ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Dented panels

By happycreator // Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pMmx5_0iCNx51P00

The price of repairing a dent can range widely, from $50 to $2,500. Small dents from rocks or hail, for example, can cost around $50 to $125 to fix. Larger dents resulting from a collision can cost $150 or more.

What drives up the price? A bumper, for example, might have electrical parts such as sensors. Dents might stretch across several panels, which would need replacing. More expensive work can include repainting or sanding.

This story originally appeared on Cheapinsurance.com and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
22K+
Post
642K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy