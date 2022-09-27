ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cracked windshield

By Elena Berd // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42SFkH_0iCNx9YJ00

You might be able to leave small chips in your windshield—the ones caused by a pebble, ice, or other small debris from the road hitting your car. But larger cracks often spread and can obstruct your view. Before replacing the windshield, it's important to ask yourself: Is it on the driver's side, is there more than one crack, is it longer than 6 inches, and does it start at the edge?

A new windshield could cost between $250 and $400. For a luxury car, the price can run from $1,000 to more than $4,500. Repairing a chip on an older car typically ranges between $60 and $100.

