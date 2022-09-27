ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s death was ‘missed opportunity’ for Harry and William to make peace

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 2 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II’s death was “a missed opportunity” for brothers Prince William and Prince Harry to make peace, says a royal expert.

“I think it’s very sad [that] in the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out,” “The New Royals” author Katie Nicholl exclusively tells Page Six.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the UK for 11 days after the Queen passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

During that time, the couple stayed at Frogmore Cottage, not far from Adelaide Cottage where the Prince and Princess of Wales are located.

Nicholl notes that although William “extended the olive branch” by inviting his estranged brother and sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, to join him and wife Kate Middleton on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle, it was not the ice-breaker royal watchers were hoping for.

Prince William and Prince Harry did not make peace in the days before the Queen's funeral. Samir Hussein/WireImage
Prince William and Prince Harry did not make peace in the days before the Queen's funeral. Getty Images

“When you look closely back on it there’s no real warmth there,” Nicholl opines. “There’s no real coming together, it’s very clear the ‘Fab Four’ are not fab anymore, they were going through the motions.

“I’ve had it on very good sources that there was no meeting done privately and so yes [there was] a missed opportunity but reflective of how intensely both brothers feel about things.”

The brothers shared a close bond as children. Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
The brothers shared a close bond as children. Getty Images
The brothers shared a close bond as children. Popperfoto via Getty Images

Nicholl explains that a détente appears dim as both brothers are digging in their heels.

“William can be very stubborn and hold a grudge,” she says. “Harry is emotional and hotheaded and they’re both very passionate and there’s a lack of understanding on both parts and resentment on both parts and anger on both parts, that hasn’t been able to be placated and worked through.”

Prince Harry and the “Suits” alum tied the knot in May 2018, but less than two years later, they broadcast their intention to “step back” from their duties as senior royals.

William invited Harry and Meghan Markle to join him and his wife, Kate Middleton, on a walkabout.

Harry’s relationship with his brother and family hit a new low in March 2021 when he and Markle sat down for a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. In it, they accused an unnamed member of the family of questioning the color of their then-unborn son Archie’s skin.

Days later, Prince William forcefully denied the accusation, telling reporters: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

The Queen was said to be saddened by the rift between her grandsons.

The Queen also issued a carefully worded statement.

In it, she said the “issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning,” but tactfully said that “recollections may vary” rather than denying them.

Since then, the brothers have only seen each other briefly at events such as their grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral, where they chatted after the service, and at an unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

U.K.
