talentrecap.com
Mark Ballas Reveals Why he Returned to ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas reveals the real reason he returned to the show this season. Fans of the series were excited to see the dancer return to the ballroom, but many are still curious as to what brought him back. Mark Ballas Returned to Dancing With...
Christie Brinkley Shared Rare Snapshots of a Beautiful Day on the Ocean With Daughter Alexa Ray & Son Jack
Christie Brinkley is often spotted hanging out with her lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 24, but she recently spent time with her oldest daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, 36, from her marriage to Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 27, from her relationship to Richard Taubman. The 68-year-old supermodel shared rare snapshots and video of the gorgeous day they spent out on the ocean together on her Instagram account. The carousel of images showed that it was a brisk day out on the water as the family bundled up in light jackets to stay warm. Joel’s adorable black-and-white polka-dot crop top was soon...
Dave Chappelle Says Will Smith 'Did the Impression of a Perfect Person for 30 Years' Before Oscars Slap
Dave Chappelle is sharing his unfiltered thoughts about Will Smith. On Friday, Chappelle, 49, referenced Smith smacking fellow comedian Chris Rock, 57, during the Oscar Awards in March. During the opening night of his and Rock's joint UK tour at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, Chappelle said Smith's action...
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on her body being used as a meme on Family Guy
Chloe Grace Moretz has reflected on how a meme about her body in Family Guy negatively impacted her life.The 25-year-old actor – who has starred in films including 500 Days of Summer and Kick-Ass – opened up about how seeing memes of herself online affected her body image.Moretz spoke to Hunger about one particular picture that had been taken of her, in which she is entering a hotel after having gotten pizza.The photo was turned into a scene in the hit Fox sitcom Family Guy.In a season 10 episode titled “Amish Guy”, a character (based on the photo of...
Zendaya Thirsting Over Leonardo DiCaprio Resurfaces Following Emmys Joke About Her Being Too Old to Date Him Now
A joke about Leonardo DiCaprio directed at Zendaya during the 2022 Emmy Awards became one of the most discussed moments of the night Monday (Sept. 12). It began innocently enough when host Kenan Thompson shouted her out, saying, "Zendaya's here from Euphoria, hello Zendaya!" "Zendaya just turned 26 last week,"...
ETOnline.com
Peta Murgatroyd Says 'Dancing With the Stars' Is 'Going Very Big' After Moving to Streaming (Exclusive)
Peta Murgatroyd is ready for her epic Dancing With the Stars return! ET spoke with Peta and several other DWTS pros as they shot a portion of their opening number at Disneyland, and the dancer promised that big things are coming in season 31. "It’s just bigger and better than...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Golden Globes: Chris Rock Turns Down Huge Payday to Host in 2023 (Report)
The Golden Globes were hoping to join forces with the unwitting star of this year’s Oscars ceremony. Chris Rock was offered “a s–t-ton” of money to host next year’s Globes ceremony on NBC, but turned it down, according to the Puck newsletter. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.) The SNL alum and stand-up legend has hosted his share of awards shows in the past, including the Oscars twice, but the Globes were also clearly hoping to ride the coattails of his newfound notoriety after Will Smith slapped Rock at this year’s Oscars in March.
Hilary Duff Reveals Which of Her Kids Will "Definitely" Follow in Her Footsteps
Watch: Hilary Duff Talks Stripping Down for Women's Health Cover. Hilary Duff has one talented toddler. The How I Met You Father star's 3-year-old daughter Banks Bair not only shares her looks but also her love of performing. Chatting about her kids—including son Luca Comrie, 10, and 17-month-old daughter Mae Bair—exclusively on E! News' Daily Pop, the actress revealed why she thinks Banks will "definitely" join the entertainment industry in the future.
ETOnline.com
Billy Eichner Says Being Blocked by Carrie Underwood on Twitter Is a 'Great Honor'
It's been over a year since Billy Eichner revealed that Carrie Underwood blocked him on Twitter, and now the comedian is opening up about how he really feels about the situation -- and why he thinks it happened. The 44-year-old Bros actor was a guest on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and didn't hold back when asked about the social media mishap.
Golden Globes will return to TV in 2023 following racism controversy
The show will be broadcast live for its 80th anniversary.
Elite Daily
For Some Reason, Shaq Reacted To Adam Levine’s Cheating Scandal
Ever since Instagram model Sumner Stroh claimed she had an “affair” with Adam Levine on Sept. 19, the Maroon 5 singer hasn’t been the most popular. And when two more women came forward, sharing flirty messages that were seemingly from Levine, his reputation only got worse. Apparently, though, Levine still has one loyal fan, and um, it’s Shaquille O’Neal? During a Sept. 29 TMZ interview, the retired basketball star gave his take on the situation, and O’Neal’s reaction to Levine’s cheating scandal is unexpected.
Why ‘House of the Dragon’ Star Olivia Cooke May Look Familiar
Olivia Cooke plays the older Alicent Hightower on House of the Dragon and you may have seen her before in other projects
Elite Daily
Is Social Media Over Flex Culture? Kylie Jenner's TikTok Controversy, Unpacked
There’s a vibe shift happening on social media right now, and it’s time to be real about it. In the decade since social media became part of mainstream life, as we’ve watched beloved platforms rise and fall (RIP Vine), it’s increasingly clear that apps like Instagram and TikTok not only reflect social culture, but evolve along with it. While celebrities and influencers have used these platforms to brand their image, the rest of us have grappled with a digital environment of warped personal expression for years, in which performed wealth, Facetuning, and idealization seem to override authentic connection. Case in point: Kylie Jenner’s “getting dressed with me” TikTok raised controversy over a casual display of wealth, in which she posed in front of her million-dollar closet, lined with shelves exhibiting designer shoes and Hermès Birkin bags worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. TikTok users responded with uproar, arguing that her flashy content is out of touch and no longer palatable. The immediate rejection of Kylie’s ostentatious post, coupled with a push towards realness online, may make you wonder, “Is social media finally over flex culture?”
Harry Styles In Rarified Air as He Simultaneously Tops Box Office and Singles Chart
Harry Styles is having about as enviable a month as one could imagine in the entertainment world. He started September as Rolling Stone’s cover star. Then just last week, the singer wrapped a mini residency at Madison Square Garden, where he was bestowed a banner after selling out 15 consecutive shows at the legendary venue. Today, he’s among a select few who’ve managed to top the Billboard Hot 100 singles and box office charts at the same time. As of Monday, “As it Was” — the best-selling song of the year — has now topped the Hot 100 for...
Elite Daily
Taylor's Latest Midnights Tracklist Reveal Includes A Major Question
Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights arrives next month on Oct. 21, but Swift has been doing a good job of drumming up anticipation for the album. First, she announced the album at the VMAs on Aug. 28. More recently, she’s launched a TikTok series, Midnights Mayhem With Me, where the Grammy-winning singer reveals one song from the 13-song tracklist every few days using a bingo machine and numbered balls.
Elite Daily
Jill & Romeo Had Some Drama With Kira Before Bachelor In Paradise
Since Bachelor In Paradise brings together contestants from previous seasons of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, there’s always bound to be some pre-existing drama before people hit the beach. After all, Bachelor Nation is pretty tight-knit, and there’s often a lot of intermingling among the cast members when cameras aren’t rolling. That’s certainly the case with some of the cast of Bachelor In Paradise Season 8; it looks like Romeo Alexander, Jill Chin, and Kira Mengistu all had some drama before this season even began.
