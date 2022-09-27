ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle 102.3

Anti-Nuke Ship Charts Peaceful Course to Dubuque Port

While the news these days is filled with stories of war, particularly nuclear saber-rattling out of Russia, more people are intent on spreading hope over fear. Such as it is with the storied Golden Rule anti-nuclear sailboat. The ship will arrive in Dubuque on October 9, kicking off a series of local events to raise awareness about the growing danger of nuclear war. The intent is to build support for getting rid of atomic weapons.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Airport Proposes $1 Million Plan to Land Bargain Airline

How much are you willing to pay for a plane ticket these days? $300 to $600 is typical and reasonable enough. But how about $1 million?. So the Dubuque Regional Airport and Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce pitched to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors the idea of putting up $1 million to land an entire airline. While that price may seem sky-high, keep reading for the fine print details.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Mississippi State
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Entertainment
City
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

Name Released In Armed Robbery Thursday (9/29) Morning In Dubuque

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Dubuque Police; they have issued an arrest warrant for Andrew Michael Popp (07/01/88) of Woodbury, MN. "Dubuque Police responded to the Dunkin’ Donuts, 2660 Dodge Street for the report of an armed robbery. Employees reported that a white male suspect entered the store at approximately 0514 hours, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash. The suspect then left the store with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported. The suspect drove from the area in a red Chrysler 200 and was observed on City of Dubuque cameras leaving the city limits southbound on Highway 151/61. Other area law enforcement agencies were notified.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque VNA Hosting Walk-In COVID-19 Clinics

If you are still interested in COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, the Dubuque VNA is hosting a new series of walk-in clinics. The VNA is hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for primary series and bivalent booster doses at its clinic at 660 Iowa Street in Dubuque. Primary series refers to the initial COVID-19 vaccine doses and the bivalent booster dose is a version of the COVID-19 vaccine that offers protection against the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron strain, which is now the predominant variant of the virus around the world. Appointments are not required.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Mcgivern
Eagle 102.3

$80 Million Construction Project Begins at Field of Dreams

Work has commenced on the massive development project at the iconic Field of Dreams property in Dyersville, IA. The property is owned by Go the Distance Baseball, and the project, known as "Project Heaven," officially broke ground on Wednesday, September 28th. In April, the blueprint for the project was made...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Eagle 102.3

DRA Announces 2022 Mission Grant Recipients, Awards $650,000 in Funding

During the monthly board meeting, the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA) announced five additional organizations from Iowa will receive funding as part of the organization's Mission Grant funding process for 2022. According to a recent press release, the organizations receiving funding include:. Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque Project:. Equity, Education and...
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.

It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#What To Do#Two Ladies#Travel Destinations#Learn#Midwestern
Eagle 102.3

New Clinic in Galena Seeks to Provide Tri-Staters with Relief

Despite its designation as a pseudoscience, acupuncture has seen increasing popularity in America over the last several years. Research shows that over 14 million Americans have tried acupuncture at least once, up from eight million during the last study. It's become an increasingly in-demand practice for pain and stress relief, with a global market worth $24.55 billion in 2017.
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Museum Receives a $20K Grant

Running any business is tough, especially in our current climate. So any time I can report that a local business gets a sizable grant, I'm more than happy to do so. The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium just announced that it has been awarded $20,000 in operational support as part of the Cultural Leadership Partners (CLP) from the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
DUBUQUE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Travel
Eagle 102.3

Celebrate Galena Oktoberfest with Lots of Brats, Beer and Polka

The countdown clock on the Galena Lions Club website is quickly ticking off the seconds until the 15th Annual Oktoberfest party gets started in Depot Park this Saturday. Galena's Oktoberfest is a community celebration of German heritage, weiner dogs, friendly competitions, great music, polka dancing, delicious food, and cold beer!
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Poopsie’s Speeds Into Fall, Winter With Fun Events for Kids

Poopsie's in beautiful downtown Galena, IL has been a beacon of joy for the river-town and the entire Tri-States as a whole for years. It's a brightly colored shop filled with smiling faces. It'd be hard to be anything else, given they have an ostensibly endless assortment of books, toys, trinkets, playsets, gadgets, games, pop culture items, and so much more.
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy