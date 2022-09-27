ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Philadelphia men charged in 'straw purchasing' gun ring in Bucks County

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago
Two Philadelphia men are accused of making "straw purchases" of firearms in Bucks County and the surrounding area to sell to those who can not legally buy the weapons, according to authorities.

Earlier this month, Warwick police, along with the Attorney General's Office and Bucks County Detectives, filed charges alleging Malachi Boling, 23, and Bruce Smalley, 25, both made the purchases in the county and Philadelphia and sold the guns elsewhere.

Smalley had purchased several firearms in a short period of time, and when authorities confronted him about the guns, he claimed all of them had been stolen on Memorial Day weekend, charging documents allege. Officials said two guns he had purchased had been recovered in other criminal investigations in Philadelphia before that holiday weekend.

Boling and Smalley are charged with numerous offenses, including corrupt organizations, making a false statement when purchasing a firearm and related charges. The two remain in Bucks County Prison on $500,000 bail.

Police began their investigation in early May, when Smalley was spotted meeting with two men at a store near a gun shop in Warwick, shortly after he had purchased two firearms there, according to court documents.

Investigators began tracking his gun purchases and found he made 11 firearm purchases since 2019, the last seven of which were made over the course of several days in late April and early May, charging documents state. Most of the alleged purchases were made at the shop in Warwick, however some were made at shops in Warminster.

Investigators also found that on two recent occasions, Smalley was pulled over in Philadelphia for either not having a license plate or having an incorrect license plate on his Lexus, according to police. Bolling was in the vehicle during one of the instances, charging documents state.

Additional investigation showed that Bolling had purchased six guns over a five-day period in early May, according to Bolling's criminal complaint. Those purchases were made at shops in Warminster and Warwick.

Later that month, two of the guns Smalley had purchased were found during separate criminal investigations in Philadelphia, police allege. Investigators noted in court documents that the time between the purchase of the weapons and the recovery of them was "exceptionally short," indicating that Smalley is purchasing the guns for distribution "street distribution."

In June, authorities searched Smalley's home, and he told them he did not have his guns, court documents allege. He told them they had been stolen over Memorial Day weekend, despite two of them being recovered in separate criminal investigations, police said. He did not have an answer when investigators confronted him about those two weapons, officials said.

Authorities said both men also lied about their addresses when filling out the necessary paperwork for purchasing the guns.

"The lengths they have gone to secrete tracking (bad license plates) is indicative of a gun straw purchasing ring that is seeking to avoid detection by law enforcement," officers wrote in charging documents.

Smalley was arraigned on the charges earlier this month. Bolling was arraigned on his charges Friday. The two have a preliminary hearing scheduled for next month.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub, who was re-elected last year, has said he wanted to crack down on straw purchasers in the county. His office established a network of federal and local partners for that purpose.

A deputy district attorney is assigned to handle those cases. They work with county detectives, the AG's office, and representatives from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

