Effective: 2022-09-29 10:22:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 1 AM CDT Friday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Water is running up to the dunes, especially along narrow beaches, even near low tide. Structural damage to buildings unprotected by seawalls may occur. Driving on beaches, even in vehicles equipped with four wheel drive, will be impossible. Severe beach erosion, with calving of dunes, is likely. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low tide at the South Padre Island Jetties will be at 11:35 AM. High tide will occur this evening at 8:57 PM.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 HOURS AGO