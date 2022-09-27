ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas implies 2nd round expectations for Bulls

During the Chicago Bulls' media day Monday afternoon, Artūras Karnišovas used a question about expectations for his team to set a clear standard for success in 2022-23: Appreciable improvement from the 2021-22 campaign. “Last year, the result, you know, we were not surprised we made the playoffs. A...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Bulls’ Caruso wasn’t allowed to change jersey No. 6

During a press conference with reporters at Chicago Bulls media day, Alex Caruso revealed that he considered changing his jersey number this offseason. Caruso wears No. 6, which in August became the first number retired across the NBA in honor of the late Bill Russell. The league at the time specified that players currently using the number would be allowed to keep it if they desired.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are the only completely winless team in the NFL. (Texans have zero wins, but one tie.) They haven't had an easy schedule to start -- facing the Los Angeles Chargers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans -- but, they haven't picked up a win against any of them.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan thought Lakers signing was 'done deal'

DeMar DeRozan thought it was all said and done. In the summer of 2021, he was going home to become a Los Angeles Laker. “I thought it was a done deal,” DeRozan said on JJ Redick’s The Old Man and the Three podcast. “ I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, ‘I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.’ And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency – signed with the Lakers.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lonzo Ball
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls optimistic about Ball's surgery, playing this year

The Chicago Bulls are optimistic about point guard Lonzo Ball's chances of playing this season after successful surgery on his left knee, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago's K.C. Johnson. "This time, there is a 4-6 week timeline for re-evaluation, not return to play," Johnson added. "Given what happened last time,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

DeRozan describes call with LaVine that made him a Bull

DeMar DeRozan did not enter his free agency in 2021 thinking he would end up a Chicago Bull. No, DeRozan, as he said in a recent appearance on JJ Redick and Tommy Alter's The Old Man and the Three podcast, was instead "hell-bent" on signing with the Lakers. It wasn't until Los Angeles swung their trade for Russell Westbrook that the Bulls became a realistic possibility (although DeRozan says they were one of his top three preferred destinations all along).
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG

Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill. “Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following Tuesday’s training camp practice at the Advocate Center. Nobody except maybe the uber-confident...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Dosunmu gets tattoo to honor late friend, Darius Brown

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu lives life by a motto: “Jet Life.”. To him, the words symbolize staying motivated, living in the moment and striving always for higher achievement. These are fundamental aspects of Dosunmu’s personal development and professional rise, from Morgan Park High School standout to University of Illinois star to an integral piece of his hometown NBA team’s future.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Heyward appreciates Cubs being real, not ‘blowing smoke’

Jason Heyward said he appreciated the Cubs’ keeping it “real” in informing him they would be moving on after the 2022 season. “I'll say that I appreciate they’re real,” Heyward said during a 35-minute media session Thursday. “I appreciate being able to have that. It's tough when you don't have those things, showing up for any job or living life.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Karnišovas updates on Ball's surgery timing, timeline

The Chicago Bulls hosted their annual media day Monday afternoon. As expected, Lonzo Ball was a frequent topic of conversation. Ball is due to undergo an arthroscopic debridement (i.e. surgery) on his left knee in Los Angeles this Wednesday, Sept. 28 — the second operation on that knee in the last eight months and third of his NBA career. Ball missed the Bulls’ final 47 games last season after undergoing surgery to address a meniscus tear in late January, and has been plagued by discomfort in the area ever since.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury

The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list. Pringle left the game early...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
