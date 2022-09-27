Read full article on original website
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
Proud to be an American: 76ers star Embiid now U.S. citizen
Joel Embiid is an American citizen
Karnišovas implies 2nd round expectations for Bulls
During the Chicago Bulls' media day Monday afternoon, Artūras Karnišovas used a question about expectations for his team to set a clear standard for success in 2022-23: Appreciable improvement from the 2021-22 campaign. “Last year, the result, you know, we were not surprised we made the playoffs. A...
Why Bulls’ Caruso wasn’t allowed to change jersey No. 6
During a press conference with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day, Alex Caruso revealed that he considered changing his jersey number this offseason. Caruso wears No. 6, which in August became the first number retired across the NBA in honor of the late Bill Russell. The league at the time specified that players currently using the number would be allowed to keep it if they desired.
DeRozan explains two buzzer-beaters, 35+ point stretch
DeMar DeRozan’s first season with the Bulls provided an abundance of indelible moments, but none more than an insane stretch of games which included back-to-back buzzer beaters and a separate stretch of 35+ point games. On New Year’s Eve, the Bulls played the Indiana Pacers in the first tie...
Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
NFL・
DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'
DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
Drummond plans to rebound, no matter his Bulls' role
Andre Drummond is a two-time All-Star who has led the NBA in rebounding four times, including as recently as 2019-20. He has started 630 of his career 718 games. And yet for the second straight offseason, Drummond signed with a team in free agency that employs an All-Star starting center.
8x NBA All-Star Is Still A Free Agent On The First Day Of Training Camp
On Sept. 27, Dwight Howard still remains a free agent. The eight-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic over his career.
NBA・
Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
DeRozan describes call with LaVine that made him a Bull
DeMar DeRozan did not enter his free agency in 2021 thinking he would end up a Chicago Bull. No, DeRozan, as he said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's The Old Man and the Three podcast, was instead "hell-bent" on signing with the Lakers. It wasn't until Los Angeles swung their trade for Russell Westbrook that the Bulls became a realistic possibility (although DeRozan says they were one of his top three preferred destinations all along).
How Bears plan to fix Fields, pass game after Texans game
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields was bad Sunday in the Bears' 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. The second-year quarterback admitted as much, calling his performance "terrible" and "trash." There's no reason to dance around the myriad issues plaguing the Bears' rickety passing game. Fields...
Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG
Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill. “Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following Tuesday’s training camp practice at the Advocate Center. Nobody except maybe the uber-confident...
Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
Dragić vows to bring experience, toughness to Bulls
Alex Caruso doesn’t need to be told about Goran Dragić’s toughness. “The dude blew his knee out in the Finals and then came back three games later and tried to play,” Caruso said Monday at Chicago Bulls media day about his new teammate. That was the...
Memphis Grizzlies adding to FedExForum experience with ticket sales approaching 'all time high'
FedExForum changes are reflecting the growing interest in the Memphis Grizzlies after a 56-win season. Ticket sales are approaching an "all-time high," vice president of ticket sales & service Dennis O'Connor said. That has led to new additions around FedExForum from the event level to the top bowl of the terrace level...
Heyward appreciates Cubs being real, not ‘blowing smoke’
Jason Heyward said he appreciated the Cubs’ keeping it “real” in informing him they would be moving on after the 2022 season. “I'll say that I appreciate they’re real,” Heyward said during a 35-minute media session Thursday. “I appreciate being able to have that. It's tough when you don't have those things, showing up for any job or living life.
Karnišovas updates on Ball's surgery timing, timeline
The Chicago Bulls hosted their annual media day Monday afternoon. As expected, Lonzo Ball was a frequent topic of conversation. Ball is due to undergo an arthroscopic debridement (i.e. surgery) on his left knee in Los Angeles this Wednesday, Sept. 28 — the second operation on that knee in the last eight months and third of his NBA career. Ball missed the Bulls’ final 47 games last season after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus tear in late January, and has been plagued by discomfort in the area ever since.
Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury
The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list. Pringle left the game early...
10 observations: Hawks beat Wings for first win of preseason
The Blackhawks knocked off the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday in their second preseason game. 1. Here's what the line combinations and pairings were for this game after playing their big horses on Tuesday:. Line 1: Jujhar Khaira - Sam Lafferty - Dylan Sikura. Line...
