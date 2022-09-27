ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Time Does ‘Andor’ Episode 4 Come Out on Disney+?

By Brett White
 2 days ago
Andor — there ain’t nothing else like it in Star Wars! Seriously, the cast and crew went above and beyond to strip Star Wars down to its rawest form and present an outer space adventure that feels super grounded and, dare we say it, realistic. Even if Andor is about as dramatic as Star Wars gets, there’s still plenty of good old fun to be found in the show. We’ve got B2EMO now, and he’s the absolute best. What’s next for Andor, the show and the man? We’re about to find out with the premiere of Episode 4.

So, how much longer do you have to wait for Andor to debut on Disney+? And how many episodes will be released in the first week? Here’s everything you need to know about Andor’s premiere on Disney+.

What is the Andor Episode 4 release date?

The next episode of Andor premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 28. If you haven’t finished watching the first three episodes, uh, hurry up!

What time does Andor Episode 4 come out on Disney+?

Andor Episode 4 will blast off on Disney+ at 3:01 a.m. ET / 12:01 a.m. PT on Wednesday, September 28.

How many episodes of Andor will be released at once?

After dropping three episodes last week, Andor will be a one-episode-a-week kinda girl for the rest of Season 1. And even more intel: Andor’s first season is broken up into four chunks of three episodes, with each chunk constituting one feature-length story. So, last week’s trio of premiere episodes was the first story. Episode 4 kicks off the next story, which will continue into Episodes 5 and 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SDiBz_0iCNwlHH00
Photo: Disney+

When will Andor Episode 5 come out on Disney+?

The next Andor storyline will continue in Episode 5 when it premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, October 5.

When will new episodes of Andor come out on Disney+?

Following the premiere, Andor will release one episode at a time. Andor’s release schedule looks like:

  • Episode 4: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
  • Episode 5: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
  • Episode 6: Wednesday, October 12, 2022
  • Episode 7: Wednesday, October 19, 2022
  • Episode 8: Wednesday, October 26, 2022
  • Episode 9: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
  • Episode 10: Wednesday, November 9, 2022
  • Episode 11: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
  • Episode 12: Wednesday, November 23, 2022

New episodes of Andor debut on Disney+ on Wednesdays.

How do I get Disney Plus?

Disney+ is available for $7.99/month, $79.99/year, or as part of The Disney Bundle for $13.99/month (or $19.99 for the Hulu with No Ads service). Unfortunately, there’s no longer a free trial for the service.

Stream Andor on Disney+

