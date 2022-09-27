ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, CT

fox61.com

Meal House: Pink Lady Apple Croissants from Sift Bake Shop

HARTFORD, Conn. — Sift Bake Shop is celebrating the opening of a new location in Niantic at 185 Main Street next week!. Here's how to make their Pink Lady Croissants. Day 1: Combine 90° milk with the yeast and the add the first measurement of soften butter, sugar, flour and salt on top to ensure that the salt does not touch the yeast.
HARTFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Steam explosion at Peabody Museum traced to pipe leak

A loud bang, rotten egg smell and clouds of steam that erupted from the Peabody Museum early Tuesday morning have been traced by fire officials to a pipe leak. Yale Police received a fire alarm report from the Kline Geology Laboratory, just behind the museum, at 210 Whitney Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Steam was emanating from the area of the museum that is currently under construction.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Berlin-based Boxes to Boots gearing up for 2022 Operations Cares packing event

BERLIN – A large shipment of care packages will be going out to members of the U.S. Armed Forces serving overseas this holiday season, and donations are now being collected. The Berlin-based non-profit Boxes to Boots is gearing up for its 2022 Operations Cares packing event, set for Saturday, Nov. 5 at McGee Middle School in Berlin.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Fire Department promotes 14 during annual ceremony

NEW BRITAIN - The City celebrated the promotions of 14 members of the New Britain Fire Department at a formal ceremony Wednesday night. New Britain Fire Chief Raul Ortiz joined Fire Marshal Donald King, Mayor Erin Stewart, members of the fire department and their families in the Walnut Hill Park bandshell to honor and congratulate these individuals.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan

MILFORD — Updated plans for the apartment complex proposed for the former Kmart location now include a dog park. The Planning and Zoning Board received an update on the plans — which remains on track, according to attorney John Knuff, representative for the site's developer, Casey Associates LTD Partnerships — at its meeting last week. No action was taken on proposed changes, and the board moved further discussion to the next meeting in October.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
WATERBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

Friendship Center residents, community members treated to free lunch

NEW BRITAIN – Residents of the Friendship Service Center, as well as members of the community, were treated to a free lunch, provided by Todd DeGroff, owner of Beacon Prescriptions on West Main Street. “We are grateful for this opportunity to provide lunch for the Friendship Service Center, and...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

STUDENT CORNER: Diversity in New Britain school system

New Britain is known for its diversity and inclusion as many people from all over the world immigrate to New Britain. People come here from Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Ecuador, Venezuela, Yemen, Syria and more. Immigrating can be extremely difficult for many people as they overcome numerous obstacles such...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain Senior Center to help residents apply for assistance paying heating bills

NEW BRITAIN – The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicted this coming winter will be “shivery and snowy” and heating oil costs are still expected to trend high. Luckily the CT Energy Assistance Program can help households pay for their primary heating bills, and the New Britain Senior Center is prepared to assist residents 60 and older with the application process.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

Shelter Inquiry Targets Pet Deaths

A police captain has been assigned to supervise New Haven’s animal shelter — and remind the city’s animal control officer the difference between a dead cat and a live one. That’s how the New Haven Police Department is responding to an anonymous complaint of animal neglect and...
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Wallingford dog recovering after hit-and-run

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — A dog was hit by a car in Wallingford on Tuesday afternoon, and the car missed the dog's owner by just inches. Police are now seeking help from the public in identifying the driver. Animal advocacy groups are also offering a reward for information. A dog...
WALLINGFORD, CT
thefabricator.com

Birdon Group USA opens Connecticut facility

Shipbuilding, design, and maintenance company Birdon Group USA, Denver, has opened a production plant in Portland, Conn., to modernize search-and-rescue vessels for the U.S. Coast Guard. The company expects to hire 50 people at the new facility. Birdon holds a 10-year contract with the Coast Guard to engineer, procure, and...
PORTLAND, CT
Lodging

Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels added New Haven, Connecticut to its lineup of properties following the opening of the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. The opening of the six-story, 130-room hotel is the brand’s first property in Connecticut and joins the recently added Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville as well as soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police, fire, EMS treated to lunch for Public Servants Appreciation Day

NEW BRITAIN – The city’s emergency responders were treated to a barbecue lunch this week by the New Britain Memorial - Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home and Bear’s Smokehouse. New Britain Memorial staff invited New Britain Police, Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to the Event Center...
New Britain Herald

Good Vibes, a free community concert for all ages, taking place Friday at Trinity-on-Main

NEW BRITAIN – Good Vibes, a free-for-all community concert taking place this Friday, has special meaning for Adrian Elliott, curator at Gallery 66 and event founder. “This is my 12th year in New Britain and this year’s concert is going right back to where it all started for me at Trinity-On-Main,” Elliott said. “The first year I held the concert, and I say this selfishly a little bit, it was on my birthday, I was turning 50, Open Mic was doing well and everybody wanted something to do.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Connecticut

While it may be the third smallest state, Connecticut brims with history and charm. It’s home to Yale University, Kent Falls State Park, and the Mystic Seaport Museum. Mark Twain wrote two of his most famous works “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer” and “Huckleberry Finn” while living in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE

