Anthony Bourdain final texts before death revealed: ‘I hate being famous’

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak in the days leading up to his death by suicide , a new book reveals.

In an unauthorized biography titled “Down and Out in Paradise: The Life of Anthony Bourdain,” journalist Charles Leerhsen includes text messages sent by the late celebrity chef in his final days that give insight into his mindset.

“I hate my fans, too. I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain wrote to his ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, who had become one of his close confidants, per an excerpt published by the New York Times . “I am lonely and living in constant uncertainty.”

Leerhsen also notes in the book, due out Oct. 11, that Bourdain and his then-girlfriend of two years, Asia Argento, often had fits of jealousy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hz9o3_0iCNwpYx00
Anthony Bourdain struggled with fame and heartbreak leading up to his death.
David Scott Holloway

Five days before he died in June 2018, the CNN host saw photos of Argento, 47, dancing with French reporter Hugo Clément in a Roman restaurant the couple would frequent together.

According to the book, Bourdain was “incensed” over the images and searched the “Land of the Dead” star’s name online “hundreds of times,” causing them to argue over the phone and via text.

“I am okay. I am not spiteful. I am not jealous that you have been with another man. I do not own you. You are free. As I said. As I promised. As I truly meant,” the “Parts Unknown” star reportedly texted Argento a day before his death.

“But you were careless. You were reckless with my heart. My life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45F6Zl_0iCNwpYx00
“I hate being famous. I hate my job,” Bourdain reportedly once said via text.
AP

Bourdain noted in the same conversation that he was most hurt by the fact that the Italian actress’ alleged tryst took place at a hotel in Rome that they loved.

Argento then reportedly wrote back to him, “I can’t take this.”

The “XXX” star proceeded to break up with Bourdain over his “possessiveness,” according to the book.

A day later — after a full day of filming followed by a night of drinking — the beloved chef reached out to Argento once more.

“Is there anything I can do?” he reportedly asked, to which his ex replied, “Stop busting my balls.”

Bourdain, according to the book, simply wrote back, “OK” and then hanged himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GYnY8_0iCNwpYx00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v1wQV_0iCNwpYx00

The New York Times reached out to Argento for comment, and she told the newspaper that she had not read the book but said of Leerhsen, “I wrote clearly to this man that he could not publish anything I said to him.”

Argento has said in the past that her infidelity was not to blame for Bourdain’s death.

“People say I murdered him. They say I killed him. I understand that the world needs to find a reason. I would like to find a reason too,” she said on “DailyMailTV” in September 2018. “People need to think that he killed himself for something like this. He cheated on me, too. It wasn’t a problem for us.”

She added, “He was a man who traveled 265 days a year. When we saw each other, we took really great pleasure in each other’s presence, but we are not children. We are grown-ups.”

If you or someone you know is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741.

Comments / 275

Bruno G
1d ago

Goes to show when people had it all the fame money & other things wasnt the answer to their happiness, Judy Garland said If I am a legend, then why am I so lonely? people will never achieve true happiness in life no matter what they do unless they accept the Lord Jesus Christ in their life that is fact, having the Lord is most important without him people will always feel lost lonely even if they are much admired by people friends & fans its not enough, having Jesus is the answer to our lives☝

Reply(16)
116
Barbara Armstrong
1d ago

He had enough money to stop doing what he was doing. He could have written his own ticket to lots of other jobs. He had friends and fans all over the world who valued his friendship. He lacked self control when it came to alcohol and perhaps other illicit substances. What a miserable existence.

Reply(17)
82
Steve McBrayer
1d ago

RIP Anthony was a huge fan...actually met him at the Modesto Civic auditorium....was super nice...spent 5min chatting with the wife and I

Reply(8)
47
Entertainment
Celebrities
Page Six

Wynonna Judd ‘incredibly angry’ over mom Naomi’s death by suicide

Wynonna Judd admits that she’s “incredibly angry” at her late mother, Naomi Judd, for taking her own life. In her first interview since Naomi died by suicide at the age of 76 in April, Wynonna told CBS Sunday Morning that she’s still mourning the loss of her country music star mom. “I got the call, and I went over, and I saw her and I said goodbye to her in the hospital,” Wynonna, 58, recalled to correspondent Lee Cowan, before admitting that she felt “angry” by her mom’s decision. “I closed her eyes, and I kissed her forehead, and that was that. And...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Comedian Louie Anderson's Sister Claims He Was 'Forced' To Change Dying Wishes On 'Deathbed' In Shocking Court Filing

Comedian Louie Anderson's sister asked a judge to invalidate a late change in the comedian's trust, claiming he was "forced" to make a final swap while not of sound mind, RadarOnline.com has learned.The filing by the late star's sibling, Lisa Anderson, was submitted on Friday, September 2, court records show.She claims the late change directly impacted the distribution of his fortune, arguing that he was a victim of "elder abuse" in his final days. Ahmos Hassan, described as his agent, and Abraham Geisness, described as his manager, are listed as the respondents. Lisa noted that her late sibling suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker’s twins make rare appearance at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ premiere

Sarah Jessica Parker brought her teenage twins to the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere on Tuesday. The 13-year-olds were all smiles joining the actress and their dad, Matthew Broderick, on the red carpet in New York City. Marion rocked a glittery dress and pink heels, while Tabitha sported a black number and purple shoes. Both girls had their hair curled. Parker, for her part, paired a floral tunic with pink pants. Her husband, 60, wore a brown suit. The “Sex and the City” alum, 57, welcomed their daughters via surrogate in 2009, seven years after their son, James, now 19, arrived. When the “SATC” revival “And...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
