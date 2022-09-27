Read full article on original website
Poll: Do You Think Massachusetts Should Bring Back ‘Happy Hour’?
Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us mention that Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is not a fan and will most likely kill any change in legislation regarding "Happy Hour" in the state. What Is Happy Hour?. It's a period of time on a certain day(s)...
Here’s When Berkshire County Residents Can Expect the First Frost of 2022
Those of us that live or spend any time in the Berkshires know that Berkshire County weather can be very fickle. On a fall day for example it could be 70 degrees outside and then the next day it could be 50 or 40. You never really know when you should put your summer clothing away which also holds true for winter clothing during the spring season.
Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
Here’s Where You’ll Find The Tallest Tree In Massachusetts
Climbing trees was never my thing, in fact, I never realized I had a slight fear of heights until I was vacationing in Yellowstone National Park in June. After circling up the side of a mountain in Colorado in an RV, I noticed this shaky feeling in my legs while looking down.
One Massachusetts Company is Recalling Their Candy Corn This Halloween Season
With Halloween just around the corner, so many people are wanting to hit up the stores for the best candy to hand out, or just to consume their favorite candy that is available in bulk. Unfortunately, there is one Massachusetts company that is having to recall some of its product they have been distributing to stores.
Home heating costs expected to go up this winter
Consumer concerns continue as the cost to heat your home is expected to go up this fall and winter.
5 Places To Get Pumpkins In The Berkshires
I was driving my oldest son back from school on Thursday and pumpkins were on the brain. "Hey, Dad, when can we get a pumpkin", he asked. Yes, it's that time, I mean it maybe too early yet to carve one, but, certainly you can get one for the front steps.
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
Massachusetts residents worried about hurricane damage to their Florida vacation homes
Many people from Massachusetts own vacation properties in Florida, and are undoubtly concerned about the damage their homes will incur from Hurricane Ian.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
This nondairy, plant-based ice cream is made in Massachusetts
BOSTON — When you think of ice cream, you probably think of a frozen dairy dessert, but a local business is whipping up a nondairy, plant-based alternative that's gaining popularity. "On any given day of the year, we're probably making about 200 gallons of ice cream a day," said...
Java Lovers! Study Ranks Best Coffee Cities In The Country. Any In Massachusetts?
If you're as much of a coffee connoisseur as I am, Berkshire County, you know that a cup of fresh-brewed hot or iced coffee is the best way to start the day. It wakes you up, keeps you motivated through the morning, and, most importantly, tastes great!. This Thursday, September...
Mysterious debris falls from Ohio sky
"We have no evidence to suggest it was meteor activity because meteors can look like that as they come in and leave almost like a smokey trail behind them in some cases, but there's no evidence, no reports," Reynolds said.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Donuts in all of Connecticut
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Connecticut. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Massachusetts corn maze, 2 others in New England ranked among top 10 in country
STERLING, Mass. — Every fall, farms across the United States transform their corn fields into interactive mazes and one of the best is in Massachusetts. USA Today has revealed its top 10 list for best corn maze in the country after receiving a top 20 list from its readers.
New Hampshire Reports First-Ever Case of EHD
New Hampshire Fish and Game (NHFG) has reported its first case of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) in state history. It was detected in a whitetail deer that was found dead in Merrimack County. The disease, which is caused by biting midges, had been found in nearby states such as Vermont, New York, and Connecticut, but never in the Granite State—until now.
When is Massachusetts’ first freeze of the fall? See when it arrives in your area
The first freeze is a pivotal moment each year as summer turns to fall. When overnight temperatures dip below 32 degrees, tiny ice crystals — frost — form on the ground and other surfaces. Fall has arrived, with winter not far behind. For farmers, gardeners and growers, the...
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
Will You Help Trinity Find a Home on Cape Cod?
Meet Trinity! Trinity is an upbeat, 11 year old Pekingese who loves to go on walks and is ready for any new adventure. Trinity is admired for her good looks and sweet personality. Her history is limited but what we do know is when given some time with a new person she will open up and be your new best friend. She may enjoy the companionship of a mellow dog or dog-savvy cat. While in our care, she had her teeth cleaned and is now happy to smile and show off her pearly whites!
