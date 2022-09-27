Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called "the Harvest Festival," and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Festival goers can also enjoy pumpkin painting after they pick out their favorite ones. This will be the last Washington Park Farmers Market of the year.
