host the event after the Russian invasion. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra won the 2022 competition in Italy, which would normally make Ukraine the 2023 host. However,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australian YouTube star 'HojuSara' Holmes dies aged 31 after a six-month battle with leukaemia as her heartbroken fiancé shares her final message to fans

Sara Holmes, a popular Australian YouTuber known for vlogging about her life in South Korea, has died at the age of 31 following a six-month battle with leukaemia. Holmes, better known as 'HojuSara', boasted 340,000 subscribers and was known for her videos about Korean food, culture, travel and beauty. She...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Eurovision Song Contest#Turin#Bbc News#Bbc Radio Scotland
The Independent

‘Period dignity officer’ role axed after ‘threats and abuse’

The role of Period Dignity Regional Lead Officer has been axed after “threats and abuse” towards individuals, it has been confirmed.It comes after a major backlash erupted over the decision to appoint a man to the position, which involved promoting access to free sanitary products in schools and colleges in the Tay region.Jason Grant, from Dundee, was also set to discuss issues around the menopause as part of the job.Critics of last month’s announcement argued that the role should have been given to a woman.But Dundee & Angus College confirmed on Tuesday that the position would not continue, and asked...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack

A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

TV and Radio Host Kim Lenaghan Dead at 61

Beloved TV and radio host Kim Lenaghan has died. Lenaghan, who worked for the BBC for 25 years and fronted Arts Extra, This New Day, The Foodie, and many others, passed away earlier this month, the BBC confirmed Monday. She was 61. At this time, Lenaghan's cause of death has not been disclosed. Lenaghan's husband, Andrew Jones, has requested privacy.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Charity fears over loss of hotels in Loch Lomond and The Trossachs

A conservation charity is raising concerns about the number of smaller hotels which are closing in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park. They say more family-run hotels are being converted into homes for commuters and retired people. Friends of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs fear the trend will...
TRAVEL
BBC

Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai

Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Eurovision 2023: Final two potential UK host cities revealed

Either Glasgow or Liverpool will host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, it’s been announced. The UK’s entry Sam Ryder came in at second place to Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s competition, scoring an impressive 466 points overall with his song ‘Space Man’.
WORLD
BBC

Event organiser quits Edinburgh Christmas festival

The company that won the contract to deliver Edinburgh's Christmas festival has pulled out. Angels Event Experience Limited told City of Edinburgh Council it would not be able to fulfil the contract it was awarded in June. The local authority said the festival had not been cancelled and discussions had...
BBC

Tuesday gossip: Mudryk, Bellingham, Leao, Dumfries, Depay, Firmino

Newcastle United are considering making a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, 21. (the i) England and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, is Real Madrid's top target for next summer's transfer window. (Marca) Liverpool could move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Kelvingrove Museum to be sold over Glasgow equal pay bill

Glasgow's Kelvingrove Museum and Art Galleries and City Chambers are set to be sold by the city council to settle equal pay claims. Councillors approved a strategy to sell these and other buildings, valued at about £200 million, to a council-owned property firm and lease them back. The council...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

'I'm a prisoner in my own body': BBC 2 documentary shows heartbreaking moment wife of rugby league star Rob Burrow, who has motor neurone disease, helps him swim - as he vows to fight to his 'last breath'

Former Leeds Rhino rugby star Rob Burrow, whose life has been devastated by motor neurone disease, says living with the degenerative disease is like being 'a prisoner in your own body'. Father-of-three Rob, 40, who was diagnosed in December 2019 - when doctors warned he may only have two years...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Luton Airport delivered 15 years' of growth in five years, inquiry hears

An airport delivered 15 years' worth of growth in five years, a planning inquiry heard. Plans to increase London Luton Airport's passenger capacity from 18 million to 19 million per year and amend noise contours were approved by Luton Borough Council in December. The airport is owned by the council's...
LIFESTYLE

