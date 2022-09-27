Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
LIVE: Plea, sentencing hearing for Joseph Stapf in connection with death of Elijah Lewis
A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled Thursday for a man charged in connection with the death of a 5-year-old Merrimack boy. The body of Elijah Lewis was found buried in a Massachusetts state park last year. News 9 Investigates learned earlier this month Joseph Stapf, the boyfriend of the...
EW.com
Welcome to Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman found guilty of killing 21-year-old nephew in murder-for-hire plot
James "Tim" Norman, who starred in the OWN series Welcome to Sweetie Pie's, was found guilty of killing his nephew and former costar Andre Montgomery Jr. after staging a murder-for-hire plot. The soul food restaurateur, 43, was convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Feds Drain More Than $28,000 From R.Kelly’s Prison Commissary To Pay Victims Restitution
A Brooklyn judge has ordered for R.Kelly to drain more than $28,000 from his prison commissary to pay restitution to his victims.
The Hollywood Gossip
Todd and Julie Chrisley Sentencing Postponed Due to Alleged Witness Deception
Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley will need to wait a little bit longer to learn their legal fate. The USA Network stars, who were found guilty in June on a number of financial fraud charges, were scheduled to be sentenced on October 6. That date has now been pushed back,...
Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets prison term
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is to serve 75 days in prison.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison. Papini, 40, was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge William Shubb in Sacramento...
Missouri prosecutors seek to vacate murder conviction of man in prison for over 27 years
Prosecutors in St. Louis County, Missouri, have filed a request to vacate the murder conviction of Lamar Johnson, who has been behind bars for more than 27 years for a crime they believe he didn't commit, officials said Wednesday.
Hear what supporter of Jan. 6 rioter told Michael Fanone during rioter's sentencing
Former DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone describes what happened after he gave his victim impact statement during the sentencing of Kyle Young, one of several January 6th rioters who attacked him during the insurrection. Young was sentenced to 86 months in prison.
Capitol rioter whose ex-girlfriend turned him in for calling her a 'moron' sentenced to 9 months in prison
Richard Michetti's former girlfriend gave the FBI information about him being present at the US Capitol building during the attack.
Washington Examiner
Manhattan DA offered accused rapist a 30-day jail sentence in a plea deal
Criminal justice reform is about ensuring people don’t go to jail for nonviolent drug offenses. Or for rape — it depends on which activist you ask, I guess. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is one of the activists concerned about rapists having it too hard, apparently. Bragg gave a sweetheart plea deal to Justin Washington, a man accused of raping a teenager. He was initially charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, and forcible touching. A rape conviction could have landed Washington in prison for up to 25 years. In August, he instead pleaded down to second-degree coercion, which could have landed him in prison for a maximum sentence of 16 months to four years.
QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial
WASHINGTON — (AP) — An Iowa man was convicted Friday of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate, one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day.
Houston rapper ‘Da Breadman’ sentenced to more than 23 years for drug trafficking
HOUSTON — A Houston rapper was sentenced Monday to more than 23 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and distributing meth, cocaine and opioids, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed. Jermaine “Da Breadman” West pleaded guilty April 6 to 10 counts of drug trafficking, KPRC-TV reported.
Man who hid his own father’s death to keep collecting retirement headed to prison, ordered to repay $132,000
An Alabama man has been sentenced to a year in prison and ordered to repay $132,000 he bilked from an Alabama county’s retirement system by concealing his father’s death and continuing to collect his retirement funds. A federal judge on Monday sentenced the man for devising a scheme...
Maryland couple face life in prison after pleading guilty in nuclear secrets case
A nuclear scientist and his wife pleaded guilty for the second time in federal court on Tuesday for attempting to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign power after their first plea deal was rejected by a judge who said their sentences were too lenient.
Man is accused of killing his ex while out on bail. DA wants Portland Freedom Fund to pay up.
The Portland Freedom Fund, which last month posted bail for a man who is now accused of killing his ex-girlfriend while out on bail, is prepared to pay Mohamed Adan’s full $20,000 security amount that prosecutors are seeking, the fund’s co-founder Amanda Trujillo said Wednesday. A week after...
Business Insider
Capitol rioter who testified at Jan. 6 hearing avoids jail time after judge praises displays of remorse
Stephen Ayres was sentenced to two years of probation, avoiding jail time.At least 919 people have been arrested in connection to the siege and nearly 400 have pleaded guilty. An Ohio man who testified before the January 6 committee earlier this year received two years of probation for his role in the Capitol attack avoiding any jail time.
Serial Scam Artist Father, Daughter Sentenced For Tax Fraud Scheme
A serial scam artist father and his daughter have been sentenced for a tax fraud scheme that ran for four years. Credit: Peter Dazeley (Getty Images) Both based in Georgia, Ezra Hatcher, Sr., of Hephzibah, and Sherry Hatcher, of Augusta, operated a tax preparation business. Between 2014 and 2018, the duo filed 21 fraudulent returns for clients.
BET
Teen Seeks To Overturn Court-Ordered $150K Payment To Family Of Her Rapist
Lawyers representing an Iowa teen asked a judge to reverse his order for her to pay $150,000 in restitution to the estate of her rapist. "The very notion that she is now required to pay $150,000.00 to the heirs of the man who raped her on the morning of June 1, 2020, is absurd," attorneys for Pieper Lewis, now 18, wrote in legal documents filed with the court on Monday (Sept. 26), according to USA Today.
Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison
A white man in Mississippi has been charged with a federal hate crime and arson violations for burning a cross in his front yard to intimidate a Black family. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne.
