‘No cheating’ in Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen spat: They’ve ‘grown apart’

By Emily Smith
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

There was “no cheating” involved in Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s troubled marriage — but the couple has recently “grown apart,” according to sources.

One source said, “There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.

“Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.”

The insider added that the the 45-year-old quarterback, who un-retired from the NFL in March, spent most of the summer living separately from the 42-year-old model.

The couple vacationed with their children in the Bahamas in July, but Bündchen then took the kids to their Costa Rica home for three weeks without Brady, Page Six has learned.

While it was previously believed that the pair was together during Brady’s shocking 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp in August, the source tells us that the pro athlete actually took another trip to the Bahamas alone with the kids during that time.

Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen, seen here in 2019, have recently “grown apart,” sources tell Page Six.
Getty Images for UCLA Institute

The source close to the couple added, “Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids.”

While Page Six had reported their marriage was on the rocks following an “epic row” about his decision to return to the NFL, the family source countered, “There wasn’t an epic fight.

“Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football, she wants him to be happy, and wants him to play, if that is what he wants.

“No cheating” was involved in their marital issues, the insider explains.
AFP via Getty Images

“There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time.”

The iconic supermodel was noticeably absent at Sunday’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, the team’s first at home, which Brady had been “hopeful” she would attend .

The pair’s kids — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 , plus Jack, 15, who is Brady’s son with Bridget Moynahan — made a sweet appearance on the field before kickoff, having been brought in by Brady’s mother and sisters.

Bündchen, seen here celebrating her husband’s Super Bowl win in 2021, did not attend the Buccaneers’ home opener on Sunday.
Getty Images

Meanwhile, Brady and Bündchen are still building a home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, known as the “Billionaire Bunker,” Page Six exclusively revealed.

The Brazilian bombshell is said to be staying at a rented home in Miami with their children after she spent time in New York City with her daughter last week.

Bündchen, who is famously the world’s highest-paid supermodel, told Elle magazine that she put her career on hold to support Brady and raise their children, and has asked her husband to “be more present” with their family.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” she told the magazine.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she continued. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

Bündchen “has always been supportive of Tom’s football career,” says a source.
gisele/Instagram

Adding she is ready to continue her work as an environmentalist and a model, she said, “I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Other sources speculated that Bündchen’s recent personal drive was because Brady had allegedly been “very self-focused” on his own career and NFL goals.

The model has long worked on environmental projects in her home country of Brazil, where she has donated hundreds of thousands of trees to the Amazon, and funded water quality programs and humanitarian relief services.

“Now it’s going to be my turn,” the iconic supermodel said of prioritizing her career.
Getty Images for UCLA Institute

She is also producing a travel series to draw attention to Brazil’s delicate ecosystems. She told Elle, “There are so many things I’m working on, I’ll be here the entire day talking about it.”

Reps for Brady and Bündchen didn’t comment.

Celebrities
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are staying separately while in Miami

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are both hunkering down in Miami ahead of Hurricane Ian, but a source tells Page Six the pair are staying in separate homes amid their marital woes. Brady and his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, left Tampa earlier this week as the storm made its way toward the city. We’re told Bündchen, 42 — who was recently spotted shopping in New York City with her daughter — is also back in Miami. A source tells us she’s staying at a home the couple had rented while the mansion they bought in 2020 on Indian Creek Island, also...
MIAMI, FL
People

Patrick Mahomes Shares Why He Wanted to Feature Daughter Sterling in 'Powerful' Oakley Commercial

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are parents to 18-month-old daughter Sterling Skye Patrick Mahomes is opening up about the decision behind daughter Sterling's adorable cameo in his new Oakley commercial. On Monday, the NFL star appeared on The Drive on Audacy's 610 Sports Radio, where he explained that Oakley initially came up with the idea for including Sterling in the ad. "Oakley came to me with the idea. If I was going to put Sterling and [sister] Mia in a commercial, I wanted it to be powerful," Mahomes shared....
NFL
The Spun

Report: Tom Brady's Family Makes Decision Ahead Of Hurricane

As Hurricane Ian barrels towards Tampa, Tom Brady and his family have reportedly decided to be together in Miami. According to a source with People.com, Brady is evacuating his kids to their Miami home, where wife Gisele Bündchen will be. The Buccaneers also released a statement that the team...
TAMPA, FL
