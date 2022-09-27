ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Washington Park Farmers Market giving away over 300 pumpkins

By Michael Mahar
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fg9Lv_0iCNvZfe00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The last Washington Park Farmers Market will be held on Saturday, where over 300 free pumpkins will be available to anyone in attendance. This market will be called “the Harvest Festival,” and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Festival goers can also enjoy pumpkin painting after they pick out their favorite ones. This will be the last Washington Park Farmers Market of the year.

Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
ALBANY, NY
