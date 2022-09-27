ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Removes LGBTQ and Horror Tags on ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ After Viewer Backlash

By Kayla Cobb
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=076t5y_0iCNwkOY00

It’s not often that we have a tagging scandal on our hands. After facing intense backlash, Netflix has removed the LGBTQ tag on its controversial series, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story . This change happened less than a week after the series premiered.

Since Monster ‘s release, several viewers have complained about seeing an LGBTQ tag on the series. “I mean, I know it’s technically true, but this is not the representation we’re looking for,” a TikTok user by the name of Lizthelezbo said in a now-viral post.

Other viewers who also saw the tag also called Netflix out for recommending this deeply disturbing series to subscribers solely based on their interest in LGBTQ content:

imagine clicking on the "LGBTQ" category and this is what you get pic.twitter.com/DenEW0DzOd

— Quinton Reviews🎬 (@Q_Review) September 21, 2022

If I need to stay in my lane absolutely tell me but anyone else think it's pretty gross of @netflix to list Dahmer under #LGBTQ , especially when the True Crime tag would have worked? pic.twitter.com/wPzwc2oOKP

— Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) September 21, 2022

Predictably, this backlash has led to yet another backlash. Since the tag is no longer there, other users on social media have claimed that Netflix and audiences are trying to ignore the real Dahmer’s sexuality.

The LGBTQ tag isn’t the only one that’s been removed from the series. According to MSN, Netflix also removed the Horror tag. Due to the nature of this story, Decider cannot definitively confirm that Netflix removed any tags. Currently, the series has been filed under the tags Dark, Ominous, Crime TV Shows, Social Issue TV Dramas, and TV Dramas. Netflix has also yet to confirm if these tags existed in the first place; if they did exist why they were placed there; and if they were removed, why that happened.

At its core, the outrage about Monster ‘s mislabeling comes down to contextualization. This case and this miniseries aren’t an excuse to gawk at a horrible chapter in human history. Jeffrey Dahmer was responsible for real human tragedy. The convicted murderer and self-admitted cannibal killed 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991. The families of many of those victims still have to deal with the shockwaves of this case, including new projects — like Monster — that can be retraumatizing. This case is not the spooky campfire story we as a society often make it out to be, which is why the Horror tag would be upsetting.

The controversy around the LGBTQ tag is similar. A major reason why Dahmer was able to kill so many people was because he often targeted gay men, a historically vulnerable population that the police often ignore. That’s the larger story Monster tries to tell. Uplifting a story about shocking number of LGBTQ victims is not a move for positive representation. If anything, tagging this particular show in this way would have been disrespectful in the kindest of terms and threatening in the most severe.

Comments / 4

Related
Distractify

Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?

We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cousin of Jeffrey Dahmer victim angry at new Netflix series for ‘retraumatising’ family

A relative of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims has spoken out against Netflix’s new thriller, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, for “retraumatising” their family. The show – based on serial killer Dahmer’s real crimes – stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” and the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.Since its arrival on the platform on 22 September, some have found the show’s gruesome scenes nauseating, with many angered viewers believing it romanticises and glorifies the tragic murders.One courtroom scene...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Dahmer
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Rips Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series on ‘The View’: “If That Were My Family, I’d Be Enraged”

The View is sounding off on Netflix‘s most popular series of the moment, Ryan Murphy‘s serial killer drama, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The show, which premiered on the streamer last week and remains in the No. 1 spot in Netflix’s Top 10, has been garnering plenty of attention from both its fans and detractors — but Whoopi Goldberg wants all of the buzz to stop.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Boys And Men#Backlash#Tagging#Racism#Tiktok#Msn
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix drops the ball again as major problem with ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ uncovered by fans

By now, if you haven’t unashamedly binge-watched the entirety of Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, you might be the only one. On Sep. 21, Netflix unveiled the biographical true-crime drama that chronicles the crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer while reenacting the murders from the victim’s perspective, primarily focusing on the grieving families and the witnesses of Jeff’s rampage. Additionally, the series touches on Dahmer’s childhood, home life and transition from adolescence to adulthood. Starring Evan Peters as the titular killer, Monster deep-dives into Jeffrey Dahmer’s psyche, exploring what permits an individual to take a human life.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
Decider.com

‘The Voice’ Gets Deeply Awkward When Camila Cabello Is Forced To Listen To A Song From Her Ex Shawn Mendes

Things got a little personal during Tuesday night’s (Sept. 27) blind auditions on The Voice when one contestant awkwardly sang “Mercy” by Shawn Mendes — you know, coach Camila Cabello’s ex-boyfriend. “I was so excited when I heard that Camila was going to be a coach … but I had already chosen ‘Mercy’ by Shawn Mendes,” Tanner Howe explained prior to his audition. “It’s so funny to think I’m singing a Shawn Mendes song to Camila Cabello so I hope she likes it.” Cabello and Mendes dated for more than two years before calling it quits in November 2021. Even she was shocked by...
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: How the Serial Killer Was Caught

Netflix's new true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters details Jeffrey Dahmer's gruesome murders and how he was caught Netflix is telling the terrifying true story of Jeffrey Dahmer with its new Ryan Murphy series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer, the true crime drama follows Dahmer's numerous murders through the lens of his victims.  The series was first announced in March 2021 with the American Horror Story alum attached to lead, and is the latest in a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Be on Disney+?

Someone call Elton John because the witches are back in Hocus Pocus 2, which is coming to living rooms everywhere on Disney+ this weekend. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all returning to their roles as the Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to present-day Salem, 29 years after the events of Hocus Pocus. Though they are just as fabulously dressed and hungry for children as ever, they aren’t exactly prepared for the modern wonders of Roombas and voice AI. Nor are they prepared for a new generation of witch enthusiasts, played by Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, and Belissa Escobedo.
MOVIES
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Ending Explained: Is Ser Harwin Strong the Father of Rhaenyra’s Sons? Did Larys Murder His Father and Brother?

House of the Dragon Episode 6 “The Princess and the Queen” jumps ahead ten years after the events of House of the Dragon Episode 5 “We Light The Way.” Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to her third son in the episode’s open and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) has made a deal with the devil by episode’s end. The HBO show has always teased high stakes and horrific violence, but things get literally heated for this generation’s version of the Game of Thrones this week. But can the rumors be true? Is Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) the secret father of Rhaenyra’s children? Did Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) really murder his own father and brother for Alicent’s cause? And why would Laena Velaryon (Nanna Blondell) ask her dragon Vhagar to Dracarys her?
TV SERIES
People

Caleb McLaughlin Rejects Racism from Stranger Things Fans: 'I Do Not Give Hate Back'

Caleb McLaughlin recalled realizing that his race affected his popularity among Stranger Things fans Caleb McLaughlin is opening about the racist experiences he says he's had with Stranger Things fans since the Netflix series premiered in 2016. McLaughlin, 20, appeared at Heroes Comic Con in Brussels on Sunday and shared that he felt like he was being treated differently than his white costars — including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Noah Schnapp — going back to first-ever Comic-Con after the show's debut season. "It definitely took a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

40K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy