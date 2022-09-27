ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Witcher’ and Spin-Off Series ‘Blood-Origin’ Release Dates Announced

By Raven Brunner
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0swd4f_0iCNwovS00

This year’s TUDUM festival came and went, with Netflix revealing release dates, cast members, and more for The Witcher Season 3 and its prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Blood Origin will throw its source material out the window and dial things back to the very beginning, taking place 1200 years before the fantasy series (and original books) began. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said the series was inspired by “a few lines in the books” after co-creators Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hit a “plot hole” while crafting the story for The Witcher season two.

De Barra told EW, “We were trying to understand what the world was like for elves right before the Conjunction of the Spheres. It’s very vague in the books as to what happened. I got out a whiteboard and sketched out this plan of what I thought: what elves wanted in this world and what the society was like pre-colonization. That kind of stuck.”

The prequel will introduce an elite warrior named Éile and her decision to leave her clan to pursue her dream of becoming a musician – however that dream is cut short when the world is threatened by a new order and Éile begins a fight for vengeance. This plot will give insight into how the first prototype of the witcher came to be and the life-changing event that led to “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves becoming one.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when The Witcher: Blood Origin and The Witcher Season 3 will premiere on Netflix, as well as their respective casts.

The Witcher: Blood Origin Release Date

All four episodes of The Witcher: Blood Origin will premiere December 25 on Netflix.

The Witcher Season 3 Release Date

Netflix is staying hush about the exact release date for The Witcher Season 3, but the streamer teased that it will drop in Summer 2023.

Who’s in Cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin?

If you’re only watching The Witcher for dreamboat Henry Cavill, unfortunately, The Witcher: Blood Origin might not be for you because this new series is introducing an all-star cast of its own.

Netflix announced that Minnie Driver will join the prequel series as the narrator, who is a seanchai described as “a shapeshifting collector of old lore with the abilities to travel between time and worlds.”

Driver commented on her role, saying: “Where The Witcher came from is a whole world and you need some help understanding that. So I’m pivotal in helping people understand where this origin story comes from.”

Previously announced cast members include:

  • Sophia Brown as Éile
  • Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall
  • Michelle Yeoh as Scian
  • Mirren Mack as Merwyn
  • Lenny Henry as Balor
  • Jacob Collins Levy as Eredin
  • Lizzie Annis as Zacaré
  • Huw Novelli as Callan “Brother Death”
  • Francesca Mills as Meldof
  • Amy Murray as Fenrik
  • Nathaniel Curtis as Brían
  • Zach Wyatt as Syndril
  • Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut

Who’s in the Cast of The Witcher Season 3?

The Witcher Season 3 will see the return of Henry Cavill as Geralt, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, as well as four new characters, which Netflix announced back in April: Robbie Amell as Gallatin, Meng’er Zhang as Milva, Hugh Skinner as Radovid, and Christelle Elwin as Mistle.

What do you think? Be the first to comment.

Netflix has confirmed the returning actors:

  • Joey Batey as Jaskier
  • MyAnna Buring as Tissaia de Vries
  • Tom Canton as Filavandrel
  • Jeremy Crawford as Yarpen Zigrin
  • Eamon Farren as Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach, A.K.A “Black Knight”
  • Mahesh Jadu as Vilgefortz of Roggeveen
  • Terence Maynard as Artorius Vigo
  • Lars Mikkelsen as Stregobor
  • Mimî M Khayisa as Fringilla Vigo
  • Royce Pierreson as Istredd
  • Wilson Mbomio as Dara
  • Anna Shaffer as as Triss Merigold
  • Therica Wilson-Read as Sabrina Glevissig
  • Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart
  • Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair
  • Graham McTavish as Sigismund Dijkstra
  • Bart Edwards as Duny
  • Simon Callow as Codringher
  • Liz Carr as Fenn
  • Ed Birch as Vizimir
  • Kaine Zajaz as Gage

Tags

henry cavill

Netflix

The Witcher

SPONSORED STORIES

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

House of the Dragon showrunner shares regret over heartbreaking episode 6 death

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has shared his regret over a death that took place in the latest episode.The sixth episode of the Game of Thrones prequel aired on Sunday (25 September), and moved the story on in drastic fashion.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Not only did the instalment, titled “The Princess and the Queen”, see Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Vooke make their debuts as the adult version of Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, but it saw the death of three important characters.One death in particular left viewers feeling emotional: Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell).Leana is the...
TV SERIES
Collider

HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Milva
Person
Minnie Driver
Person
Mahesh Jadu
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Robbie Amell
Person
Hugh Skinner
TechRadar

Canceled: Netflix axes big-budget Grendel before show is even finished

Netflix executives have canceled Grendel, a new big-budget adaptation of the hit Dark Horse comicbook series, before the show has even finished production. Despite the fact that the show, which was given an eight-episode order in September of 2021, had completed the bulk of its filming, Netflix's executives have pulled the plug on the show.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Original Series#Blood Origin#Entertainment Weekly
Digital Trends

If you have a Netflix subscription, don’t sleep on the service’s games

When Netflix first announced it was pushing into video games, the news was met with some healthy skepticism. By that point, we’d seen a few non-gaming companies like Google and Amazon try to elbow into the space with services that struggled to deliver strong, consistent content. Netflix seemed doomed to go down the same path when it launched its first batch of games, an unimpressive list that included mobile games. That slow start may have put the steamer on the wrong foot as only 1% of subscribers were reportedly engaging with its gaming offerings earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Decider.com

Drew Barrymore Sobs Over ‘Thelma & Louise’, Hits on Susan Sarandon And Brings Out Dogs Dressed Like Dolly Parton on Bonkers ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Episode

If you watched The Drew Barrymore Show today and thought, “Wow, what did I just watch?” You and me, both. The actress-turned-talk show host brought on Monarch star Susan Sarandon for an episode filled with emotion, flirtation, and dogs dressed like Dolly Parton. Honestly, what more can we ask for?
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

What Time Will The Marilyn Monroe Movie ‘Blonde’ Be on Netflix?

Who doesn’t love a high-profile mid-week release? The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is about to drop on Disney+, Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 premieres Wednesday, September 28 on Hulu, and last but not least, the Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde is less than 24 hours from debuting on Netflix. Written and directed by Andrew Dominik, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons. Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film originally made headlines after earning Netflix’s first NC-17 rating, and while reviews have been mixed critics have praised Ana de Armas’ dynamic...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Caleb McLaughlin Says ‘Stranger Things’ Fans Didn’t Stand in His Comic-Con Line Because of His Race

Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin says he was treated unfairly by racist fans of the Netflix hit when it first premiered back in 2016. McLaughlin first began playing Lucas Sinclair on the sci-fi series when he was 14 years old, and shared at Sunday’s (Sept. 25) Heroes Comic Con Belgium convention that some Stranger Things fans avoided him at his first Comic-Con because of his race.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘Reasonable Doubt’ Episode Guide: How To Watch Hulu’s Sexy New Legal Drama

Kerry Washington hive, rise. Your girl is back with a sexy new Hulu series, and you won’t want to miss a second of Reasonable Doubt. Created by former Scandal writer and producer Raamla Mohamed, Reasonable Doubt is a legal drama that follows sharp Los Angeles attorney Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) as she navigates the justice system, a high-profile murder trial, marital issues, and a love of criminals — well, one criminal in particular. Reasonable Doubt is part of the Onyx Collective, Disney’s curated content brand for creators of color and underrepresented voices, and its creative team includes Little Fires Everywhere producers like...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

AMC’s ‘Interview With The Vampire Renewed For Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Clearly, AMC’s new take on Interview With The Vampire doesn’t suck. Ahead of the series premiere on October 2, AMC has announced that Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire has already been renewed for a second season. And not only that, the second season will head the action over to Europe. Interview With The Vampire: European Vacation, anyone? “Bulgaria. Romania. Paris. (Ah Paris!) San Francisco. New Orleans. Dubai,” showrunner Rolin Jones said via a press released provided to Decider. “The writing staff of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire is honored, humbled, and hungry to add more stamps to our vamps’ passport books....
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
Collider

'The Walking Dead' Trailer Reveals What to Expect From the Final Episodes

All 11 seasons of The Walking Dead have lead to this moment: AMC has just released a new trailer for the last-ever episodes of The Walking Dead, which will premiere on October 2 on AMC+. In the trailer for the last part of the final season, the survivors engage in a final fight for a future in the Commonwealth, which is the post-apocalyptic civilization governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The trailer opens with dramatic scenes of combat against overwhelming armies of zombies, and sets a rather bleak atmosphere as an undisclosed narrator ominously warns “People will remember the last thing you do.” The trailer is a cliffhanger that is no-doubt leaving fans in heated anticipation as they wonder what is in store for their favorite characters.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy