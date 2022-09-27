Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Fall Foliage Day at Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
fox61.com
Meal House: Pink Lady Apple Croissants from Sift Bake Shop
HARTFORD, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop is celebrating the opening of a new location in Niantic at 185 Main Street next week!. Here's how to make their Pink Lady Croissants. Day 1: Combine 90° milk with the yeast and the add the first measurement of soften butter, sugar, flour and salt on top to ensure that the salt does not touch the yeast.
Yale Daily News
Steam explosion at Peabody Museum traced to pipe leak
A loud bang, rotten egg smell and clouds of steam that erupted from the Peabody Museum early Tuesday morning have been traced by fire officials to a pipe leak. Yale Police received a fire alarm report from the Kline Geology Laboratory, just behind the museum, at 210 Whitney Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Steam was emanating from the area of the museum that is currently under construction.
New Britain Herald
Berlin-based Boxes to Boots gearing up for 2022 Operations Cares packing event
BERLIN – A large shipment of care packages will be going out to members of the U.S. Armed Forces serving overseas this holiday season, and donations are now being collected. The Berlin-based non-profit Boxes to Boots is gearing up for its 2022 Operations Cares packing event, set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at McGee Middle School in Berlin.
New Britain Herald
New Britain Fire Department promotes 14 during annual ceremony
NEW BRITAIN - The City celebrated the promotions of 14 members of the New Britain Fire Department at a formal ceremony Wednesday night. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz joined Fire Marshal Donald King, Mayor Erin Stewart, members of the fire department and their families in the Walnut Hill Park bandshell to honor and congratulate these individuals.
milfordmirror.com
Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan
MILFORD — Updated plans for the apartment complex proposed for the former Kmart location now include a dog park. The Planning and Zoning Board received an update on the plans — which remains on track, according to attorney John Knuff, representative for the site's developer, Casey Associates LTD Partnerships — at its meeting last week. No action was taken on proposed changes, and the board moved further discussion to the next meeting in October.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
Connecticut Foodshare mobile food pantry program resumes following pandemic pause
Connecticut Foodshare says its crucial mobile food pantry program is finally returning to the way it operated pre-pandemic.
New Britain Herald
Friendship Center residents, community members treated to free lunch
NEW BRITAIN – Residents of the Friendship Service Center, as well as members of the community, were treated to a free lunch, provided by Todd DeGroff, owner of Beacon Prescriptions on West Main Street. “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide lunch for the Friendship Service Center, and...
New Britain Herald
STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system
New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
New Britain Herald
Friendship Service Center in New Britain awarded $100K grant; 23 other area groups receive money as well
NEW BRITAIN – The Friendship Service Center was one of the 24 recipients awarded grants by The American Savings Foundation. Grants totaling $572,500 were given out to support a variety of New Britain-area programs and services that help to improve the quality of life in the community. “We are...
New Britain Herald
New Britain Senior Center to help residents apply for assistance paying heating bills
NEW BRITAIN – The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted this coming winter will be “shivery and snowy” and heating oil costs are still expected to trend high. Luckily the CT Energy Assistance Program can help households pay for their primary heating bills, and the New Britain Senior Center is prepared to assist residents 60 and older with the application process.
Shelter Inquiry Targets Pet Deaths
A police captain has been assigned to supervise New Haven’s animal shelter — and remind the city’s animal control officer the difference between a dead cat and a live one. That’s how the New Haven Police Department is responding to an anonymous complaint of animal neglect and...
Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
thefabricator.com
Birdon Group USA opens Connecticut facility
Shipbuilding, design, and maintenance company Birdon Group USA, Denver, has opened a production plant in Portland, Conn., to modernize search-and-rescue vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard. The company expects to hire 50 people at the new facility. Birdon holds a 10-year contract with the Coast Guard to engineer, procure, and...
Lodging
Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens
ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels added New Haven, Connecticut to its lineup of properties following the opening of the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. The opening of the six-story, 130-room hotel is the brand’s first property in Connecticut and joins the recently added Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville as well as soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.
New Britain Herald
Union representing Newington town and BOE employees files nine complaints with labor board
The union representing Newington town and board of education employees has filed nine complaints with the Connecticut State Board of Labor Relations, alleging Town Manager Keith Chapman violated municipal labor law by refusing to negotiate over pandemic pay, retaliating against bargaining unit members and subcontracting their work. Council 4 of...
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police, fire, EMS treated to lunch for Public Servants Appreciation Day
NEW BRITAIN – The city’s emergency responders were treated to a barbecue lunch this week by the New Britain Memorial - Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home and Bear’s Smokehouse. New Britain Memorial staff invited New Britain Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the Event Center...
New Britain Herald
Good Vibes, a free community concert for all ages, taking place Friday at Trinity-on-Main
NEW BRITAIN – Good Vibes, a free-for-all community concert taking place this Friday, has special meaning for Adrian Elliott, curator at Gallery 66 and event founder. “This is my 12th year in New Britain and this year’s concert is going right back to where it all started for me at Trinity-On-Main,” Elliott said. “The first year I held the concert, and I say this selfishly a little bit, it was on my birthday, I was turning 50, Open Mic was doing well and everybody wanted something to do.”
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Connecticut
While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
