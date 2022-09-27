Hit-run driver sought after allegedly striking OSU student

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Authorities are searching for a driver suspected of striking and seriously injuring a 21-year-old Oregon State University student near the campus Monday evening.

In a release sent on Tuesday, the Corvallis Police Department said they received reports just after 6:20 p.m. Monday of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near the corner of Northwest 26th Street and Harrison Boulevard. One caller reported seeing a person lying on the ground while the suspect vehicle drove west on Harrison.

Officers and paramedics arrived to the crash scene where they found the victim suffering from extensive injuries. She was taken to Corvallis Good Samaritan Regional Medical where authorities say she is being treated for “traumatic injuries.”

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a beige or champagne-colored full-sized SUV, similar to a Chevrolet Tahoe or a full-sized pickup truck with a canopy.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Detective Mark Smith at 541-766-6976 or mark.smith@corvallisoregon.gov .

The initial investigation closed the area for about five hours.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.