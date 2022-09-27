There’s a vibe shift happening on social media right now, and it’s time to be real about it. In the decade since social media became part of mainstream life, as we’ve watched beloved platforms rise and fall (RIP Vine), it’s increasingly clear that apps like Instagram and TikTok not only reflect social culture, but evolve along with it. While celebrities and influencers have used these platforms to brand their image, the rest of us have grappled with a digital environment of warped personal expression for years, in which performed wealth, Facetuning, and idealization seem to override authentic connection. Case in point: Kylie Jenner’s “getting dressed with me” TikTok raised controversy over a casual display of wealth, in which she posed in front of her million-dollar closet, lined with shelves exhibiting designer shoes and Hermès Birkin bags worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. TikTok users responded with uproar, arguing that her flashy content is out of touch and no longer palatable. The immediate rejection of Kylie’s ostentatious post, coupled with a push towards realness online, may make you wonder, “Is social media finally over flex culture?”

