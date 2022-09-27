Meet Trinity! Trinity is an upbeat, 11 year old Pekingese who loves to go on walks and is ready for any new adventure. Trinity is admired for her good looks and sweet personality. Her history is limited but what we do know is when given some time with a new person she will open up and be your new best friend. She may enjoy the companionship of a mellow dog or dog-savvy cat. While in our care, she had her teeth cleaned and is now happy to smile and show off her pearly whites!

